Video: Jack Piercy Hardtail Sending in 'Back to Basics'

Nov 28, 2023
by COMMENCAL BIKES & SKIS  

Words: Commencal
Photos: Nicolas Brizin

COMMENCAL META HT

Jack puts on a clinic showcasing what the Meta HT can do. The bike is available in two wheel size options. For size Small and Medium, the bike is equipped with 27.5/29 wheels, where the Large and XL come with a full 29er set up. Thanks to this combination the bike's behaviour is different and adapted with each size. All to deliver maximum fun for every rider. Like with other COMMENCAL platforms, the frame is made from AL 6061Triple Butted Aluminium making the bike extremely robust, and responsive when climbing. Carefully designed tube shapes, welds and tube thickness' of this premium material are put together for pure and simple efficiency.

Find out more about the COMMENCAL META HT

COMMENCAL META HT
COMMENCAL META HT

COMMENCAL META HT FROZEN BROWN

COMMENCAL META HT FROZEN BROWN
COMMENCAL META HT FROZEN BROWN

COMMENCAL META HT

Rider: Jack Piercy
Film & Edit: Leon Perrin
Music : Fugazi - Do You Like Me
Titles: Seb Caldas
Special thanks to COMMENCAL Bike Park Partner: Les 2 Alpes Bike Park

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Commencal Jack Piercy


Author Info:
commencal-bikes-skis avatar

Member since Sep 14, 2009
420 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
First Look: The Aper KOMPace Has "Rising Pivot Technology"
50969 views
A Sneak Peek at Galfer's Prototype Hydraulic Brakes
42198 views
Intra Drive's Combined Motor & Gearbox Fits Bikes Designed For Shimano EP8 [Updated on expanding into the aftermarket]
38614 views
Slack Randoms: String Drive Bikes, Hydraulic Press Crank Arm Tests, Peter Sagan's Finale Crash & More
37238 views
Review: Berd’s Hawk 30 Wheels Use String Spokes for Impressive Compliance
35483 views
7 Takeaways from the UCI's 2024 Rule Changes
32825 views
KS Release LEV Circuit Wireless Dropper Seat Post
32410 views
Video: GT Factory Racing Says Goodbye in 'Shifting Gears'
29966 views

4 Comments
  • 1 0
 After about 20 years of mtbing and whole bunch of bikes I decided to go back to school and bought me a nice hardtail. Boy, I don't know if I'm ever going to search for something more.. My fav riding is steep, tech and raw, ofc it's not the best tool for mindless dropping but it's so fun and so inspiring and actually so capable, I don't feel like 'underbiked'. Good brakes, wheels, decent fork and a there is a whole world of improvement ahead on a ht.
  • 2 0
 Wait, wait wait his bike has a Yari on the front. How is it even rideable?
  • 2 0
 Faster then everyone who owns a Yeti
  • 1 0
 Epic riding from the Fastest English French lad in the world RAD







Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.051246
Mobile Version of Website