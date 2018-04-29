Baja or Bus't with Martin Soderstrom and Andrew Taylor - Video & Photo Epic

Add to Favorites Added to Favorites Views: 14 Faves: 0 Comments: 0 This video is password protected. (Password protected)

I'm nervous about everything. This is my first time in Mexico. — Martin Soderstrom

I've been to Mexico a bunch but nothing like this, Baja was such a great place to photograph and adventure through. All though now I wish I had room for a surfboard, but that will have to wait for another trip. — Paris Gore

It’s been nearly two years since I had stumbled upon an old decommissioned school bus that I knew would eventually take me on some dream road trips over the next couple of years. When getting the bus I had some big goals in mind with the first being a road trip from California to Alaska, and the second being an adventure down the entire Baja of Mexico.With the trip to Alaska under my belt and the summer of 2017 coming to an end I teamed up with Martin Soderstrom, Paris Gore and the guys at Definition films to embark on a crazy adventure down the Baja. With Martin flying in all the way from Sweden, we started our journey in Los Angeles, CA making our way down the entire Baja over a two week period with loads of good times!Going from a two man crew on the trip to Alaska to a five man crew down the Baja meant having an extra support vehicle along with a bit more preparation. Diesel stations can be few and far, so we loaded up in Baja Norte leaving us worry free for the rest of the journey.Make sure to keep your eyes peeled for part two from Baja California Sur coming soon!