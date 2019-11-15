Banshee Announces Updated Prime, Phantom & Spitfire Frames

After a couple of relatively quiet seasons, Banshee is back in action for 2020 with a completely revamped lineup. The details of the new Titan 29er and updated Rune were announced
in September, and now the Prime, Spitfire, and Phantom have been revised as well.
All of the bikes are constructed from 7005 aluminum and share a similar silhouette, which is based around Banshee's new KS2 suspension layout. That dual-link design has a trunnion mounted shock located in a forged “cage” just above the bottom bracket. The design is intended to keep the higher forces that occur during big impacts contained in the forged section of the frame, along with maintaining a low center of gravity. The KS2 design also has the benefit of providing room in the front triangle for a water bottle, something that wasn't possible on the previous generation of these models.
The frames may have gained features like internal cable routing and chainstay protection, but they haven't lost any of the adaptability that Banshee is known for. There are two geometry positions that are adjusted via flip chips where the dropouts attach to the frame, along with multiple dropout options, which allows riders to choose from 142 or 148mm rear axle spacing, and between compact and long, which provides room for running 27.5+ or 29+ wheels.
All of the frames are priced at $2,199 USD – it's simply a matter of picking your preferred wheel size and amount of travel.
Prime
• Wheel size: 29"
• 135mm rear travel
• KS2 linkage with custom tuned Fox DPX2 Performance Elite 185x55mm metric trunnion shock
• Progressive linkage with low 2.45:1 leverage ratio
• 65.5° - 66.0° Head angle
• 76.7° - 77.2° Effective seat angle
• Adjustable geometry via modular dropouts (also enables optional 27.5+ and 29+ setups)
• Mullet compatible (27.5” rear / 29” front)
• 140-160mm fork travel
• Ability to run bottle cage inside front triangle
• Internal cable routing (also works with moto-style)
• Colors: raw, black
• Frame Weight: 3.7kg (8.2lbs) - size medium black with Fox DPX2 shock, dropouts, rear axle, and seat clamp)
• Frameset MRSP: USD $2199 / €2199

Spitfire
• Wheel size: 27.5"
• 135mm rear travel
• KS2 linkage with custom tuned Fox DPX2 Performance Elite 185x55mm metric trunnion shock
• Progressive linkage with low 2.45:1 leverage ratio
• 65.0° - 65.5° Head angle
• 76.5° - 77.0° Effective seat angle
• Adjustable geometry via modular dropouts (also enables optional 26” setups if so inclined)
• Mullet compatible (26” rear / 27.5” front, or 27.45 rear and 29” front)
• 140-160mm fork travel (130-140mm if running 29” front wheel)
• Ability to run bottle cage inside front triangle
• Colors: raw, black, green
• Internal cable routing (also works with moto-style)
• Frame Weight: 3.55kg (7.8lbs) - size medium black with Fox DPX2 shock, dropouts, rear axle, and seat clamp)
• Frameset MRSP: USD $2199 / €2199

Phantom
• Wheel size: 29"
• 115mm rear travel
• KS2 linkage with custom tuned Fox DPX2 Performance Elite 185x50mm metric trunnion shock
• Progressive linkage with very low 2.3:1 leverage ratio
• 66.0° - 66.5° Head angle
• 76.7° - 77.2° Effective seat angle
• Adjustable geometry via modular dropouts (and enables optional 27.5+ and 29+ setups)
• Mullet compatible (27.5” rear / 29” front)
• 120-140mm fork travel
• Ability to run bottle cage inside front triangle
• Internal cable routing (also works with moto-style)
• Colors: raw, black
• Frame Weight: 3.55kg (7.8lbs)- size medium black with FOX DPX2 shock, dropouts, rear axle, and seat clamp
• Frameset MRSP: USD $2199 / €2199


More information: www.bansheebikes.com
