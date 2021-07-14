Baptiste Pierron Fractures 4 Vertebrae in Race Run Crash

You can be so high and come down so low, you can realize your dream one day and lose everything the next day, our sport can be so cruel, everything has changed in seconds, months of work, sacrifice, suffering ... The fall takes everything with it.



I have been lying on my hospital bed since Sunday evening, I cannot get up anymore, my back is affected, the D8 and D12 vertebrae are the most fractured, I have to have an operation during the week, but the wait is endless.



I would have liked to go further in the season, my feelings on the bike were incredible and I love spending time with my team. Thank you all for your messages, you warm my heart



I'll keep you posted quickly. — Baptiste Pierron (translated)