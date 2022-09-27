BC Bike Race 2023 Registration Opens - Event Moved Back to July & Back to the Coast

Sep 27, 2022
by BC Bike Race  

PRESS RELEASE: BC Bike Race

2023 REGISTRATION OPENS

After two (2) brilliant years in the Okanagan the BC Bike Race will be returning to the Coast. The 2023 event and 17th edition will take place on Vancouver Island and return to its usual time slot, July 3-9, 2023.

Registration opens Sept 27th at Noon PST



Along with a return to the usual dates, the BCBR will bring back camping, full-service meals and, will offer all the usual off-bike support to complement the incredible singletrack.

Always High-Fives
High-fives everyday!

Settling into BaseCamp
Base Camp is back, settle in


Thank you to the Okanagan

This year’s event (2022) saw racers journey through 7 distinct trail networks and 6 communities in the best fall riding weather possible; Kelowna at the Crawford trails, Salmon Arm both South Canoe and the Rubberhead, then on to exploring the heights of Silver Star Mountain Resort and it’s legendary Beowulf lap, returning to the valley below for stage 4, on the King Eddy Plateau high above Kalamalka Lake, the race then reached its highest point on Apex Mountain Resort and finally finished at Manitou beach in Naramata after an incredible route through the Three Blind Mice.


bigquotes“BCBR had an amazing journey in 2022, I’ve fallen in love with the Okanagan, this route, and these communities, we will be back, you can bet on that!”Andreas Hestler, co-founder

Towering Trees
Always the focus is amazing singletrack


This 2022 route, this journey through the Okanagan, traveled vertically 9765meters (916m more than the height of Everest (8849m)) and tasted 265.5 kilometers of mostly singletrack. An incredible feat for all of the mountain bikers that attended, from an astonishing 27 countries!


bigquotes“We are so fortunate in BC, with an abundance of mountains, dynamic terrain, hospitable communities, and that wonderful thing we all love – singletrack! See you in 2023!!”Dean Payne, co-founder

Ribons of Brown Pow
Thin brown ribbons of Pow, where ever we go!

Massage - yes please
Trail Fairies
Wellness was back for 2022, and the Trail Fairies are always out


Check out the registration details at
BCBikeRace.com
Course Details will be revealed in the coming months

Photo Credits: Dave Silver, Margus Riga

Gnar for days
And a good amount of gnar to keep everyone on their toe's

Woot Woot - the lumberjacks have conquered all
More goodness than you can shake a stick at


