PINKBIKE PHOTO EPICS

Battle Royale: Slopestyle Finals Photo Epic - Crankworx Innsbruck 2017

Jun 24, 2017
by Nathan Hughes  

Crankworx Innsbruck slopestyle
BATTLE
ROYALE

SLOPESTYLE – CRANKWORX INNSBRUCK
photography & words: rick schubert & nathan hughes


The format often goes the same way at a slopestyle final; the favorite stomps an insane first run that nobody can touch, the competition fizzles hard on second runs and all we see is a victory lap with a token trick on the last jump for the crowds. Well nope, not this time. This time we were treated to a quite the showdown, a real face-off... a battle royale if you will. It was Nicholi Rogatkin versus Brett Rheeder and the gloves were off.

Having laid down a 94.33 in run 1, it seemed Rheeder had the green light to push on to Whistler ready to fight for the triple crown and the $25,000 bounty, but Rogatkin turned out to have other ideas, like taking it for himself, and threw down one of the most downright aggressive and mind-blowingly technical runs in the history of mountain biking.

Great, combo-rich rides from Tomas Lemoine, sheer trick madness from Szymon Godziek and dialled, technical brilliance from Emil Johansson were among the other highlights that made the freshman year at Crankworx Innsbruck truly one to remember. With every rider dropping in pulling out all the stops to impress on a well-shaped course in front of the magnificent Austrian Alps, we had one unmissable summer's day on our hands.


Logan Peat visualising his run jst before he drops in
Logan Peat visualizing his run just before he drops in.

Rogatkin easing into an afternoon of heavy spins.
Nicholi Rogatkin easing into an afternoon of heavy spins.

The Brit Matt Jones spinned some of the most steeziest 360 of the week
Matt Jones spun some of the steeziest 360s of the week no doubt about it.

Matt Jones brought all the right moves once again but could not stick his double backflip and put a big score on the board.
The Brit brought all the right moves once again but could not stick his double backflip and put a big score on the board.

Mehdi Gani seems to be riding on another level this year but was unable to stomp the run he d dreamed of.
Mehdi Gani seems to be riding on another level this year, but was unable to stomp the run he'd dreamed of.

Casual warm up exercises with Rogatkin.
Casual warm up exercises on the opening drop with Rogatkin.

Tomas Lemoine had combos for days which earned him a great third place
Lemoine had combos for days which would earn him an incredible third place.

Crankworx Innsbruck slopestyle
Scholze ready to send.

Reed Boggs started his run with a fastplant 360 off the Sram drop
Reed Boggs started his run with a fastplant 360 off the SRAM drop.

Fronty no-hander for the Canadian who simply can t avoid going massive.
Fronty no-hander for the Canadian who simply can't avoid going massive.

Anthony Messere with flip bar out of the whale tale
Anthony Messere with flip bar out of the whale tale.

Jakub Vencl soaring like some kinda giant Czech eagle.
Jakub Vencl soaring like some kinda giant Czech eagle.

Nico Scholze showcased crazy backflip combos just like this heelclicker flip on the first set
Nico Scholze showcased crazy backflip combos like this heelclicker flip on the first set.

Nico Scholze s back looks like a slab of well seasoned grilled beef following his crash in Les Gets but you better believe he sent his runs here in Austria anyway.
Scholze's back was looking like a slab of well-seasoned, grilled beef following his crash in Les Gets, but you better believe he sent his runs here in Austria anyway.

Scholze s insane back flip tsunami... because he can.
Scholze's signature back flip tsunami madness... because he can.

Ryan Nyquist with a truckdriver down the boner log
Ryan Nyquist with a truckdriver down the boner log.

Logan Peat laid down an impressive second run this afternoon to break into the 80s.
Logan Peat laid down an impressive second run this afternoon to break into the 80s.

Torquato Testa got third in Rotorua but was not able to lay it down once again here in Innsbruck
Torquato Testa got third in Rotorua but was not able to lay it down once again here in Innsbruck.

Crankworx Innsbruck slopestyle
Camera goals.

Thomas Genon checking out the wind as he was going for a cashroll which took him out badly a few weeks back
Thomas Genon concerned on the wind after getting wiped out just a couple of weeks back..

Tommy G ridin free.
Tommy G ridin' free. 82 points and 6th for the ex-Joyride winner.

Luckily there weren t any big crashed during the competition but quite a few riders were blowing their tyres
Luckily there weren't any serious crashes during the competition, but quite a few riders were blowing their tires.

Spinning his bars not once not twice but three times seems to be just Emils thing
Spinning his bars not once, not twice but three times seems to be just Emil's thing.

Emil Johansson tailwhips upside down on the second hip jump
Emil Johansson tailwhips upside down on the second hip jump.

Emil Johansson s double down whips are pretty special.
Johansson's double down whips are pretty special.

Szymon Godziek put together a crazy run starting things off with a truckdriver
Szymon Godziek put together a crazy run starting things off with a truckdriver.

My oh my does Godziek have some moves... After setting the bar high with an 86 on run 1 he wanted more but came unstuck at the final hurdle settling for 4th place.
My, oh my, does Godziek have some moves... After setting the bar high with an 86 on run 1 he wanted more, but came unstuck at the final hurdle, settling for 4th place.

Emil Johansson did a 360 triple bar to downside tailwhip but unluckily slipped a pedal
Emil Johansson did a 360 triple bar to downside tail-whip, but unfortunately slipped a pedal.

The speed and style number one waits for the all clear to drop.
The speed and style number one waits for the all clear to drop.

Things started off with a big drop just right next to the crowd and in front of an epic scenery
Tomas Lemoine spins of the big drop in front of the epic mountain scenery.

Lemoine wrapped an amazing week in Austria nailing the bronze medal with all kinds of combos.
Lemoine wrapped an amazing week in Austria nailing third place with all kinds of combos.

Bronze for Lemoine and the stoke was high.
Bronze for Lemoine and the stoke was high.

Rogatkin about to drop bombs... serious ones.
Rogatkin about to drop bombs... serious ones.

We wonder if Nicholi Rogatkin got electrified by the power cables above the starting drop as his trick level was an absolutely shocker
We wonder if Nicholi Rogatkin got electrified by the power cables above the starting drop as his run was an absolutely shocker.

One of the most ferocious runs the World has seen on a slopestyle course no bones about it.
One of the most ferocious runs the world has seen on a slopestyle course, no bones about it.

Nicholi Rogatkins famous and dreaded Twister
Nicholi Rogatkin's famous and formidable Twister.

Who needs doubles when you can have triples 3 times a charm on the tail whip for Rogatkin...
Who needs doubles when you can have triples? Three times a charm on the tail whip for Rogatkin...

Rogatkin busting his double tail whip off the whale tail.
Rogatkin busting his double tail whip off the whale tail.

Sheer disbelief. What a final...
Sheer disbelief. What a final...

To everyone s disbelief not least Brett Rheeders the stakes had just been upped and there would be no victory lap.
To everyone's amazement, not least Brett Rheeder's, the stakes had just been upped and there would be no victory lap today.

Rheeders final attempt to wrestle down Nicholi Rogatkin was not enough what put him into second place respectively
Rheeder's valiant attempt to take down Rogatkin bumped him more than one point, but it was still not enough to take gold.

Rheeder spinned like a hurricane
Rheeder 720 bar-spinning like a hurricane.

The double bar 360 off the step down.
The double bar 360 off the step down.

With a triple crown on the line Rheeder gave i absolutely everything he had in the tank finishing on a flip double whip.
With a triple crown on the line, Rheeder gave it absolutely everything he had in the tank, finishing on a flip double whip.

Crazy crazier craziest. Nicolai Rogatkin is one of a kind.
Crazy, crazier, craziest. Nicholi Rogatkin is one of a kind.

This head-to-head battle could not have been any more thrilling
A head-to-head battle that could not have been more thrilling.

Rogatkin took his second win of the season followed by Rheeder and Lemoine
Rogatkin took his second win of the season setting him up to claim the triple crown and the massive prize purse.

Rogatkin Rheeder and Lemoine hit the showers after a hard day in the sun.
Rogatkin, Rheeder and Lemoine hit the showers after a hard day in the sun.

Shippin up to Boston. Job done for the East coast prodigy.
Shippin' up to Boston. Job done for the East Coast prodigy.


Must Read This Week
Stemtee's World Cup Winning €4,000 Shock
95774 views
Injured Rider Unsuccessful in Lawsuit Against Whistler Bike Park
79907 views
Is Polygon's Square One EX9 the Elusive 'One Bike'? - Review
64940 views
Vorsprung Luftkappe - Review
50910 views
Moments in Time - Video
44343 views
Mountain Bike Hall of Fame 2017 Nominees
36572 views
BMC Speedfox 01 - First Ride
34531 views
Beyond the Bike: Jordie Lunn - Video
33745 views

2 Comments

  • + 1
 Is it just me or did nicholi's cashroll tailwhip look like just a reg 720 whip. I am not saying his run wasn't insane, because even a 720 tailwhip is still insane, but i didnt see the cashroll itself.
  • + 0
 Are we all just going to ignore the fact that that was in no way a Cash Roll on Rogatkin's last jump?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.040996
Mobile Version of Website