Must Watch: Bas van Steenbergen's 'Straight Forward' - Video

Each roller, scrub and bonk was so tight together, it took a lot longer than usual to connect everything into those long sequences.



The combination of needing to get the line dialled along with rigging up each long cable-cam system and then having them both come together at the same time was a lot trickier than expected.



We had a relatively short window of time to capture what we needed before the snow was forecast to shut us down for the season.



Liam and I would set up a cable in the morning of each day, clearing a path and choose the best vantage point which is a pretty fun, but time consuming process. We could then string up the camera and begin testing the shot to hopefully get it at the end of each day when we had a 1 hour window when the harsh "disco-ball" light would drop behind the trees.



This meant if either I couldn't get my line or they couldn't get the timing of the cable shot, we would have wasted a whole day and we'd have to try again in our evening window the next day.



Although tricky and stressful at times, it definitely made it a lot more gratifying when we did get it. — Bas van Steenbergen