Barvin Goes to Barcelona





Marvin Buchholzki aka "Barvin" escaped the bad weather in Germany and travelled south in search of prime riding conditions. What started as a plan to simply film an edit in and around Barcelona ended up as one hell of a road trip. We enjoyed our journey as much as the time under the Catalonian sun. This film is an homage to this amazing place and we hope you have as much fun watching it as we had whilst filming down in the south of Europe.



Te quiero BCN!





"M" is for Marvin... or for Mountainbikes, or Milkshakes. You decide.





A Manual underneath a giant solar power plant is quite an unusual sight.





Spirits were high when we finally reached La Poma.



Marvin would like to thank all his sponsors for keeping him rolling: NOOKIE BIKES | MANITOU | SUNRINGLE | ANSWERPRODUCTS | UVEX | SUESTEM



