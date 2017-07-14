







The 2017 BC Bike Race wrapped up yesterday with racers and staff alike leaving it all out on the trails. Whether it was Kabush and Ettinger battling it out for the top step or the racers who had made becoming a BCBR Finisher their only goal - everyone one of them gave it their all. Seven days of incredible British Columbia singletrack leaves a lot of room for the natural highs and lows of a stage race. And whether you're being challenged by the terrain, by the long days, or by something more personal, tears, blood, and exhaustion can all be a part of the journey. But so are smiles, friendships, and an overwhelming sense of accomplishment.



Are you up for the challenge?



Photos: Dave Silver, Margus Riga, Erik Peterson, Todd Weselake, and Rob Shaer.



Racers lined up once again on the main street of Cumberland for the first day of racing.

The top pro women introduce themselves at the start line; Katerina Nash, Hielke Elferink, and Kirsten Sweetland. Alice Grasby and her dad Hugh Fletcher did the BCBR for the first time this year. Supported by her husband and stage 1 coordinator Jeremy Grasby.

What's British Columbia without a ladder bridge or two.

Media Team writer Harlan Price, finding the lines worth writing about.

Jesse Melamed (Rocky Mountain/ Urge) has no problem finding opportunities to have fun in the dense Powell River forests.

Not everything goes perfect on the trails. Getting up and dusting yourself off is part of the journey.

Hielke Elferink leading the Mike Levy and Michael Rainey train on the final descent.

Here is your daily BCBR wallpaper. Caution, credit cards may be maxed to fulfill this day dream.

Geoff Kabush had the trails to himself today. That alone time gave him a 3 minute lead over 2nd place Stephen Ettinger by the end of the day.





Hands up if you're gonna grow up to be a Squampton trained singletrack gangster.

Do it as a team or do it with new friends. You're not alone out there.

Not every marriage is up to the BC Bike Race test, but this honeymoon couple thrived on the challenge.

The 2017 top pro women; Katerina Nash (1st), Maghalie Rochette (2nd), and Hielke Elferink (3rd).