Race Report: BC Bike Race 2024 Day 6: Campbell River cruising

Peter Disera is mounting a bit of a late-race comeback.

“There’s no holding back. Nothing to lose, I’m just going all in.” — Evelyn Dong on her race tactics for Day 7

Anna Yamauchi finding air time in Snowden's classic XC trails. Maghalie Rochette on th emove

Finding the flow on the edge of Lost Lake.

Day 6 of the BC Bike Race headed up to Campbell River, a classic venue delivering possibly the dreamiest uninterrupted ribbons of lush, forested singletrack anywhere in B.C. Easy speed and endless cruising corners provided relief from relentless tech and elevation for some riders.Up front, the race was very much still on. Before dropping into the forest, a 6.5km gravel roll out added a high-speed strategic battle to the singletrack shreddingAfter a disastrous day in Nanaimo, Maghalie Rochette is clawing back time every chance she can. On Day 6, the Canadian worked Campbell River's mix of speed an singletrack to earn four minutes on Evelyn Dong to take back the race lead with one day remaining.On the Men's side, Sean Fincham out-kicked teammate Andrew L'Esperance on the false-flat drag race to the finish line, earning another BCBR stage win and another handfull of seconds in the overall. Peter Disera finishes third, to move up to the same postion on the GC standings.Elite Women:Maghalie Rochette 2:14:44Haley Smith 2:16:41 (+1:57)Katerina Nash 2:16:53 (+2:09)Evelyn Dong 2:18:57 (+4:13)Catharine Pendrel 2:19:34 (+4:50)Elite Men:Sean Fincham 1:54:02Andrew L'Esperance 1:54:06 (+0.04)Peter Disera 1:54:12 (+0.10)Tyler Clark 1:55:32 (+1:30)Geoff Kabush 1:58:10 (+4:0Elite Women:Maghalie Rochette 11:11:00Evelyn Dong 11:12:29 +1:29Haley Smith 11:25:15 +14:15Katerina Nash 11:29:50 +18:50Catharine Pendrel 11:38:00 +27:00Elite Men:Sean Fincham 9:12:33Andrew L’Esperance 9:13:05 (+32)Peter Disera 9:24:32 (+11:59)Tyler Clark 9:24:37 (+12:04)Quinton Disera 9:37:47 (+25:14)Fox Timed Downhill overall leadersWomen: Catharine Pendrel 18:13.4Men: Max McCulloch: 15:42.9