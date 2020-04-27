Bas Van Steenbergen Takes On 10,000 Calorie Challenge to Raise Money for Canada's Food Banks on April 28th

Follow along tomorrow as the points leader in the battle for King of Crankworx challenges himself to burn 10,000 calories in a day to raise money for Food Banks Canada.
|I'm raising money to benefit Food Banks Canada. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, putting strains on families across the country, food banks are on the front lines, helping to ensure that vulnerable Canadians are still receiving vital food support during this difficult time.
Any donation will help make an impact. Thanks in advance for your contribution to this cause!—Bas Van Steenbergen
Van Steenbergen has a big day planned, waking up before dawn for a first 3-hour workout and finishing off with a 6-8 hour ride. He will posting Instagram stories documenting the day throughout.
Bas has also teamed up with his friends and sponsors so that every $5 donated gives you 1 entry into a raffle to win some really cool prizes including signed jerseys by Tom Van Steenbergen, Casey Brown, Vaea Verbeeck, Brett Rheeder and Bas Van Steenbergen himself. Support the Canada Food Bank here
globalnews.ca/news/6870689/coronavirus-canada-food-supply
We don't need food banks, we need to get the food we already have in overflowing storage to the people in need..
