Race Report: BC Bike Race 2024 Day 2: Hartland hustle

One of the highlights for me was hanging out at the finish line. Everyone’s on a high, you know. Katerina arrived, and Haley Smith, and then Catharine. And it was just such a joyous moment for me. I love these people. Catharine’s always been my mentor and Katerina as well. We’ve gone through so much stuff together over the last 10 years, so it was a cool moment to all be re-united and all sharing that race high and stories from the day. That was a special moment for sure. — Maghalie Rochette