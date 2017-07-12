VIDEOS

BC Backroads with Vanderham and the Coastal Crew - Video

Jul 12, 2017
by Coastal Crew  
Exploring BC Backroads - Vanderham and The Coastal Crew

by the-coastal-crew
Views: 1,044    Faves: 17    Comments: 0

“Guaranteed Rugged” reads the sign that greets you as you start your descent into the town of Lillooet, BC. Nestled in the Fraser Canyon and surrounded by the steep peaks of the Pacific range, the slogan perfectly sums up Lillooet’s terrain and inspiration for our trip. The area has a long history of mining and fishing due to the confluence of the Bridge and Fraser Rivers but these days Lillooet is attracting the likes of mountain bikers and off-roaders alike. Whether you prefer to roll on two wheels or four there are epic trails to explore, and our plan was to do both over the course of one week off the grid on BC’s backroads.

Toyota BC Back Roads

As mountain bikers, the draw of Della Creek was obvious. Which of us hasn’t dreamed of rolling out of bed and dropping right into a 1000 meter descent before breakfast? Starting just below the alpine and finishing on the banks of the Fraser, the trail itself has a little something for everyone - steep chutes, ridge line airs, and sweeping corners. Ride it in the right conditions and it might just be your new favourite.

Toyota BC Back Roads

Toyota BC Back Roads

Toyota BC Back Roads

As 4x4 enthusiasts, the prospect of summiting Molybdenite Peak was equally appealing. At 2750 meters the old mining road is one of the highest you can drive in the province of BC. Best known for its last leg, the final push to the peak is a long rocky shelf with major exposure and no shortage of views to distract you. With news of some snow on the peak though, our goal of summiting was far from guaranteed.

Toyota BC Back Roads

Toyota BC Back Roads

Toyota BC Back Roads

Toyota BC Back Roads

Combining our passion for bikes, trucks and exploring this amazing place we live made for a trip I won’t soon forget. We didn’t see pavement for the week, camped in the alpine, ate like kings, shredded tacky dirt and experienced it all with a tight group of friends. Please enjoy and then get outside!

Click here to catch some behind the scenes action.
Big thanks to Toyota BC for making this trip happen!
Words by Thomas Vanderham

MENTIONS: @tvanderham / @the-coastal-crew


11 Comments

  • + 2
 This is the type of car/truck commercial I can get behind.
Need a that Slayer too!
  • + 2
 Well that was cooler than everything else on the internet. Awesome cut.
  • + 1
 No clue whether someone knows this; but what happend to those trees at the 3rd Picture?
  • + 1
 fire my dude
  • + 2
 pretty sure that's pine beetle kill
  • + 1
 @tsn73: Big fire a number of years ago in the area. 2009 I think
  • + 1
 What an excellent video!

I NEED the new Slayer...thats my dream bike right there Smile
  • + 1
 Awesome! Look forward to exploring more of this area.
  • + 1
 five cars to haul 3 bikers? Ridesharing anyone?
  • - 1
 Shuttle days are way more fun when half the battle is getting back to the top.
  • - 2
 Not a single picture of people riding bicycles. Can't say I'm surprised.

