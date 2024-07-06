Race Report: BC Bike Race 2024 Day 5: Cumberland Queen stage

Cumberland Queen stage

Geoff Kabush continues to challenge the younger pros, even after losing minutes on the first day.

Today was a fun day. For the second half, I could just rip the trails, which is what we all come here for! I don’t have access to full-on race pace, but I’m getting steady race pace which is obviously pretty good for this late in the race. I’m looking forward to the next two days and duking it out. — Katerina Nash

Katerina Nash was back on form and on the move Friday. Jerome Clementz is looking as smooth on the climbs as he does finessing this cliff band in upper Cumberland

Day 5 Results

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

4th.

5th.

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

4th.

5th.

Overall Standings

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

4th.

5th.

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

4th.

5th.

Fox Timed Downhill

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

MENTIONS

BC Bike Race is past the halfway point, but the effort is far from over. Friday, racers landed in Cumberland for the week’s Queen Stage, a 38km jaunt through the small town’s booming network. As big days tend to do, the first of two days in Cumberland shook up the standings.Tyler Clark tried, but couldn't quite shake Maxxis Factory Racing's Sean Fincham, who won another stage, and Andrew L'Esperance. But he did leapfrog both Disera brothers to move from fifth to third in the overall. On the women's side, Maghalie Rochette set about making up time lost due to a flat tire the day before, putting pressure back on Evelyn Dong.While many are feeling the miles, others are just getting started. After rough starts to this year's BCBR, past winners Geoff Kabush and Katerina Nash were both on the move on Friday. The lead may be out of reach, as Maxxis Factory Racing and Evelyn Dong both look solid approaching the end of the week, but the two experienced racers know fighting for every position matters and are happy to be part of such a thrilling edition of BC Bike Race.Elite Women:Maghalie Rochette 2:36:04Evelyn Dong 2:39:10Katerina Nash 2:41:45Haley Smith 2:43:57Catharine Pendrel 2:48:41Elite Men:Sean Fincham 2:07:54Andrew L'Esperance 2:07:54Tyler Clark 2:09:22Peter Disera 2:13:14Geoff Kabush 2:13:30Elite Women:Evelyn Dong 8:53:31Maghalie Rochette 8:56:16Haley Smith 9:08:34Katerina Nash 9:12:56Catharine Pendrel 9:18:25Elite Men:Sean Fincham 7:18:30Andrew L’Esperance 7:18:58Tyler Clark 7:29:05Peter Disera 7:30:20Quinton Disera 7:35:49Elite Women:Tracey Moseley 4:09.4Catharine Pendrel 4:15.2Katerina Nash 4:20.5Elite Men:Thomas Lapeyrie 3:46.4Max McCulloch 3:47.7Peter Disera 3:52.6Fox Timed Downhill overall leadersWomen: Catharine Pendrel 18:13.4Men: Max McCulloch: 15:42.9