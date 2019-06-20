BC Bike Race Announces 2020 Registration Details

PRESS RELEASE: BC Bike Race

The BCBR spoils you: you wake up and go stuff your face with as much bacon, eggs, and pastries as you want, then your only other responsibility is to get chamois'd up and be on the line when the horn sounds. It's the good life -Mike Levy

2020 Registration Details:

BC Bike Race 2020 – July 2-10, 2020

Early Bird Registration

Race Week Registration

Podium Registration

About BC Bike Race:

BC Bike Race the ‘Ultimate Singletrack Experience’ is opening registration ahead of race week and will have three waves of registration. – “What are you doing in 2020?” So, whether you get stoked looking at the pictures or videos during race week, or BCBR has been on your bucket-list for a little while, here are the details:BC Bike Race's Lucky 13th year is about to start and we are super excited. Tune in to the BCBR airwaves - to watch and cheer for all riders competing July 5-12, 2019. Catch all the action as they take on 7 days of awesome riding, on some of the sweetest mountain biking trails this planet has to offer.- June 28, 2019(limited to 100 spots),price $2299 CAD($1714 USD, €1527 Euro)- July 5, 2019(limited to 250 spots)price $2499- July 15, 2019price $2599Registration opens at 9AM PDT on June 28th with limited spots at our Early Bird Price.BC Bike Race the “Ultimate Singletrack Experience” is a seven-day mountain bike stage race from the trail Mecca of North Vancouver, over to the pastoral hills of Vancouver Island and along the Sunshine Coast to it’s conclusion in legendary Squamish. This amazing and unique route is made possible by four beautiful coastal cruises on the BC Ferries. BC Bike Race is in its 13th year as a mountain bike destination adventure. For some of its six hundred participants from on average 39 countries per year, this race is the culmination of a year or more of training. As a mountain biking goal it is a lifetime achievement award, a bucket list journey, what some people have said is the “best week of my life”.7 Days of Awesome Handmade Singletrack4 Boat Cruises on the BC Ferries, whales optional2 Nights of beach side campingand, and, and......so much more!