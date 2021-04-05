Photo Epic: Behind the Scenes of Bas Van Steenbergen’s Canvas

Apr 5, 2021
by Peter Jamison  

Still image from CANVAS captured by Peter Jamison peterjamisonmedia.com
CANVAS
Words & Photography // Peter Jamison

Still image from CANVAS captured by Peter Jamison peterjamisonmedia.com
Bas and Calvin Huth had been looking to collaborate on a video project for quite some time, thankfully this came to fruition with "Canvas"

Still image from CANVAS captured by Peter Jamison peterjamisonmedia.com
No room for error with the tight corners Bas designed

Still image from CANVAS captured by Peter Jamison peterjamisonmedia.com

Still image from CANVAS captured by Peter Jamison peterjamisonmedia.com

Still image from CANVAS captured by Peter Jamison peterjamisonmedia.com
Still image from CANVAS captured by Peter Jamison peterjamisonmedia.com
"Another"

Still image from CANVAS captured by Peter Jamison peterjamisonmedia.com
Laying it down

Still image from CANVAS captured by Peter Jamison peterjamisonmedia.com
Not too many people have come to Virgin, Utah with the intention to bar drag

Still image from CANVAS captured by Peter Jamison peterjamisonmedia.com
Easy and steezy

Still image from CANVAS captured by Peter Jamison peterjamisonmedia.com
Still image from CANVAS captured by Peter Jamison peterjamisonmedia.com
No shortage of hard work from the Canadian

Still image from CANVAS captured by Peter Jamison peterjamisonmedia.com
Zig Zag

Still image from CANVAS captured by Peter Jamison peterjamisonmedia.com
Still image from CANVAS captured by Peter Jamison peterjamisonmedia.com
No dig no ride

Still image from CANVAS captured by Peter Jamison peterjamisonmedia.com
Still image from CANVAS captured by Peter Jamison peterjamisonmedia.com
Water is liquid gold in Utah.

Still image from CANVAS captured by Peter Jamison peterjamisonmedia.com
Full gas for this line which Bas had originally built during the 2015 Red Bull Rampage

Still image from CANVAS captured by Peter Jamison peterjamisonmedia.com
Still image from CANVAS captured by Peter Jamison peterjamisonmedia.com
tucked up

Still image from CANVAS captured by Peter Jamison peterjamisonmedia.com
Perfect light on one of the biggest jumps built in Virgin

Still image from CANVAS captured by Peter Jamison peterjamisonmedia.com
Still image from CANVAS captured by Peter Jamison peterjamisonmedia.com
The steed that made it all happen

Still image from CANVAS captured by Peter Jamison peterjamisonmedia.com
Presented by Maxxis Tires

Still image from CANVAS captured by Peter Jamison peterjamisonmedia.com
Straight into the berm section

Still image from CANVAS captured by Peter Jamison peterjamisonmedia.com
No berm was safe

Still image from CANVAS captured by Peter Jamison peterjamisonmedia.com
Full focus

Still image from CANVAS captured by Peter Jamison peterjamisonmedia.com
One, two

Still image from CANVAS captured by Peter Jamison peterjamisonmedia.com
Still image from CANVAS captured by Peter Jamison peterjamisonmedia.com
Not your typical Utah digging conditions

Still image from CANVAS captured by Peter Jamison peterjamisonmedia.com
Still image from CANVAS captured by Peter Jamison peterjamisonmedia.com
Camera in hand one minute, shovel the next

Still image from CANVAS captured by Peter Jamison peterjamisonmedia.com
Stepping down

Still image from CANVAS captured by Peter Jamison peterjamisonmedia.com
Off into sunset to end the project

Still image from CANVAS captured by Peter Jamison peterjamisonmedia.com
The hip was the final feature for the video, and that was all she wrote

Still image from CANVAS captured by Peter Jamison peterjamisonmedia.com
Thanks to Maxxis, Hyper, Deity, and Marzocchi for supporting the piece.


Posted In:
Videos Photo Epics Bas Van Steenbergen


