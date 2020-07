Video: Yoann Barelli and Remy Metailler Ride in Pemberton, BC

Yoann Barelli is a wild animal... Pretty crazy to ride behind him on his new home trails.I will definitely be back riding these trails with him again! Sounds like there are plenty of cool gaps around to find.Find out the trails we rode on Trailforks:If you enjoyed this trail and want to ride it, I advise you to join the Pemberton Off Road Cycling Association . This way you will be able to support trails like this one.Thanks a lot to the trail builders for the work!Subscribe: youtube.com/c/remymetailler