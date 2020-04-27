Bas Van Steenbergen Takes On 10,000 Calorie Challenge to Raise Money for Canada's Food Banks on April 28th

Apr 27, 2020
by Sarah Moore  


Follow along tomorrow as the points leader in the battle for King of Crankworx challenges himself to burn 10,000 calories in a day to raise money for Food Banks Canada.

bigquotesI'm raising money to benefit Food Banks Canada. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, putting strains on families across the country, food banks are on the front lines, helping to ensure that vulnerable Canadians are still receiving vital food support during this difficult time.

Any donation will help make an impact. Thanks in advance for your contribution to this cause!Bas Van Steenbergen

Van Steenbergen has a big day planned, waking up before dawn for a first 3-hour workout and finishing off with a 6-8 hour ride. He will posting Instagram stories documenting the day throughout.

Bas has also teamed up with his friends and sponsors so that every $5 donated gives you 1 entry into a raffle to win some really cool prizes including signed jerseys by Tom Van Steenbergen, Casey Brown, Vaea Verbeeck, Brett Rheeder and Bas Van Steenbergen himself. Support the Canada Food Bank here.


Bas Van Steenbergen may not have the bag of tricks possessed by most of the field yet made it through qualifying.
Good luck Bas!


Posted In:
Racing and Events Bas Van Steenbergen Coronavirus


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Canadian XCO MTB Championships Postponed]
109265 views
10 Exotic or Unconventional Downhill Bikes Spotted in the World Cup Pits
75484 views
The Four-Year Story of Fin Woods' DIY Carbon Enduro Gearbox Bike
68217 views
CyclingTips Digest: Full Suspension Road Bikes, Gravel Field Test, Tire Inflators, & More
67336 views
Good News from the Industry as it Rallies Against the Spread of Covid-19 [Update: Ibis Makes Protective Face Shields]
62940 views
Field Trip: 8 Value Bikes VS the Impossible Climb, 1 Huge Upset
45758 views
Katz Bikes Returns With an Enduro Bike with a 'Maintenance Free' Drivetrain
45604 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win an Industry Nine 1/1 Wheelset
42928 views

4 Comments

  • 16 0
 I got excited because I thought he was going to eat 10,000 calories in a day.....
  • 5 0
 just gonna leave this here..
globalnews.ca/news/6870689/coronavirus-canada-food-supply
We don't need food banks, we need to get the food we already have in overflowing storage to the people in need..
  • 1 0
 Kudos to him, though it's a little ironic that he's going to have to consume a bunch of food to replenish those 10,000 calories...
  • 1 0
 Danny Hart is doing that !

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007622
Mobile Version of Website