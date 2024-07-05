Powered by Outside

Race Report: BC Bike Race 2024 Day 4: Lakefront racing in Nanaimo

Jul 5, 2024
by BC Bike Race  

Lakefront racing in Nanaimo

On the fourth Stage of Vancouver Island tech, this year's BC Bike Race competitors are finding out mountain bike stage racing isn’t just about speed. It is about endurance. At the BC Bike Race, endurance applies equally to rider and equipment. As riders rode through the halfway point of the race and crossed over the mid-island on the way north to Cumberland, legs, lungs, and gear were all being put to the test.

Riders are feeling the fatigue throughout the field but, in the hotly contested pro fields, Nanaimo turned into a pressure cooker. A mix of cross country tech and some faster descents caused stresses, if not breaks, in both fields.

2024 BC Bike Race Photo Jens Klett
Evelyn Dong leads Maghalie Rochette before a mechanical caused separation.

Sometimes errors are due to fatigue. Sometimes it's just bad luck. With just a few kilometres left, Rochette was stuck trailside fixing a stubborn flat front tire.

bigquotes“Evelyn and I were riding together and it was actually a super fun stage. She was strong but we rode together well. But with four or five k to go, my front wheel went completely flat. I ran, I rode, I ran, I rode, then my husband caught up to me and gave me his wheel so I could finish.“.Maghalie Rochette

Not far behind, Haley Smith was fighting hard to fend off an illustrious three-rider chase group of Katerina Nash, Catharine Pendrel and Anna Yamauchi. The gap between them rarely stretched over a minute for the final hour of racing.

bigquotes“I was being chased by Catharine, Katka and Anna Yamauchi, all of whom are extremely strong descenders. Once they were close I also knew that most of what was left was descending. So I was just trying to hang on. I think I had maybe 20 seconds at the top of the last climb and it came down to the wire.”Haley Smith

www.blackbirdworks.ca
Andrew L'Esperance and Sean Fincham flow through Nanaimo.
2024 BC Bike Race www.blackbirdworks.ca
Peter DIsera in full attack mode

On the men's side, Maxxis Factory Racing duo Andrew L'Esperance and Sean Fincham are building up a solid lead over the race for third. Today, L'Esperance took the win while Fincham held onto the leader's jersey. Only one teammate can win, though, and the more the lead grows, the louder the questions gets: when does teamwork give way to the desire to win?

bigquotes“That’s a great question, I don’t know. Maybe with a couple days l don’t know. I think it’s whoever cracks first. Maybe not so many explosive attacks."Sean Fincham

bigquotes“Winning BC Bike Race is definitely an accolade. I don’t think either of us is going to give it up too easily,” L’Esperance adds. “I think we’ll probably start testing each other a little more. We’re super happy with how we’re performing as a team.”Andrew L'Esperance

2024 BC Bike Race www.blackbirdworks.ca
A lake-front finish line makes for a relaxing end to the day before racers relocated to Cumberland for the second half of the week.




Stage Results


Elite Women:

1st. Evelyn Dong 1:51:18
2nd. Haley Smith 1:53:55
3rd. Anna Yamauchi 1:53:57
4th. Katerina Nash 1:54:15
5th. Catharine Pendrel 1:54:18


Elite Men:
1st. Andrew L’Esperance 1:32:27
2nd. Sean Fincham 1:32:28
3rd. Quinton Disera 1:34:55
4th. Peter Disera 1:35:04
5th. Tyler Clark 1:35:51

Overall Standings


Elite Women:

1st. Evelyn Dong 6:14:20
2nd. Maghalie Rochette 6:20:11
3rd. Haley Smith 6:24:36
4th. Catharine Pendrel 6:29:44
5th. Katerina Nash 6:31:11

Elite Men:
1st. Sean Fincham 5:10:36
2nd. Andrew L’Esperance 5:11:05
3rd. Quinton Disera 5:16:08
4th. Tyler Clark 5:17:05
5th. Peter Disera 5:19:43

Fox Timed Downhill


Nanaimo: Blitzkreek

Women. Catharine Pendrel 4:15.2
Men Peter Disera 3:40.3


Fox Timed Downhill - Overall leaders

Women. Max McCulloch: 11:55.1
Men Catharine Pendrel 13:58.2





