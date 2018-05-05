Baja or Bus't with Martin Soderstrom and Andrew Taylor - Video & Photo Epic Part 2

After what would be some of the best riding we found throughout the entire trip in Punta San Carlos we made out way back out the long dirt road and headed south towards our next destination. There isn’t a ton of mountain biking destinations in the Baja so we decided to check out a little town call San Ignacio to break up our drive on our way towards the next riding destination. San Ignacio is located between Guerro Negro and Santa Rosalia and is a little Mission town with a population of less than 600 people.
It was a nice quick stop to get on our jump bikes for a little street ride while seeing some of the culture that’s make the Baja such a special place. It was super cool seeing the locals and even the police officers impressed by Martin’s street skills. I’d say he definitely left his mark.
After a nearly five-hundred-mile drive through the desert, we finally arrived in Los Barriles located on the Sea of Cortez side, where we had a good lead on the trail network above the town. As we arrived in town we were greeted by a guy by the name of Todd Simmler. Todd is originally from Hood River, Oregon but spends his winters building trails and guiding mountain bikers in the area. He was more than stoked to show us the lay of the land and the many trails he had helped build over the years
We had a solid afternoon chasing Todd through the trails and were set for the next couple days exploring the area on our own. After a few days of fun on trails that ranged all the way from beginner to expert I’d definitely recommend checking it out if you find yourself in the area.
From Los Barriles we made our way back across the Baja peninsula to the Pacific side to a town call El Pescadero. This little town located just south of Todos Santos holds one of the best, if not the best skate park in all of Mexico. Word has it an NFL player helped fund the park because of his ties with a local skateboarder. Nonetheless we felt like we had found the jackpot rolling up on this pace. Martin and I both come from jumping backgrounds so it’s always when we have the chance to break out the hard tails. As we entered the park we were greeted by a few of the local skateboarders that were super pumped to have a couple of fresh faces at the park, even if they were mountain bikers.
It was time to make our way an hour south towards the Los Cabos area. This would be our final destination. We left ourselves a few days for this area since we had heard about some epic downhill trails above the city of Cabo San Lucas and some killer dirt jumps nestled into a neighborhood in San Jose Del Cabo. Both locations exceeded our expectations and made for some epic final days exploring the riding that the Baja has to offer for mountain bikers like us.
There is always the unknown when planning trips like this and especially when you are traveling into a foreign county, but overall I would say the Baja definitely delivered good times and some epic riding locations along the way. A lot of people tend to think of Mexico to be a scary or dangerous place to travel but after adventuring over two-thousand miles to the tip and back I would argue otherwise. If you have the means to explore it I wouldn’t let other peoples' opinions stop you. We met some of the nicest most generous people along our trip and made it out with zero problems. Thanks for the good times Mexico, I’ll be back soon! Photos Courtesy of Paris Gore Video Courtesy of Definition Films
.
