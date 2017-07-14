2017 BC Bike Race
A SPIRITUAL JOURNEY

The 2017 BC Bike Race wrapped up yesterday with racers and staff alike leaving it all out on the trails. Whether it was Kabush and Ettinger battling it out for the top step or the racers who had made becoming a BCBR Finisher their only goal - everyone one of them gave it their all. Seven days of incredible British Columbia singletrack leaves a lot of room for the natural highs and lows of a stage race. And whether you're being challenged by the terrain, by the long days, or by something more personal, tears, blood, and exhaustion can all be a part of the journey. But so are smiles, friendships, and an overwhelming sense of accomplishment.

Are you up for the challenge? 2018 BC Bike Race registration opens at 12 pm (pst) today! Last year the race sold out in 23 hours leaving over 1000 people to sign up for our wait list. Don't miss out!

Photos: Dave Silver, Margus Riga, Erik Peterson, Todd Weselake, and Rob Shaer.

Bean Around the World has been the coffee sponsor for the BCBR for several years now.
Racers lined up once again on the main street of Cumberland for the first day of racing.
The top pro women introduce themselves at the start line; Katerina Nash, Hielke Elferink, and Kirsten Sweetland.
Alice Grasby and her dad Hugh Fletcher did the BCBR for the first time this year. Supported by her husband and stage 1 coordinator Jeremy Grasby.
What's British Columbia without a ladder bridge or two.
Purple in the fields and snow-capped mountains in the distance sanp you back to another reality when you look up from the trail.
Jesse Melamed figures in the fun in his race calculations.
Media Team writer Harlan Price, finding the lines worth writing about.
Jesse Melamed Rocky Mountain Urge has no problem finding opportunities to have fun in the dense Powell River forests.
Jesse Melamed (Rocky Mountain/ Urge) has no problem finding opportunities to have fun in the dense Powell River forests.
Arthur Schmon of Canada navigates one of the steeper descents of the day. Contoring your body and bike is mandetory technique for getting through the BCBR.
Lululemon hosts yoga classes every evening for racers and staff.
Not everything goes perfect in on the trails. Getting up and dusting yourself off is part of the journey.
Not everything goes perfect on the trails. Getting up and dusting yourself off is part of the journey.
Looking for singletrack The trails around Sechelt have it in abundance. Come her and get tickled by the foliage.
Hielke Elferink leading the Mike Levy and Michael Rainey train on the final descent.
Hielke Elferink leading the Mike Levy and Michael Rainey train on the final descent.
Here is your daily BCBR wallpaper. Caution, credit cards may be maxed to fulfill this day dream.
Geoff Kabush had the trails to himself today. That alone time gave him a 3 minute lead over 2nd place Stephen Ettinger by the end of the day.
No one said it would be easy. Plus perfection is boring.
Not everyday is gonna be perfect. Just hope that your imperfections have different results. The Medical team was quick to take care of the rider and expect to see him back in the race start tomorrow.
Bike riding is for everyone
Richard Smith standing out amongst the land-dwellers.
It s not hard to attach a famous rider s last name to each of these young groms and imagine a future full of trail shredding. The kids race at Squamish is a yearly tradition.
Hands up if you re gonna grow up to be a Squampton trained singletrack gangster.
Hands up if you're gonna grow up to be a Squampton trained singletrack gangster.
Do it as a team or do it with new friends. You're not alone out there.
Not every marriage is up to the BC Bike Race test, but this honeymoon couple thrived on the challenge.
The 2017 top pro women; Katerina Nash (1st), Maghalie Rochette (2nd), and Hielke Elferink (3rd).
The 2017 top pro men; Kabush (1st), Ettinger (2nd), and Moberg (3rd).

MENTIONS: @BCBR / @DSPhoto / @Margus / @harmar / @erik-peterson / @dbaker


