Race Report: BC Bike Race 2024 Day 5: Cumberland Queen stage

Jul 6, 2024
by BC Bike Race  

Cumberland Queen stage
BC Bike Race is past the halfway point, but the effort is far from over. Friday, racers landed in Cumberland for the week’s Queen Stage, a 38km jaunt through the small town’s booming network. As big days tend to do, the first of two days in Cumberland shook up the standings.

Tyler Clark tried, but couldn't quite shake Maxxis Factory Racing's Sean Fincham, who won another stage, and Andrew L'Esperance. But he did leapfrog both Disera brothers to move from fifth to third in the overall. On the women's side, Maghalie Rochette set about making up time lost due to a flat tire the day before, putting pressure back on Evelyn Dong.

2024 BC Bike Race Jens Klett
Geoff Kabush continues to challenge the younger pros, even after losing minutes on the first day.

While many are feeling the miles, others are just getting started. After rough starts to this year's BCBR, past winners Geoff Kabush and Katerina Nash were both on the move on Friday. The lead may be out of reach, as Maxxis Factory Racing and Evelyn Dong both look solid approaching the end of the week, but the two experienced racers know fighting for every position matters and are happy to be part of such a thrilling edition of BC Bike Race.

bigquotesToday was a fun day. For the second half, I could just rip the trails, which is what we all come here for! I don’t have access to full-on race pace, but I’m getting steady race pace which is obviously pretty good for this late in the race. I’m looking forward to the next two days and duking it out.Katerina Nash


2024 BC Bike Race Jens Klett
Katerina Nash was back on form and on the move Friday.
2024 BC Bike Race www.blackbirdworks.ca
Jerome Clementz is looking as smooth on the climbs as he does finessing this cliff band in upper Cumberland


Day 5 Results


Elite Women:

1st. Maghalie Rochette  2:36:04
2nd. Evelyn Dong 2:39:10
3rd. Katerina Nash 2:41:45
4th. Haley Smith 2:43:57
5th. Catharine Pendrel 2:48:41

Elite Men:
1st. Sean Fincham 2:07:54
2nd. Andrew L'Esperance 2:07:54
3rd. Tyler Clark 2:09:22
4th. Peter Disera 2:13:14
5th. Geoff Kabush 2:13:30


Overall Standings


Elite Women:

1st. Evelyn Dong 8:53:31
2nd. Maghalie Rochette 8:56:16
3rd. Haley Smith 9:08:34
4th. Katerina Nash 9:12:56
5th. Catharine Pendrel 9:18:25

Elite Men:
1st. Sean Fincham 7:18:30
2nd. Andrew L’Esperance 7:18:58
3rd. Tyler Clark 7:29:05
4th. Peter Disera 7:30:20
5th. Quinton Disera 7:35:49


Fox Timed Downhill

Elite Women:

1st. Tracey Moseley 4:09.4
2nd. Catharine Pendrel 4:15.2
3rd. Katerina Nash 4:20.5

Elite Men:
1st. Thomas Lapeyrie 3:46.4
2nd. Max McCulloch 3:47.7
3rd.Peter Disera 3:52.6


Fox Timed Downhill overall leaders
Women: Catharine Pendrel 18:13.4
Men: Max McCulloch: 15:42.9




