Video: Race Drone Follows Bas van Steenbergen Down Wrangler in Kamloops
Jun 29, 2022
by
BasvSteenbergen
Follow
Following
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
Bas Van Steenbergen
38 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
24
1
kcy4130
(1 days ago)
Now that's how follow drone should be done. None of the constant spinning around that was so prominent in Danny Mac's slabs edit. On a side note: Does anyone know how Tom van Steenbergen's recovery is going?
[Reply]
8
0
scott-townes
(24 hours ago)
That was common in a ton of drone racer footage, it made the Nines edits unwatchable for a few years. Thank god there are now skilled drone pilots who also know how to film, it looks so good. Tom has an instagram you can check out. He's shredding.
[Reply]
4
0
foxinsocks
(20 hours ago)
@scott-townes
: those spinny shots are a fundamental part of fpv racing/cinematic drones. The fpv camera is set a t a fixed upwards angle which in turn dictates the drone speed. At slow shots, or shots with varying speed, its super difficult if not impossible to keep the rider in view. If the drone slows down, the shot will contain mostly sky... So spinning around the subject is the main way to keep following. I agree it can be distracting, especially for normal non-pilot viewers. You can't really blame the pilot, though.
[Reply]
2
0
foxinsocks
(19 hours ago)
I'll go so far as to say that as much as this was a nice shot of Tom, it doesn't come close to the difficulty and stakes of the Danny slabs shots. I understand why people found it dizzying, im just saying that its not due to bad piloting skills.
[Reply]
1
0
Nico-T
(6 hours ago)
The hardest part about FPV drones is they have a fixed camera angle facing forwards, if the rider is moving quickly and on fairly flat ground (like in this video) it's easy to stay in a nice position behind the rider. However once the rider goes from high speed to slow speed, or rides anything steep the only way the drone can stay at the same speed is to orbit around the rider. If they stayed behind the rider they would simply hit the rider. I fly the FPV drones for the EWS and am slowly working out which trails work and which ones dont. Drones are not always the answer for the shot. Hope that helps!
[Reply]
1
0
foxinsocks
(5 hours ago)
@Nico-T
: I find slow steep stuff to be the worst. Tilting forward to view down means you can hardly control the speed. I wonder what it would be like to fly fpv with a downwards negative tilt
[Reply]
6
2
phutphutend
(23 hours ago)
I'll predict the future here and now. 5-10 years time you'll be able to get a mini GoPro auto drone that follows you. No more headcam footage. It'll have lights for night-time. It'll also be sold as a security device for late night walk home from pub...
[Reply]
7
0
adrennan
(22 hours ago)
pretty sure it exists already.
[Reply]
2
0
foxinsocks
(19 hours ago)
1
0
foxinsocks
(19 hours ago)
@adrennan
: browser acting up- ignore my previous unrelated reply.
Anyway, google Skydio2. Purely automatic. Check out Tmac's edit for example. Mind blowing stuff.
[Reply]
8
0
MikeyMT
(22 hours ago)
Man...Bas rides the way I imagine myself wanting to ride.
[Reply]
6
0
conv3rt
(22 hours ago)
it just look so easy when he does it. tell me the cheat code already lol
[Reply]
5
3
rarerider
(23 hours ago)
I love flying racing drones. I hate footage of mountainbiking shot with racing drones. There are just always these moments where the pilot gets too close to the rider and either needs to back off pitching up and losing the framing, or spin around the rider in an awkward attempt to keep things in focus. Let's face it, the fixed camera angle is just too limiting when following a moving object that varies its velocity as much as a mountainbiker going around turns and over jumps. Why people don't just stick a 360 camera on the drone and then do the reframing later to line up the shot as intended is beyond me.
[Reply]
2
0
HankHank
(22 hours ago)
Yep agree, fixed angles work for drone racing but not so much for following.
I'm sure drone operators could keep things interesting with drone location, but leave the framing alone.
It's early days for this type of footage, the spinning has already stopped, it'll take one clever edit to make the step forward... Maybe Discovery+ will do it
[Reply]
1
0
foxinsocks
(19 hours ago)
I agree. People do that for various projects with varying degrees of success. There are even several fpv frames (pavo360, x- knight...) That are built around an insta 360drone, and even special add-ons to stick such cameras on dji drones. The resolution is often limiting factor though.
However, your key misunderstanding is that the pilot usually has to make those maneuvers to even be able to see the subject himself. If he doesnt, he will lose the subject in the fpv camera (goggles), and its REALLY difficult to get back into pace again. Results will be quite choppy.
A safer bet would be an adjustable tilt fpv +hd camera system, but im not aware of any off the shelf ones which are practical for such shots.
[Reply]
1
0
rarerider
(18 hours ago)
@foxinsocks
: You can change the lens of your FPV flight cam to a 2.1mm or even a 1.8mm focal length one to get a much wider field of view than the GoPro mounted to your drone, so that'll make it easier for the pilot to still have the rider in view even when taking evasive action. Feels a little strange to fly at first but nothing you can't get used to.
Servo-driven tilt systems for the FPV cam controlled by the head pitch sensor in your FPV goggle also exist but are very rarely used.
It'll just come down to using autonomous camera drones that track the rider with flight path planning through the obstacles so they can follow you through the forest as well, some of the sub-250g ones can already kind of do that like the Skydio 2+ and I'd expect in one or two years the DJIs will have gotten their algorithms and sensors good enough to be able to follow a fast rider.
[Reply]
1
0
bmxRC009
(14 hours ago)
5.3k over 360 degrees just doesn’t give you the detail of 4k and 160 degree fov. Look up
medlindrone.com
[Reply]
2
0
foxinsocks
(10 hours ago)
@rarerider
: agree. those are the lenses i normally use, at least on my freestyle drones. Still, I dont think that will totally mitigate the aggressive maneuvers problem at that is still inherent to the way the drone flies and how dynamic the rider is. There's no getting around the fact that a fixed tilt flying camera will struggle with a dynamic speed shot. Not to even mention the added difficulty of downward facing shots with an upwards tilt camera, such as on steep but slower tracks - that's truly an achilles heel for those drones.
I think the results of cinematic drones in recent years are good enough (and usually far beyond) that there's just not enough incentive to develop a truly dynamic tilt system. For those you might as well just have professional cinema drones with a dedicated gimbal operator.
Anyway, my bottom line is to explain to non-pilots that these types of shots are usually a necessity and much less of a creative choice by the pilot.
[Reply]
4
0
mousetrapz
(1 days ago)
Kamaloops has such a sick unique style and flow to the trails. You can always tell if its in the loops
[Reply]
2
1
no-good-ideas
(20 hours ago)
Kamloops.
[Reply]
2
0
bikerbarrett
(14 hours ago)
They have to build berms everywhere, there is no traction.
[Reply]
2
0
danielfloyd
(1 days ago)
From 0:49 to 1:10 is some of the most stylish riding I've ever seen.
[Reply]
1
0
needmoregears
(24 hours ago)
Seriously good skills, both the rider and the drone pilot. Not easy skills to master on either end.
[Reply]
1
0
valrock
(23 hours ago)
the moment drone can have follow fly mode like this or close to this I am getting one myself
[Reply]
1
0
noakeabean
(18 hours ago)
Skydio2
[Reply]
1
0
mel22b
(21 hours ago)
Awesome. Shoulda had that last shot with the drone coming up the hill first.
[Reply]
1
0
spencemiller8
(19 hours ago)
check out holler fpv for mtb footy - some of the best in the business IMO
www.instagram.com/p/CLwwCxAnDnW/?hl=en
[Reply]
1
0
Evo6
(12 hours ago)
That side lip takeoff before the right transfer toward the end!!! WOW. This video just says FUN. FUN FUN FUN!!!! I love it.
[Reply]
1
0
ir-bandito
(1 days ago)
smoooooth And with that music, reminds me of Brandon Semenuk's unReal.
[Reply]
1
0
Muscovir
(24 hours ago)
What bike is that? Scott Gambler?
[Reply]
3
0
dandunne13
(24 hours ago)
Think it’s a hyper
[Reply]
1
0
colincolin
(22 hours ago)
@dandunne13
: HYPER HYPEEEERRRR
[Reply]
1
0
fiekaodclked
(1 days ago)
Fantastic video!
[Reply]
1
0
Hoeperjoe
(2 hours ago)
so smooth!
[Reply]
1
2
owlie
(24 hours ago)
Broke that drones ankles
[Reply]
3
9
Afterschoolsports
(23 hours ago)
FPV is the name of the drone type and flying style. “Race drone” is the sort of term your grand parents use to describe the footage.
[Reply]
9
0
rajcoont
(23 hours ago)
Ackshually
[Reply]
4
0
brianpark
Mod
(21 hours ago)
Pretty cool how he's following that guy on an ATB with triple-tree shocks though. Back in my day bikes had goosenecks.
[Reply]
