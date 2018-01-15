VIDEOS

Midwinter Shredding - Video

Jan 14, 2018
by ANVILfilms  
Backdoor #1

by ANVILfilms
Backdoor #2

by ANVILfilms
bigquotesWinter time is a great opportunity to do other sports but when it's muddy and slippery I just can't resist.”Mayo

backdoors 6

Riding bikes in January isn't that common in our area. When the trails covered with snow we end up forgetting the bikes and going out on the skis or enjoying other kinds of riding. To our surprise, the temperatures were higher than usual and snow started to melt pretty fast. Mayo and I decided to spend the weekend at his place and try to shoot a short video in his backyard. I packed my camera gear and my bike as well.

backdoors 4

backdoors 3

backdoors 2

backdoors 1

Mayo has two short trails beyond his house where he trains when the weather is not so suitable for going deep into the woods. The trails were wet and some parts were covered with snow. These were perfect conditions for Mayo as he really enjoys riding in the wet. We had a good time shooting the video over the weekend and even though I didn’t manage to ride my bike I left Mayo's home with big smile on my face.

backdoors 7


7 Comments

  • + 5
 45 seconds is about how long I like to ride too in weather like that
  • + 1
 Smile )))
  • + 4
 That's an English summer ride
  • + 1
 If I rode in nice weather only, what would I be doing the other 50 weeks of the year?
  • + 1
 100% makes some nice riding gloves for winter, he’s at 90% without them.
  • + 1
 Your local trail association must love you.
  • + 1
 Another proof, no one needs a FAT Bike for winter, ever!

