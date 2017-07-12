BC Backroads with Vanderham and the Coastal Crew - Video



“Guaranteed Rugged” reads the sign that greets you as you start your descent into the town of Lillooet, BC. Nestled in the Fraser Canyon and surrounded by the steep peaks of the Pacific range, the slogan perfectly sums up Lillooet’s terrain and inspiration for our trip. The area has a long history of mining and fishing due to the confluence of the Bridge and Fraser Rivers but these days Lillooet is attracting the likes of mountain bikers and off-roaders alike. Whether you prefer to roll on two wheels or four there are epic trails to explore, and our plan was to do both over the course of one week off the grid on BC’s backroads.







As mountain bikers, the draw of Della Creek was obvious. Which of us hasn’t dreamed of rolling out of bed and dropping right into a 1000 meter descent before breakfast? Starting just below the alpine and finishing on the banks of the Fraser, the trail itself has a little something for everyone - steep chutes, ridge line airs, and sweeping corners. Ride it in the right conditions and it might just be your new favourite.















As 4x4 enthusiasts, the prospect of summiting Molybdenite Peak was equally appealing. At 2750 meters the old mining road is one of the highest you can drive in the province of BC. Best known for its last leg, the final push to the peak is a long rocky shelf with major exposure and no shortage of views to distract you. With news of some snow on the peak though, our goal of summiting was far from guaranteed.















