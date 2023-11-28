Video: Jack Piercy Hardtail Sending in 'Back to Basics'

Words
Nicolas Brizin
Jack puts on a clinic showcasing what the Meta HT can do. The bike is available in two wheel size options. For size Small and Medium, the bike is equipped with 27.5/29 wheels, where the Large and XL come with a full 29er set up. Thanks to this combination the bike's behaviour is different and adapted with each size. All to deliver maximum fun for every rider. Like with other COMMENCAL platforms, the frame is made from AL 6061Triple Butted Aluminium making the bike extremely robust, and responsive when climbing. Carefully designed tube shapes, welds and tube thickness' of this premium material are put together for pure and simple efficiency.
Rider: Jack Piercy
Film & Edit: Leon Perrin
Music : Fugazi - Do You Like Me
Titles: Seb Caldas
Special thanks to COMMENCAL Bike Park Partner: Les 2 Alpes Bike Park