Race Report: BC Bike Race 2024 Day 4: Lakefront racing in Nanaimo

Lakefront racing in Nanaimo

Evelyn Dong leads Maghalie Rochette before a mechanical caused separation.

“Evelyn and I were riding together and it was actually a super fun stage. She was strong but we rode together well. But with four or five k to go, my front wheel went completely flat. I ran, I rode, I ran, I rode, then my husband caught up to me and gave me his wheel so I could finish.“. — Maghalie Rochette

“I was being chased by Catharine, Katka and Anna Yamauchi, all of whom are extremely strong descenders. Once they were close I also knew that most of what was left was descending. So I was just trying to hang on. I think I had maybe 20 seconds at the top of the last climb and it came down to the wire.” — Haley Smith

Andrew L'Esperance and Sean Fincham flow through Nanaimo. Peter DIsera in full attack mode

“That’s a great question, I don’t know. Maybe with a couple days l don’t know. I think it’s whoever cracks first. Maybe not so many explosive attacks." — Sean Fincham

“Winning BC Bike Race is definitely an accolade. I don’t think either of us is going to give it up too easily,” L’Esperance adds. “I think we’ll probably start testing each other a little more. We’re super happy with how we’re performing as a team.” — Andrew L'Esperance

A lake-front finish line makes for a relaxing end to the day before racers relocated to Cumberland for the second half of the week.

On the fourth Stage of Vancouver Island tech, this year's BC Bike Race competitors are finding out mountain bike stage racing isn’t just about speed. It is about endurance. At the BC Bike Race, endurance applies equally to rider and equipment. As riders rode through the halfway point of the race and crossed over the mid-island on the way north to Cumberland, legs, lungs, and gear were all being put to the test.Riders are feeling the fatigue throughout the field but, in the hotly contested pro fields, Nanaimo turned into a pressure cooker. A mix of cross country tech and some faster descents caused stresses, if not breaks, in both fields.Sometimes errors are due to fatigue. Sometimes it's just bad luck. With just a few kilometres left, Rochette was stuck trailside fixing a stubborn flat front tire.Not far behind, Haley Smith was fighting hard to fend off an illustrious three-rider chase group of Katerina Nash, Catharine Pendrel and Anna Yamauchi. The gap between them rarely stretched over a minute for the final hour of racing.On the men's side, Maxxis Factory Racing duo Andrew L'Esperance and Sean Fincham are building up a solid lead over the race for third. Today, L'Esperance took the win while Fincham held onto the leader's jersey. Only one teammate can win, though, and the more the lead grows, the louder the questions gets: when does teamwork give way to the desire to win?Elite Women:Evelyn Dong 1:51:18Haley Smith 1:53:55Anna Yamauchi 1:53:57Katerina Nash 1:54:15Catharine Pendrel 1:54:18Elite Men:Andrew L’Esperance 1:32:27Sean Fincham 1:32:28Quinton Disera 1:34:55Peter Disera 1:35:04Tyler Clark 1:35:51Elite Women:Evelyn Dong 6:14:20Maghalie Rochette 6:20:11Haley Smith 6:24:36Catharine Pendrel 6:29:44Katerina Nash 6:31:11Elite Men:Sean Fincham 5:10:36Andrew L’Esperance 5:11:05Quinton Disera 5:16:08Tyler Clark 5:17:05Peter Disera 5:19:43Nanaimo: BlitzkreekCatharine Pendrel 4:15.2Peter Disera 3:40.3Fox Timed Downhill - Overall leadersMax McCulloch: 11:55.1Catharine Pendrel 13:58.2