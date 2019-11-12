Backcountry.com Suspends All Legal Actions & Publishes Apology Letter From CEO

Nov 12, 2019
by Sarah Moore  


Last week, we reported that consumers were expressing frustration with online outdoor retailer Backcountry.com on social media after The Colorado Sun broke the news that the e-commerce retailer has been taking legal action against small business owners who use the word “backcountry" as part of their name.

In a follow-up interview with The Colorado Sun, Backcountry.com CEO Jonathan Neilsen said that they have fired all the attorneys from trademark-only law firm IPLA, and, while not immediately dropping the lawsuits, they are suspending all legal actions. They are also partnering with small business owner David Ollila to help grow his Marquette Backcountry Ski brand and hiring Ollila as a consultant to help turn the PR nightmare into a way to help grow small businesses in the outdoor industry.

Neilsen told The Colorado Sun, “What we found when we sat down with David is that we can sit down and talk about this and work something out that works for everyone, and I’m hopeful that we can do that with all the parties that we have spoken to.”


Backcountry.com has published this letter apologizing:


bigquotesDear Backcountry Community,

We have heard your feedback and concerns, and understand we fumbled in how we pursued trademark claims recently. We made a mistake.

In an attempt to protect the brand we have been building for nearly 25 years, we took certain actions that we now recognize were not consistent with our values, and we truly apologize.

It’s important to note that we tried to resolve these trademark situations amicably and respectfully, and we only took legal action as a last resort. That said, we know we mishandled this, and we are withdrawing the Marquette Backcountry action. We will also reexamine our broader approach to trademarks to ensure we are treating others in a way that is consistent with the culture and values envisioned by our founders and embraced by our community.

We only want what’s best for the whole community and we want every person and business in it to thrive. Backcountry has never been interested in owning the word “backcountry” or completely preventing anyone else from using it. But we clearly misjudged the impact of our actions.

We understand that this step we’ve taken may not be enough for some of you. The hope is that we can ultimately win back your trust, even if it takes time. We are grateful to be a part of your lives, providing you with great gear for your outdoor adventures, and all we want is to go back to doing what we do best. We intend to learn from this and become a better company.

Sincerely,
Jonathan Nielsen, CEO


28 Comments

  • 28 0
 Backpedalcountry.com
  • 1 0
 Only click if you have a 72 poe hub, or it’s a waste of time. #ratchet
  • 17 2
 The dog contingent comes here to deliver a message, an emphatic Fuck-You bark from dogs everywhere to everyone at Backcountry involved in orchestrating the law suits in the first place. Winger predatory behavior by corporate juggernauts is unforgivable. I'm off to lick where my balls used to be to calm down.
  • 6 0
 barkcountry.com
  • 11 1
 now replay all the companies legal fee's you sued. No, your values do reflect intimidating other companies by suing them. this time you just got caught!
  • 1 0
 I agree. What did it cost that coffee company to change its name? Proof of reparations needed or my family's $$ stay away.
  • 6 0
 Yea, not really interested. This is such a "shit we got caught, sorry for getting caught" bullsh*t apology. I can't imagine anyone is seeing this as legitimate in anyway. It would be one thing if they went after a few big company's for infringement, but going after a small local non profit group just screams "let's kill the little guy"
  • 6 0
 So what actually happened here? It almost looks like they wrote a blank cheque to a legal firm to sue anyone who uses "the word" (I'm too scared to type it out), and then either provided too little oversight or more likely didn't really care who they went after until it blew up in their face. I blame the CEO.
  • 6 0
 "It’s important to note that we tried to resolve these trademark situations amicably and respectfully, and we only took legal action as a last resort." This is the most important line here. In other words "We apologize for suing..but bullying anybody using a generic name by sending them threatening legal letters is perfectly cool." That CEO needs to go. He failed the outdoor community and made the PR issue even worse.
  • 2 1
 I know I'll be downvoted for asking this, but why aren't we as outraged when The North Face, Apple, Amazon, etc. do this exact same thing? Trademark and patent protection is part of my dissertation, so maybe I just think about the phenomenon more, but defending/litigating trademarks is a pretty standard practice that virtually every firm does. So genuine question here, what is the difference when it's done in our industry? Do we just have higher expectations? Do we expect higher levels of stewardship?
  • 1 1
 Exactly what I've been ask all along, good question.
  • 1 0
 Your questions are precisely addressed on the FB page. Go read it. It's all about the particular word used in this case.
  • 1 0
 I have a company called Bedford, and Ford motor company sues me for using ford in my name is basically what these Backcountry's suits were about. On top of that, alienating your core market through those actions is biz 101 level stuff.
  • 1 0
 Isn't it the fact that the word backcountry is a widely used term that can easily be used in the outdoor industry without any connection to backcountry.com? It seems to me like an equivalent would be if Apple tried to sue people selling actual apples?
  • 1 0
 There's two groups at fault here:

1. USPTO - for issuing the trademark in the first place.

2. The law firm representing backcountry. Holding a trademark entails an obligation to police that mark (stopping others from using that mark). A failure to do so could result in losing the mark. Law firms are usually given broad leeway to police marks but tend to go overboard and in a tight-knit community such an approach creates consumer backlash. In scenarios where the likelihood of TM confusion is weak the legal team should factor negative consumer perception into the decision to undertake policing action.

Not the first time this has gone bad for a policing brand in the action sports industry. Scott Sports (Great Scott! skis, also a Back to the Future line), Specialized etc. have all done similar things in the past and been bit.
  • 1 0
 So backcountry.com leadership has clean hands?
  • 1 0
 This message is super weird. They should have a pr person phrase something like that. It seems very obvious that he's not sorry for the harm he caused. He's sorry for the consequences of the legal suits, i.e. the pr backlash. So he's basically sorry for himself. And he then he blames the people he sued. And the ending reads like a desperate letter to his gf he cheated on. I'll win back your trust honey, just give it some time damnit.
  • 5 1
 Fuck that guy.
  • 1 0
 Too late. Actions, even if they're corrected, have consequences. There's a lot of competition out there so crossing one off is not a big deal for the consumer.
  • 1 0
 Take it with a grain of salt, but hopefully more brands follow suit.
  • 1 0
 .....Reminds me too much of Specialized.....Corporate Fucks!! I'm out
  • 1 0
 definitely will avoid shopping with them now.
  • 2 0
 backcunty behaviour.
  • 1 0
 Unforgivable
  • 1 0
 Deeks.
