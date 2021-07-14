Baptiste Pierron Fractures 4 Vertebrae in Race Run Crash

Baptiste Pierron has fractured four vertebrae in his back following a crash at the Auvergne Rhône Alpes Championships at the Bike Park du Lioran.
The crash happened after Pierron's hand slipped off the bars on some open grass turns and left him cartwheeling down the hill onto a rock. He was immediately taken to hospital and has remained there since. His D8 and D12 vertebrae are the worst affected although thankfully his spinal cord is not damaged.
Dorval AM confirmed last night that Pierron had broken his back in a social media post. They said: "As you may have seen the video on his profile, the crash was ugly and the outcome isn’t great either. Baptiste fractured 4 vertebrae but thankfully didn’t damaged the spinal cord. He will undergo surgery soon but at the moment he is laying out in a hospital bed and he needs all the support and love you can give him"
Pierron, the current European DH champion, was coming into the race after his best-ever result and first World Cup podium in Les Gets
where he finished third. He posted about his feelings on the incident before he heads into surgery this week:
|You can be so high and come down so low, you can realize your dream one day and lose everything the next day, our sport can be so cruel, everything has changed in seconds, months of work, sacrifice, suffering ... The fall takes everything with it.
I have been lying on my hospital bed since Sunday evening, I cannot get up anymore, my back is affected, the D8 and D12 vertebrae are the most fractured, I have to have an operation during the week, but the wait is endless.
I would have liked to go further in the season, my feelings on the bike were incredible and I love spending time with my team. Thank you all for your messages, you warm my heart
I'll keep you posted quickly.—Baptiste Pierron (translated)
We have reached out to Baptiste for more information and keep you updated with his recovery. In the meantime, we're sending him healing vibes and hope to see him back on the bike soon.
20 Comments
Hope Baptiste is ok and his operation / recovery goes well.
Feels like we are moving away from technical riding to just flat out fast open trails with huge gaps. I’m all for progression but just feels this year is way bigger and faster and people are getting into gnarly accidents earlier.
I think Leatt braces need to make a comeback.
Even though I like watching Bernard Kerr's YouTube channel it was pretty poor to see them cutting up bits of flooring to stuff up their jersey's at the last race to fool the officials.
Anyone have a clue?
There's a trail they used during a local enduro that is a green for that area. It's not steep, it is very wide, there are no roots, there are no gaps, and no mandatory features. I'm slow AF and hit 25mph on that trail. Speed will mess you up bad. It's not about just washing out and just sliding a bit on a trail like that, its about what stops your body. Basically everything out there is harder than your soft, soft skin and body.
I really have no need to go 25mph on a normal trail ride when I just decided to go out for a pedal in my half shell and knee pads.
Post a Comment