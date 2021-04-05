Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Photo Epic: Behind the Scenes of Bas Van Steenbergen’s Canvas
Apr 5, 2021
by
Peter Jamison
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
CANVAS
Words & Photography // Peter Jamison
Bas and Calvin Huth had been looking to collaborate on a video project for quite some time, thankfully this came to fruition with "Canvas"
No room for error with the tight corners Bas designed
"Another"
Laying it down
Not too many people have come to Virgin, Utah with the intention to bar drag
Easy and steezy
No shortage of hard work from the Canadian
Zig Zag
No dig no ride
Water is liquid gold in Utah.
Full gas for this line which Bas had originally built during the 2015 Red Bull Rampage
tucked up
Perfect light on one of the biggest jumps built in Virgin
The steed that made it all happen
Presented by Maxxis Tires
Straight into the berm section
No berm was safe
Full focus
One, two
Not your typical Utah digging conditions
Camera in hand one minute, shovel the next
Stepping down
Off into sunset to end the project
The hip was the final feature for the video, and that was all she wrote
Thanks to Maxxis, Hyper, Deity, and Marzocchi for supporting the piece.
Posted In:
Videos
Photo Epics
Bas Van Steenbergen
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can You Guess these Hardtails From Their Silhouettes?
123074 views
[April Fools, Kinda] Pivot Cycles to Produce the Grim Donut V2
72454 views
[April Fools] Quiz: Can You Guess These DH Bikes From Their Silhouettes?
70561 views
Must Watch: Gee Atherton Goes Even Bigger in 'Slate Line'
65048 views
BMX Pro Corey Walsh Comes Out As One of the First Openly Gay Male Cyclists
55184 views
Round Up: The Best April Fools From the Cycling World
52991 views
Pinkbike Poll: Would You Buy an Enduro Bike With a Dual-Crown Fork?
50296 views
Updated: The Ultimate Guide to the 2021 Racing Season
46041 views
0 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007694
Mobile Version of Website
0 Comments
Post a Comment