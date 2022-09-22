Banshee Releases the Enigma, an Alloy Hardtail Built for Versatility

PRESS RELEASE: Banshee

Banshee have just released the Enigma, the playful younger sibling of the much-acclaimed Paradox.Featuring many of the same interesting details, but in a more compact package designed around 27.5" and mullet builds, the Enigma is designed as a fun do everything hardtail.The Enigma can be set up as a mid travel 27.5 (140-160mm 27.5” fork) or as a short travel mullet (100-130mm 29” fork). The versatility of this frame really makes it stand out, from all day epics to hitting local jumps and pumptrack, the Enigma can span it all.Built from 7005 T6 alloy using custom hydro-formed tubes for torsional stiffness where you want it, and FEA optimized 3D forged yokes and dropouts that deliver noticeable vertical compliance on harsh hits and vibration absorption, the Enigma delivers an almost steel like ride feel in a lighter package with greater lateral stiffness.S, M, L140-160mm 27.5” / 100-130mm 29”27.5x2.6” (max)7005 T62.2kg (4.9 Lbs) Size Medium - Frame only$1099US / $1499CAN / €1049 / £949(Frameset includes pre-installed headset, rear axle and seat collar)