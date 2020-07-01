Video: Yoann Barelli and Remy Metailler Ride in Pemberton, BC

Yoann Barelli is a wild animal... Pretty crazy to ride behind him on his new home trails.
I will definitely be back riding these trails with him again! Sounds like there are plenty of cool gaps around to find.
Find out the trails we rode on Trailforks:www.trailforks.com/trails/upper-grumpy-grouse/www.trailforks.com/trails/stoked-proper/www.trailforks.com/trails/stoked-chicken/www.trailforks.com/trails/cream-puff/
If you enjoyed this trail and want to ride it, I advise you to join the Pemberton Off Road Cycling Association
. This way you will be able to support trails like this one.
Thanks a lot to the trail builders for the work!
Pourquoi Rem a t il deux bikes a l'arriere de son pick up???
