Midwinter Shredding - Video













Winter time is a great opportunity to do other sports but when it's muddy and slippery I just can't resist.” — Mayo







Riding bikes in January isn't that common in our area. When the trails covered with snow we end up forgetting the bikes and going out on the skis or enjoying other kinds of riding. To our surprise, the temperatures were higher than usual and snow started to melt pretty fast. Mayo and I decided to spend the weekend at his place and try to shoot a short video in his backyard. I packed my camera gear and my bike as well.



















Mayo has two short trails beyond his house where he trains when the weather is not so suitable for going deep into the woods. The trails were wet and some parts were covered with snow. These were perfect conditions for Mayo as he really enjoys riding in the wet. We had a good time shooting the video over the weekend and even though I didn’t manage to ride my bike I left Mayo's home with big smile on my face.









