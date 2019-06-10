BC Bike Race Announces 2019 Route & Details for Lucky 13th Year

Richard Juryn Trail

This trail is especially significant as it is named after a legendary member of our mountain bike community, Richard Juryn. Richard was a long time resident of North Vancouver who switched gears in 2002 from the high tech sector to his passion of outdoor events. In 2003 he helped organize Crankworx and the World Mountain Bike Festival. Richard was tragically killed in 2007 saving others in a kayak accident. Without people like Richard Juryn, our sport would not be as incredible as it is.