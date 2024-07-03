Race Report: BC Bike Race 2024 Day 2: Hartland hustle

Day 2 of the BC Bike Race expanded further into Victoria's Hartland network, with old-school technical trails testing skills and shaking up the race standings.
In the men's race, a Maxxis Factory Racing duo of Sean Fincham and Andrew L'Esperance took a stage win and traded the leader's jersey, with Fincham taking both. But they couldn't shake BCBR rookie Tyler Clark.
|It’s hard to get separated on these trails. They’re not flat, but there are no big climbs to really push. Every one of these guys can ride technically really well, so it’s hard to get away. I knew that last climb was going to be a sprint. I managed to get a couple seconds there and just held that to the finish.—Sean Fincham
On the women's side, Olympian and reigning BCBR champion Katerina Nash showed a rare moment of weakness. Evelyn Dong and Maghalie Rochette, a past BCBR winner herself, rode away from the women's field early on and never looked back. That earned Dong the stage win and leader's jersey at the helm of one of the strongest BC Bike Race women's field in a while.
|I just go as hard as I can. Maybe I shouldn’t say that, but I feel like sometimes you have good legs and sometimes you don’t. So if you have good legs you should probably take advantage of that.—Evelyn Dong
While a race is a race while you're in the race, everything changes when timing stops.
|One of the highlights for me was hanging out at the finish line. Everyone’s on a high, you know. Katerina arrived, and Haley Smith, and then Catharine. And it was just such a joyous moment for me. I love these people. Catharine’s always been my mentor and Katerina as well. We’ve gone through so much stuff together over the last 10 years, so it was a cool moment to all be re-united and all sharing that race high and stories from the day. That was a special moment for sure.—Maghalie Rochette
Day 2 also introduced the first Fox Timed Downhill of this BC Bike Race. Peter Disera topped the men's field while Katerina Nash just edged out Tracey Moseley to set the fastest women's time.
Stage Results
Elite Women:
1st.
Evelyn Dong 1:30:48.92nd.
Maghalie Rochette 1:31:08.8 3rd.
Haley Smith 1:34:04.5 4th.
Katerina Nash 1:34:28.4 5th.
Catharine Pendrel 1:35:06.8
Elite Men:
1st.
Sean Fincham 1:16:45.12nd.
Andrew L'Esperance 1:16:57.53rd.
Tyler Clark 1:16:58.04th.
Peter Disera 1:18:19.65th.
Quinton Disera 1:18:19.6
Day 2: Overall Standings
Elite Women:
1st.
Evelyn Dong 1:59:03.02nd.
Maghalie Rochette 1:59:34.53rd.
Katerina Nash 2:02:41.7 4th.
Haley Smith 2:03:09.95th.
Catharine Pendrel 2:04:03.1
Elite Men:
1st.
Sean Fincham 1:39:06.42nd.
Andrew L'Esperance 1:39:17.43rd.
Tyler Clark 1:40:17.04th.
Peter Disera 1:41:11.95th.
Quinton Disera 1:41:42.8
Fox Timed Downhill Results
Women
1st.
Katerina Nash 3:04.22nd.
Tracey Moseley 3:06.43rd.
Hannah Simms 3:09.2
Men
1st.
Peter Disera 2:34.22nd.
Max McCulloch 2:34.63rd.
Eric Olson 2:37.7