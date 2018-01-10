VIDEOS

Must Watch: Bas van Steenbergen's 'Straight Forward' - Video

Jan 10, 2018
by bikebigwhite  
Straight Forward - Bas van Steenbergen

by bikebigwhite
Views: 6,055    Faves: 54    Comments: 1



bigquotesDoing a project like 'Straight Forward' has been something I've been wanting to do for quite a while now, so bringing this into reality was incredible. In terms of riding style, what I find myself most attracted to is precise, technical lines where I need to be 100% on the ball. In recent film projects, I've been lucky enough to work with great teams to build some really fun trails that cater towards a downhill slalom-style design.

For this project, I really wanted to do something stripped down and just show a single, technical line in a more or less uninterrupted sequence.

It was great working together with the Big White crew to build this piece of trail that was completely translated from a concept drawn on a piece of paper to reality in a short amount of time.

Although short, this particular trail pushed me harder than those previous projects.Bas van Steenbergen

Nose bonk it out

Slice and dice

bigquotesEach roller, scrub and bonk was so tight together, it took a lot longer than usual to connect everything into those long sequences.

The combination of needing to get the line dialled along with rigging up each long cable-cam system and then having them both come together at the same time was a lot trickier than expected.

We had a relatively short window of time to capture what we needed before the snow was forecast to shut us down for the season.

Liam and I would set up a cable in the morning of each day, clearing a path and choose the best vantage point which is a pretty fun, but time consuming process. We could then string up the camera and begin testing the shot to hopefully get it at the end of each day when we had a 1 hour window when the harsh "disco-ball" light would drop behind the trees.

This meant if either I couldn't get my line or they couldn't get the timing of the cable shot, we would have wasted a whole day and we'd have to try again in our evening window the next day.

Although tricky and stressful at times, it definitely made it a lot more gratifying when we did get it.Bas van Steenbergen


Liam Mullany and Harrison Mendel do the math on avoiding Bas' decapitation through the tree gap
Testing clearance...

Threading the needle, head still attached!

Downside on the first jump out of the trees

Bas all smiles on the push up

Whipping through the jump section

Straight Forward - POV

by bikebigwhite
Views: 994    Faves: 6    Comments: 0


Crew:
Riding & Words - Bas van Steenbergen
Filmed by - Liam Mullany, Harrison Mendel
Photography by - Robb Thompson
Additional BTS by - Brody Jones
Titles & Rotoscope - Studio Dialog
Post Production Sound - Keith White Audio

Location:
Big White, Kelowna, BC, Canada

Music:
"The Performer"
Performed by Live Footage

Mentions: @basvansteenbergen / @liammullany / @hmendel / @robb

Must Read This Week
The Outlier - The Full Story of the Wild Insolent DH Bike
83100 views
Humbled: Mike Levy vs Richie Rude in the Gym - Video
58677 views
Danny Hart Joins Madison Saracen For 2018
46188 views
Racing Rumors 2.0 - What's Left
45447 views
Aaron Gwin – "As a Racer, You Just Want to Destroy People Every Weekend" - Video
44771 views
How Much Do Looks Matter When You’re Purchasing a Bike? - Pinkbike Poll
43784 views
Scott Genius 920 - Review
43314 views
A Walmart Bike vs Whistler Bike Park
37969 views

27 Comments

  • + 27
 Just shows you don’t need MX size jumps, barspins, backflips or even ugly ass 1080s to make one hell of a video

That whole line was no bigger then the jump line I grew up riding as a kid yet despite no tricks been thrown it left me feeling like I can’t ride ????
  • + 3
 Who said you can only have a good edit with huge MX sized jumps and 1080s? Those are pretty rare, bud.
  • + 13
 Can we see it not in slow motion now please
  • + 13
 The video made me sleepy.
  • + 2
 Agreed. The guy clearly has skills and it's a sweet course, but there's like a whole second of slow mo per hump, no need to rewind and replay here, more a case of twiddling your thumbs while you wait for the next jump.... The straightforward POV was much better, looked like he was pulling some speed and it would be nice to see the non slow mo version of the main vid.
  • + 6
 The new Pumped BMX is pretty damn realistic...
  • + 1
 Safe to say he’s got manuals on lock down
  • + 7
 Instant classic
  • + 2
 what a low bar you have for "classic" edits.
  • + 4
 Finally, someone who manuals all the way to the hop! So pleasant to see. Sweet segment!!
  • + 3
 I would swear he made that video just to make me feel bad about myself. Might as well have been drinking a coffee while riding.
  • + 3
 It’s amazing how slow he goes and still makes all the jumps!
  • + 4
 He rides really slowly.
  • + 4
 Oranje boven????
  • + 2
 Keeping your wheels on the ground is in style? I’m back bitches.
  • + 1
 Is hyper a big brand in the US? Never heard of them, or seen their bike before.
  • + 1
 0:40 - 1:10 those 30 seconds somehow stole 10 minutes of my workday
  • + 1
 I'd like to see him to have a style-off with Semen....
  • + 1
 Darty yumping don't cha know. Love it.
  • + 2
 Manual Van SteEZburgen
  • + 1
 I felt like I was watching a video game. Seriously cool!
  • + 1
 Naaaa
  • + 1
 Smooth
  • + 1
 NOICE
  • + 1
 I like his style...
  • + 1
 Damn feel good video.
  • + 1
 Fuck, this is so good.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.040790
Mobile Version of Website