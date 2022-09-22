Banshee Releases the Enigma, an Alloy Hardtail Built for Versatility

Sep 22, 2022
by Keith Scott  
Banshee Enigma

PRESS RELEASE: Banshee

Banshee have just released the Enigma, the playful younger sibling of the much-acclaimed Paradox.

NA

Featuring many of the same interesting details, but in a more compact package designed around 27.5" and mullet builds, the Enigma is designed as a fun do everything hardtail.

Banshee Enigma

The Enigma can be set up as a mid travel 27.5 (140-160mm 27.5” fork) or as a short travel mullet (100-130mm 29” fork). The versatility of this frame really makes it stand out, from all day epics to hitting local jumps and pumptrack, the Enigma can span it all.

Banshee Enigma

Built from 7005 T6 alloy using custom hydro-formed tubes for torsional stiffness where you want it, and FEA optimized 3D forged yokes and dropouts that deliver noticeable vertical compliance on harsh hits and vibration absorption, the Enigma delivers an almost steel like ride feel in a lighter package with greater lateral stiffness.

Banshee Enigma

Banshee Enigma
NA

NA



Sizes: S, M, L

Fork Travel range: 140-160mm 27.5” / 100-130mm 29”

Rear Wheel size: 27.5x2.6” (max)

Frame material: 7005 T6

Weight: 2.2kg (4.9 Lbs) Size Medium - Frame only

MSRP: $1099US / $1499CAN / €1049 / £949

(Frameset includes pre-installed headset, rear axle and seat collar)


Banshee Enigma

http://www.bansheebikes.com/enigma

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Hardtails Banshee Banshee Enigma


Must Read This Week
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from EWS Crans Montana 2022
101812 views
New Motors, Derailleurs, & Yetis: EWS Crans-Montana 2022
100564 views
First Ride: The 2023 Santa Cruz Tallboy Gets Updated, Not Overhauled
68123 views
13 Bikes That Could See An Update In 2023
65297 views
We Are One Announces Arrival 170, Updated Arrival 152
55391 views
Racing & Industry Rumours: Hardline Series, Vergier Trexit (false), OneUp Investment, etc.
55383 views
Check Out: An Air Compressor To Seat Tubeless Tires, Stealthy Body Protection, Giant's Cycling Computer, & Mullet Links
45536 views
Shand Launches Ioma Hardtail with a 60-Degree Head Angle
42392 views

18 Comments

  • 19 0
 Pictures never do these frames justice. The first time I saw a Spitfire in person my jaw dropped. Absolutely beautiful frames Banshee is putting out.
  • 1 0
 1000%

Banshee has ways been a top pick for me. So much attention to the details. Keeping aluminium sexy.
  • 11 0
 Beautiful lines, especially the toptube
  • 3 0
 I agree. I’ve got a Spitfire V3 and the top tube is so nice. Somehow they split a single tube at the back end of it and then hydroform it into that wishbone shape. Super clean looking in person.
  • 1 0
 @Dyceman: Had a V2 Spitfire and it was hands down my favorite bike..
  • 4 0
 I was just riding my Darkside yesterday thinking how fun it is, but is due for an update...hoping it's in the queue, but this one is a beauty and great price, as expected from Banshee!
  • 2 0
 Love banshees! I've owned a Titan and still own a Paradox and a Phantom....but not exactly sure where this bike would fit in TBH......HTA @ 63.5 seems like it would be better served with a longer fork, the Paradox is designed around a 120-150 and it sits at 65.

The only real difference I see is a slacker HTA, slightly shorter CS, lower stack and designed around smaller wheels.

With that said, I want one.
  • 4 0
 Damn those machines pieces are gorgeous!
  • 1 1
 I'll start by saying this is a beautiful bike. Its probably bombproof, and I bet (knowing Banshee) it rides really, really well.

I love aggro hard tails. I have one of my own. But I don't get the point of this bike. If you want a hard tail, either you want a featherweight carbon frame to match your lycra or you want something cheap, rowdy, and somewhat unique. Steel fits the bill so much better than aluminum. A good steel frame probably weighs close enough to this, is cheaper, is easy to get custom sizing/geo, and has that magic steel feel. You can even get titanium frames that will be lighter and keep the steel lateral flex, and at the same time being super exotic without being exotically priced.
  • 1 0
 "FEA Optimized" just means they used a computer, which I hope they also used on the rest of the bike. Engineering + marketing bastard lingo makes me cringe, and I can say that as an engineer dating a marketer
  • 1 0
 I always think I want a Banshee but then I look at the geo charts and am nervous how short they are. This looks more normal to me. Good job!
  • 1 0
 The headtube and stack height are pretty high for the size small, enough that I wouldn’t consider it. Even on the medium it’s kinda tall
  • 2 0
 Should have done a throwback and called it the Banshee Morphine. That thing was a beast.
  • 1 0
 I'll just wipe up the drool off my desk, hold on. Also I like the external routing
  • 2 0
 Us tall folks like 27.5 too @bansheebikes
  • 1 0
 Pet hate - "versatility".
  • 1 0
 Nice name. Sadly, it doesn’t look like a single speed.
  • 2 0
 Very nice indeed..





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008939
Mobile Version of Website