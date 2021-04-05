Photo Epic: Behind the Scenes of Bas Van Steenbergen’s Canvas

Bas and Calvin Huth had been looking to collaborate on a video project for quite some time, thankfully this came to fruition with "Canvas"

No room for error with the tight corners Bas designed

"Another"

Laying it down

Not too many people have come to Virgin, Utah with the intention to bar drag

Easy and steezy

No shortage of hard work from the Canadian

Zig Zag

No dig no ride

Water is liquid gold in Utah.

Full gas for this line which Bas had originally built during the 2015 Red Bull Rampage

tucked up

Perfect light on one of the biggest jumps built in Virgin

The steed that made it all happen

Presented by Maxxis Tires

Straight into the berm section

No berm was safe

Full focus

One, two

Not your typical Utah digging conditions

Camera in hand one minute, shovel the next

Stepping down

Off into sunset to end the project

The hip was the final feature for the video, and that was all she wrote