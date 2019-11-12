Backcountry.com Suspends All Legal Actions & Publishes Apology Letter From CEO

Last week, we reported
that consumers were expressing frustration with online outdoor retailer Backcountry.com on social media after The Colorado Sun broke the news that the e-commerce retailer has been taking legal action against small business owners who use the word “backcountry" as part of their name.
In a follow-up interview with The Colorado Sun
, Backcountry.com CEO Jonathan Neilsen said that they have fired all the attorneys from trademark-only law firm IPLA, and, while not immediately dropping the lawsuits, they are suspending all legal actions. They are also partnering with small business owner David Ollila to help grow his Marquette Backcountry Ski brand and hiring Ollila as a consultant to help turn the PR nightmare into a way to help grow small businesses in the outdoor industry.
Neilsen told The Colorado Sun, “What we found when we sat down with David is that we can sit down and talk about this and work something out that works for everyone, and I’m hopeful that we can do that with all the parties that we have spoken to.”
Backcountry.com has published this letter apologizing:
|Dear Backcountry Community,
We have heard your feedback and concerns, and understand we fumbled in how we pursued trademark claims recently. We made a mistake.
In an attempt to protect the brand we have been building for nearly 25 years, we took certain actions that we now recognize were not consistent with our values, and we truly apologize.
It’s important to note that we tried to resolve these trademark situations amicably and respectfully, and we only took legal action as a last resort. That said, we know we mishandled this, and we are withdrawing the Marquette Backcountry action. We will also reexamine our broader approach to trademarks to ensure we are treating others in a way that is consistent with the culture and values envisioned by our founders and embraced by our community.
We only want what’s best for the whole community and we want every person and business in it to thrive. Backcountry has never been interested in owning the word “backcountry” or completely preventing anyone else from using it. But we clearly misjudged the impact of our actions.
We understand that this step we’ve taken may not be enough for some of you. The hope is that we can ultimately win back your trust, even if it takes time. We are grateful to be a part of your lives, providing you with great gear for your outdoor adventures, and all we want is to go back to doing what we do best. We intend to learn from this and become a better company.
Sincerely,
Jonathan Nielsen, CEO
1. USPTO - for issuing the trademark in the first place.
2. The law firm representing backcountry. Holding a trademark entails an obligation to police that mark (stopping others from using that mark). A failure to do so could result in losing the mark. Law firms are usually given broad leeway to police marks but tend to go overboard and in a tight-knit community such an approach creates consumer backlash. In scenarios where the likelihood of TM confusion is weak the legal team should factor negative consumer perception into the decision to undertake policing action.
Not the first time this has gone bad for a policing brand in the action sports industry. Scott Sports (Great Scott! skis, also a Back to the Future line), Specialized etc. have all done similar things in the past and been bit.
