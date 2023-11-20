2024 BC Bike Race Route Announced

PRESS RELEASE: BC Bike Race
BC Bike Race the “Ultimate Singletrack Experience” is excited to announce the finalization of the 2024 route, its 18th year in the making.
New for 2024 the BC Bike Race returns to Victoria after a 17-year hiatus. From the provincial capital, the racers will meander up the Vancouver Island Coast to Cumberland. Along the way, the participants will visit the legendary trails of Cowichan Valley, Nanaimo, Cumberland, and Campbell River, with some new routes being set and some classics remaining.
|“We want to give our racers the best possible experience, so we work hard to improve each year. Based on racer feedback, we’ve created some new options and brought back some old favourites for 2024.”—BCBR President, Dean Payne
Victoria was the host for the original 2007 BC Bike Race and returns to the fold with nearly two decades’ worth of trail development managed by SIMBS (South Island Mountain Bike Society). Victoria as a third basecamp will add both a new riding area to the route and enable the participants to enjoy this historic Canadian town before beginning the journey of a lifetime.
Victoria has deep history of producing amazing world class athletes: from home growns such as Andreas Hestler and Ryder Hesjedal to the mass migration of talent including Catharine Pendrel, Geoff Kabush, Max Plaxton, Seamus McGrath, Lesley Tomlinson, Andrew L’Esperance, Hailey Smith, Carter Nieuwesteeg and Peter Disera. It’s no question the quality of the singletrack will be equal to the calibre of athletes who have honed their world class skills, and tuned their engines here.
|“We’re over the moon to showcase the incredible trails and land we get to call home here. From technical descents to flowy single-track, arbutus bluffs to rocky terrain, switchbacked smooth climbs to tricky punches, riders are really in for a little bit of everything and a lot of fun!”—SIMBS President, Brendon Earl
The Cowichan Valley, Nanaimo, Cumberland, and Campbell River all return as mainstays in the second annual Vancouver Island edition. With trail inventories measuring in the hundreds of kilometers per community, balancing a week’s worth of daily adventures will be a pleasure and a privilege for the BCBR course directors. Distances, elevations, and other details will be coming soon.
Each year with small changes, a new community or a new signature trail, the overall course seeks to balance a smorgasbord of experiences. It is each year’s unique combination of communities that creates that season’s flavour and like the Tour de France that flavour is only experienced by the participants of that year’s event.The 7-day Journey
:
July 1: Ride Victoria – Registration & Prologue
July 2: Ride Victoria
July 3: Ride Cowichan Valley
July 4: Ride Nanaimo
July 5: Ride Cumberland
July 6: Ride Campbell River
July 7: Ride Cumberland We will have 3 basecamps this year: Victoria, Crofton and Cumberland. THE COMMUNITIES & THE CLUBS OF VANCOUVER ISLAND:
Visit Victoria
– SIMBS
(South Island Mountain Bike Society)Cowichan
Valley, Crofton
– CTSS
(Cowichan Trail Stewardship Society) Nanaimo
– NMBC
(Nanaimo Mountain Bike Club)
Cumberland (Comox Valley
) – UROC
(United Riders of Cumberland)Campbell River
- RCCC
(River City Cycle Club) ABOUT THE BC BIKE RACE:
BC Bike Race, the ‘Ultimate Singletrack Experience’ is a seven(7) day mountain bike stage race that has been fondly referred to as "My best week on a Bike". Taking place in the legendary mountain bike destination of British Columbia. For 18 years this event, whether race or ride has hosted annually 33 different countries to a Mountain Bike Extravaganza. - British Columbia has the largest inventory of purpose built singletrack in the world - come and enjoy this amazing experience.
Website: BC BIKE RACE
Stay tuned for the distance and elevation details, as the next few weeks unfold – plan your ‘Big Adventure’ for 2024, come join the BC Bike Race.
Photo Credit
: Dave Silver
/Margus Riga
/ Jens Klett
/ BC Bike Race