BC Bike Race Announces 2019 Route & Details for Lucky 13th Year

PRESS RELEASE: BC Bike Race the Ultimate Singletrack Experience

Being the Ultimate Singletrack Experience isn’t an easy goal but it’s something that drives our core values and is truly at the heart of what we do and why we ride bikes. — Marketing Director Andreas Hestler

What’s New

The Prologue - takes place on the Richard Juryn* trails of North Vancouver. The sub-4km ride will begin just seconds away from registration at Capilano University. While still a challenge, the Prologue will be focused on determining racer seeding for the next day’s full stage. It will also count toward to overall race time while also allowing racers to warm up and give them a small taste of what’s in store in the week-long adventure ahead.

Richard Juryn Trail

This trail is especially significant as it is named after a legendary member of our mountain bike community, Richard Juryn. Richard was a long time resident of North Vancouver who switched gears in 2002 from the high tech sector to his passion of outdoor events. In 2003 he helped organize Crankworx and the World Mountain Bike Festival. Richard was tragically killed in 2007 saving others in a kayak accident. Without people like Richard Juryn, our sport would not be as incredible as it is.

Why Lucky 13

As mountain bikers, we can be a superstitious lot. Sometimes it’s lucky socks, a lucky pair of shorts or a lucky number that we rely on to get us to the finish. 2019 is our 13th BC Bike Race and we’re embracing the opportunity to celebrate our Lucky 13th year.



Route at a Glance:

All Routes Posted and Linked to TRAILFORKS, more details at BCBikeRace.com

The Details:

STAGE 1 Cowichan Valley Cowichan Valley

STAGE 2 Cumberland Cumberland

STAGE 3 Cumberland Cumberland

STAGE 4 Powell River Powell River

STAGE 5 Earls Cove to Sechelt Sechelt

STAGE 6 Sunshine Coast Sunshine Coast

STAGE 7 Squamish Squamish

BC BIKE RACE 2020 Dates, July 2-10,