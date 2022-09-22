Banshee Releases the Enigma, an Alloy Hardtail Built for Versatility

PRESS RELEASE: Banshee
Banshee have just released the Enigma, the playful younger sibling of the much-acclaimed Paradox.
Featuring many of the same interesting details, but in a more compact package designed around 27.5" and mullet builds, the Enigma is designed as a fun do everything hardtail.
The Enigma can be set up as a mid travel 27.5 (140-160mm 27.5” fork) or as a short travel mullet (100-130mm 29” fork). The versatility of this frame really makes it stand out, from all day epics to hitting local jumps and pumptrack, the Enigma can span it all.
Built from 7005 T6 alloy using custom hydro-formed tubes for torsional stiffness where you want it, and FEA optimized 3D forged yokes and dropouts that deliver noticeable vertical compliance on harsh hits and vibration absorption, the Enigma delivers an almost steel like ride feel in a lighter package with greater lateral stiffness.Sizes:
S, M, L Fork Travel range:
140-160mm 27.5” / 100-130mm 29”Rear Wheel size:
27.5x2.6” (max) Frame material:
7005 T6 Weight:
2.2kg (4.9 Lbs) Size Medium - Frame only MSRP:
$1099US / $1499CAN / €1049 / £949
(Frameset includes pre-installed headset, rear axle and seat collar)http://www.bansheebikes.com/enigma
18 Comments
Banshee has ways been a top pick for me. So much attention to the details. Keeping aluminium sexy.
The only real difference I see is a slacker HTA, slightly shorter CS, lower stack and designed around smaller wheels.
With that said, I want one.
I love aggro hard tails. I have one of my own. But I don't get the point of this bike. If you want a hard tail, either you want a featherweight carbon frame to match your lycra or you want something cheap, rowdy, and somewhat unique. Steel fits the bill so much better than aluminum. A good steel frame probably weighs close enough to this, is cheaper, is easy to get custom sizing/geo, and has that magic steel feel. You can even get titanium frames that will be lighter and keep the steel lateral flex, and at the same time being super exotic without being exotically priced.