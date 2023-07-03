BC Bike Race Heads Back to the Coast to Kick Off Its 2023 Edition

Jul 3, 2023
by BC Bike Race  
photo

Press Release: BC Bike Race


The 17th edition of the BC Bike Race runs July 3–9, kicking off in Crofton BC, with a return to both the heralded summer dates & to the west coast. This Vancouver Island edition will challenge the 684 participants from 35 countries to the “Ultimate Singletrack Experience,” Island-style.

BC Bike Race 2018 Day 1 - Cowichan Valley
Geoff Kabush takes in the views from the top of Tzouhalem, Cowichan Valley.

Beginning in Crofton (Cowichan Valley) and finishing in Cumberland (Comox Valley) riders will tackle a total of 7 stages including a prologue. The event will change its format slightly this year by only using two main basecamps (Crofton and Cumberland) but will include Nanaimo and Campbell River as remote stages.

The Coastal Lushness
Maghalie Rochette savours the West Coast riding.

bigquotesIt’s a master class in mountain biking.Felipe Bayly

On the start line and returning to defend their 2022 titles will be Sandra Walter, and Peter Disera. With past winners Andrew L’Esperance, Geoff Kabush, Cory Wallace, and Katerina Nash also stepping up to embrace the return to the Coast. Remi Guavin has signed up for some mid-season training and will hope to come out lean, mean and ready to tackle the remainder of the Enduro (EDR) season. Every one of the competitors has a story, a reason, and a passion for mountain biking – this should be an incredible week of racing!


photo
The 2022 Champions
photo
Single track for days.

Maple Mountain, Mt. Tzouhalem, The Abyss, South Benson, Cumberland, Snowden, and back to Cumberland; this year’s route will be a heavy dose of wicked Island singletrack managed and perfected by some amazing clubs, trail builders, and communities. Thank you to Mosaic Forest Management for supporting the BC Bike Race and providing public access to privately managed forest lands. We would also like to acknowledge that this event will take place on the traditional and unceded territory of the Coast Salish Peoples.

Always High-Fives
High Fives all day and at the finish line.
Gnar for days
Some Island Style.

All the riders will be privy to the sweat equity that has recently gone into all the regions’ trails. The inventory of trails is constantly changing, growing, and improving. That level of care and attention is the magic that has made this area legendary as a destination for mountain biking the world over. We will see you on the start line; stay tuned for the 17th edition of the BC Bike Race.

Beer Gardens galore
The Apres is always well deserved

bigquotesI found some really nice guys to ride with and had a great time.Sheldon Orr

photo
McKay Vezina gets sendy on Maple Syrup in the Cowichan Valley

