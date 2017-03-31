VIDEOS

Mons Royale Dual Speed and Style: Video - Crankworx Rotorua 2017

Mar 31, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  


MENTIONS: @monsroyale / @djmicros


Must Read This Week
EWS Round One, Giant Toa Enduro: Results - Crankworx Rotorua 2017
101638 views
What's Going On With Loic Bruni's Brakes? - Crankworx Rotorua
92387 views
EWS Round 1 Tech: Crankworx Rotorua 2017
80905 views
Specialized S-Works Enduro 29 - Review
72814 views
Yeti and Norco Factory Racing EWS Rotorua Team Bike Checks
70350 views
4 Facts About Rocky Mountain's Prototype Altitude
59591 views
30 Second-ish Bike Checks - EWS Rotorua 2017 - Video
56205 views
Battle for Rotorua Full Race Highlights - EWS Rotorua 2017
55966 views

4 Comments

  • + 3
 No frontflip for 5 years and tries ?? That what so so sick
  • + 2
 what is up with everything being hosted via youtube recently (i dont mind) but pinkbike always had their own media player
  • + 1
 good ol flip fronts
  • + 0
 Where is Semenuk? That steez would be a good match to this format.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.024109
Mobile Version of Website