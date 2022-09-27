BC Bike Race 2023 Registration Opens - Event Moved Back to July & Back to the Coast

PRESS RELEASE: BC Bike Race

2023 REGISTRATION OPENS

Registration opens Sept 27th at Noon PST

Thank you to the Okanagan

“BCBR had an amazing journey in 2022, I’ve fallen in love with the Okanagan, this route, and these communities, we will be back, you can bet on that!” — Andreas Hestler, co-founder

“We are so fortunate in BC, with an abundance of mountains, dynamic terrain, hospitable communities, and that wonderful thing we all love – singletrack! See you in 2023!!” — Dean Payne, co-founder

After two (2) brilliant years in the Okanagan the BC Bike Race will be returning to the Coast. The 2023 event and 17th edition will take place on Vancouver Island and return to its usual time slot, July 3-9, 2023.Along with a return to the usual dates, the BCBR will bring back camping, full-service meals and, will offer all the usual off-bike support to complement the incredible singletrack.This year’s event (2022) saw racers journey through 7 distinct trail networks and 6 communities in the best fall riding weather possible; Kelowna at the Crawford trails, Salmon Arm both South Canoe and the Rubberhead, then on to exploring the heights of Silver Star Mountain Resort and it’s legendary Beowulf lap, returning to the valley below for stage 4, on the King Eddy Plateau high above Kalamalka Lake, the race then reached its highest point on Apex Mountain Resort and finally finished at Manitou beach in Naramata after an incredible route through the Three Blind Mice.This 2022 route, this journey through the Okanagan, traveled vertically 9765meters (916m more than the height of Everest (8849m)) and tasted 265.5 kilometers of mostly singletrack. An incredible feat for all of the mountain bikers that attended, from an astonishing 27 countries!Course Details will be revealed in the coming monthsDave Silver, Margus Riga