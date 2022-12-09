Video: The Story Behind Danny MacAskill’s San Francisco Edit

Dec 9, 2022
by rasoulution  

Just over a week ago, Danny MacAskill graced the world with his video 'Postcard from San Francisco'. Immediately, comment sections were filled with positivity and all viewers agreed: Danny had created something entertaining, creative, and inspiring - this film brought a great vibe that rippled well beyond the mountain bike community. In Postcards from San Francisco, we see Danny blowing minds with unbelievably smooth and well-executed street trials riding. The one or two falls in the edit seem to be there just to make Danny seem human. As it turns out, Danny is human, and this edit didn't come together as easily as it may appear. To show us the incredible amount of work, crashes, blood, sweat and tears put into this project which took over five years to make, Danny has created a seven episodes series called Back of the Postcard.


Ever thought about shooting a movie scene at a place like Alcatraz? Looking at Danny's latest work, Postcard from San Francisco, one can only imagine the amount of effort behind the five-minute film. The seven-part series Back of the Postcard offers much more than the usual behind the scenes.

Instead, this very personal documentary gives a deep insight into the challenges Danny and the entire team had to overcome. In addition to the failed shoot in 2017, it shows how Danny approaches tricks, his doubts, and how he repeatedly pushes the limits of what is possible.


Viewers are also treated to a deeper insight into the specifics of each key scene and the battle against the clock as the team deals with time limited permits and other challenges of filming in San Francisco.


As crucial as Danny, Back of the Postcard also introduces us to those behind the scenes who dedicated massive amounts of time in production, both pre and post, to make this edit happen. From Film Director Robbie Meade (Peny Films) to Producer Todd Barber (Hi5 Events), Photographer Dave Mackison, Stunt Coordinator Duncan Shaw and Security Guard Preston.


All Episodes:

Ep.1 - https://youtu.be/pWpYlyL-1LQ

Ep.2 - https://youtu.be/0utwptCzf4M

Ep.3 - https://youtu.be/vlWjjR_BZ2s

Ep.4 - https://youtu.be/235-JqlpQsw

Ep.5 - https://youtu.be/M_ag2SvGtco

Ep.6 - https://youtu.be/3dDHpvS2gn0

Ep.7 - https://youtu.be/ISr_KRTUauw

Posted In:
Videos Danny Macaskill


Must Read This Week
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a Custom SDG Branded Complete Bike
60223 views
Review: Pole's 190mm-Travel Voima is Long, Slack & High
59536 views
Video: Welcome to the 2022 Fall Field Test
58380 views
Field Test: 2023 Yeti SB140 - The Traction Finder
50405 views
Field Test: Santa Cruz Hightower - Extra Normal, Extra Good
49890 views
What Geometry Numbers Do the Top Enduro Racers Actually Prefer?
41082 views
Field Test: 2023 Norco Fluid - The Reasonably Priced One
39941 views
Thought Experiment: The Most Adjustable Mountain Bike Possible
38210 views

2 Comments

  • 2 0
 I didn't remember every trick so I felt some genuine tension watching this, especially with (I won't spoil which trick) the damage that truly caught me by surprise.

So much of what Danny does is simply incomprehensible to me. In that way his flat right-hand carve into a hop right up a flight of stairs was the most impressive, because at least I understand it even though I could never pull it off.
  • 3 0
 Incredible work - thanks for posting this series. It's easy to forget the dedication it takes to pull off these projects.





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008260
Mobile Version of Website