Race Report: BC Bike Race 2024 Day 6: Campbell River cruising

Jul 7, 2024
by BC Bike Race  

Day 6 of the BC Bike Race headed up to Campbell River, a classic venue delivering possibly the dreamiest uninterrupted ribbons of lush, forested singletrack anywhere in B.C. Easy speed and endless cruising corners provided relief from relentless tech and elevation for some riders.

Up front, the race was very much still on. Before dropping into the forest, a 6.5km gravel roll out added a high-speed strategic battle to the singletrack shredding

2024 BC Bike Race Jens Klett
Peter Disera is mounting a bit of a late-race comeback.

After a disastrous day in Nanaimo, Maghalie Rochette is clawing back time every chance she can. On Day 6, the Canadian worked Campbell River's mix of speed an singletrack to earn four minutes on Evelyn Dong to take back the race lead with one day remaining.

bigquotes“There’s no holding back. Nothing to lose, I’m just going all in.”Evelyn Dong on her race tactics for Day 7

On the Men's side, Sean Fincham out-kicked teammate Andrew L'Esperance on the false-flat drag race to the finish line, earning another BCBR stage win and another handfull of seconds in the overall. Peter Disera finishes third, to move up to the same postion on the GC standings.

2024 BC Bike Race Blackbirdphotoworks.com
Anna Yamauchi finding air time in Snowden's classic XC trails.
2024 BC Bike Race Jens Klett
Maghalie Rochette on th emove

2024 BC Bike Race Blackbirdphotoworks.com
Finding the flow on the edge of Lost Lake.


Day 6 Results


Elite Women:

1st. Maghalie Rochette  2:14:44
2nd. Haley Smith 2:16:41 (+1:57)
3rd. Katerina Nash 2:16:53 (+2:09)
4th. Evelyn Dong 2:18:57 (+4:13)
5th. Catharine Pendrel 2:19:34 (+4:50)

Elite Men:
1st. Sean Fincham 1:54:02
2nd. Andrew L'Esperance 1:54:06 (+0.04)
3rd. Peter Disera 1:54:12 (+0.10)
4th. Tyler Clark 1:55:32 (+1:30)
5th. Geoff Kabush 1:58:10 (+4:0Cool


Overall Standings


Elite Women:

1st. Maghalie Rochette 11:11:00
2nd. Evelyn Dong 11:12:29 +1:29
3rd. Haley Smith 11:25:15 +14:15
4th. Katerina Nash 11:29:50 +18:50
5th. Catharine Pendrel 11:38:00 +27:00

Elite Men:
1st. Sean Fincham 9:12:33
2nd. Andrew L’Esperance 9:13:05 (+32)
3rd. Peter Disera 9:24:32 (+11:59)
4th. Tyler Clark 9:24:37 (+12:04)
5th. Quinton Disera 9:37:47 (+25:14)


Fox Timed Downhill overall leaders
Women: Catharine Pendrel 18:13.4
Men: Max McCulloch: 15:42.9




