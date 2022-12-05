Video: Back to the Basics - Episode 3 - Judgement Free Zone

Judgement free zone means permission to play.

What makes you feel safe to try new things out of your comfort zone? riding with trusted friends

riding alone and in the zone

group camps/lessons

ladies only events

men only events

personal coach 1x1

mentally going through the motions

seeing someone else succeed at something

doing a checklist of "controllable's"

relaxed attitude Responses: 61 Faves: 0 Comments: 0

Presented by BIKE PARKS BC

As a current Pinkbike presenter, and also a mountain bike industry member for 11 years, I’ve followed many different avenues of the sport since I began biking in 2011. Back then, I lived in Colorado where cross-country riding was booming, enduro racing was just becoming a thing and I remember being covered in bruises from hurling myself down the Rocky Mountain singletrack. Since those days, I migrated north and wiggled my way into the bike industry, working at a shop in Whistler for 8 years before eventually finding my way here, to Pinkbike.Although I did delve into many aspects of the sport, I definitely skipped a few key steps along the way and have never dug too deep into any particular path in the bike world.In this 4-part series, Back to the Basics, I'm staying true to myself. I am going to address, head-on, some of the fundamental elements of mountain biking to help me become a more confident, well-rounded rider, including some tips and tricks off the bike, too. I hope these lessons can benefit you or someone you know along the way.Thanks to our friends at Mountain Biking BC, we'll be traveling to 8 of the most iconic bike parks and riding locations across British Columbia to ride with some of the most talented and influential women in our sport. Each location provides a unique classroom, and amazing bike park terrain, to learn from the best in the business.Since episodes 1 and 2, I've learned a lot and been practicing the skills I've acquired along the way, including tips to calm the nerves that are part of an adrenaline fuelled sport and lifestyle. I've been reminded about keeping it light and fun to enjoy more of my time and even kicked it up a notch and learned cues to reach top speed. With 4 bike parks visited already, there's so much more to explore in British Columbia.I feel like it would be rude to NOT talk about style on the bike when it comes to enhancing my skills, so in a judgement free zone, I was super lucky to get a lesson from none other than Casey Brown while visiting Revelstoke Mountain Resort. She was happy to help! Another awesome way to show style and create what we want to ride is by giving back as a trail builder. Alaina Lorriman was such a gem and let me tag along at her day of work at Kicking Horse Mountain Resort where she works bike patrol AND trail crew.