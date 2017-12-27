VIDEOS

Barvin Goes to Barcelona

Dec 27, 2017
by Marvin Buchholzki  
REMEMBER YESTERDAY: Barvin goes Barcelona

by marvinbuchholzki


Marvin Buchholzki aka "Barvin" escaped the bad weather in Germany and travelled south in search of prime riding conditions. What started as a plan to simply film an edit in and around Barcelona ended up as one hell of a road trip. We enjoyed our journey as much as the time under the Catalonian sun. This film is an homage to this amazing place and we hope you have as much fun watching it as we had whilst filming down in the south of Europe.

Te quiero BCN!

M is for Marvin... or for Mountainbikes or Milkshakes. You decide. - Photo by Jan Philip Baldus
A Manual underneath a giant solar power plant is quite an unusual sight.
Spirits were high when we finally reached La Poma. - Photo by Jan Philip Baldus
Marvin would like to thank all his sponsors for keeping him rolling: NOOKIE BIKES | MANITOU | SUNRINGLE | ANSWERPRODUCTS | UVEX | SUESTEM

4 Comments

  • + 2
 That was great. Immaculate trails matched with precision riding. I watched 3.22 to 3:26 over and over. And now I know the German word for "F**k".
  • + 1
 The word actually means the same like shit in english btw haha
  • + 1
 Geiler Edit & sau lustige Outtakes!
  • + 2
 Barvin the barspin!

