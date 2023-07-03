BC Bike Race Heads Back to the Coast to Kick Off Its 2023 Edition

Press Release: BC Bike Race

The 17th edition of the BC Bike Race runs July 3–9, kicking off in Crofton BC, with a return to both the heralded summer dates & to the west coast. This Vancouver Island edition will challenge the 684 participants from 35 countries to the “Ultimate Singletrack Experience,” Island-style.Beginning in Crofton (Cowichan Valley) and finishing in Cumberland (Comox Valley) riders will tackle a total of 7 stages including a prologue. The event will change its format slightly this year by only using two main basecamps (Crofton and Cumberland) but will include Nanaimo and Campbell River as remote stages.On the start line and returning to defend their 2022 titles will be Sandra Walter, and Peter Disera. With past winners Andrew L’Esperance, Geoff Kabush, Cory Wallace, and Katerina Nash also stepping up to embrace the return to the Coast. Remi Guavin has signed up for some mid-season training and will hope to come out lean, mean and ready to tackle the remainder of the Enduro (EDR) season. Every one of the competitors has a story, a reason, and a passion for mountain biking – this should be an incredible week of racing!Maple Mountain, Mt. Tzouhalem, The Abyss, South Benson, Cumberland, Snowden, and back to Cumberland; this year’s route will be a heavy dose of wicked Island singletrack managed and perfected by some amazing clubs, trail builders, and communities. Thank you to Mosaic Forest Management for supporting the BC Bike Race and providing public access to privately managed forest lands. We would also like to acknowledge that this event will take place on the traditional and unceded territory of the Coast Salish Peoples.All the riders will be privy to the sweat equity that has recently gone into all the regions’ trails. The inventory of trails is constantly changing, growing, and improving. That level of care and attention is the magic that has made this area legendary as a destination for mountain biking the world over. We will see you on the start line; stay tuned for the 17th edition of the BC Bike Race.