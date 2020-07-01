Video: Yoann Barelli and Remy Metailler Ride in Pemberton, BC

Jul 1, 2020
by Rémy Métailler  

Yoann Barelli is a wild animal... Pretty crazy to ride behind him on his new home trails.

I will definitely be back riding these trails with him again! Sounds like there are plenty of cool gaps around to find.

Find out the trails we rode on Trailforks:
www.trailforks.com/trails/upper-grumpy-grouse/
www.trailforks.com/trails/stoked-proper/
www.trailforks.com/trails/stoked-chicken/
www.trailforks.com/trails/cream-puff/

If you enjoyed this trail and want to ride it, I advise you to join the Pemberton Off Road Cycling Association. This way you will be able to support trails like this one.

Thanks a lot to the trail builders for the work!

Subscribe: youtube.com/c/remymetailler

Yoann being Yoann. New video tomorrow

New Trail Preview this wednesday at 8AM on Youtube

New Trail Preview this wednesday at 8AM on Youtube

New Trail Preview this wednesday at 8AM on Youtube


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Remy Metailler Yoann Barelli


Must Read This Week
First Look: Transition's All-New Spur is a Rowdy XC Bike
65897 views
MTB on a Budget: Where to Spend & Where to Save on Bike Parts
61960 views
Quiz: Can You Guess These Downhill World Cup Riders from 2010?
57400 views
MTB on a Budget: Where to Spend & Where to Save on Mountain Bike Clothing - Part 1
51140 views
On the Fence: Specialized Epic EVO vs. Cannondale Scalpel SE
49006 views
49 Bikes of Whistler Bike Park Opening Day 2020
48879 views
Kona Teases New Honzo ESD & Shonky Hardtails
44551 views
YT Releases Shred Spec Aluminium Capra & Decoy
43710 views

5 Comments

  • 2 0
 Oh putain!!
  • 1 0
 la fine equipe!

Pourquoi Rem a t il deux bikes a l'arriere de son pick up???
  • 1 0
 @audric: pour ses 2 énormes couilles
  • 1 0
 Pure entertainment.
  • 1 0
 the Flying Frenchmen

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008455
Mobile Version of Website