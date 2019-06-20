PRESS RELEASES

BC Bike Race Announces 2020 Registration Details

Jun 20, 2019
by BC Bike Race  
BC Bike Race the ‘Ultimate Singletrack Experience’ is opening registration ahead of race week and will have three waves of registration. – “What are you doing in 2020?” So, whether you get stoked looking at the pictures or videos during race week, or BCBR has been on your bucket-list for a little while, here are the details:

BC Bike Race's Lucky 13th year is about to start and we are super excited. Tune in to the BCBR airwaves - to watch and cheer for all riders competing July 5-12, 2019. Catch all the action as they take on 7 days of awesome riding, on some of the sweetest mountain biking trails this planet has to offer.

2020 Registration Details:

BC Bike Race 2020 – July 2-10, 2020

Early Bird Registration - June 28, 2019 
(limited to 100 spots),
price $2299 CAD
($1714 USD, €1527 Euro)

Race Week Registration - July 5, 2019
(limited to 250 spots)
price $2499

Podium Registration - July 15, 2019
price $2599

Registration opens at 9AM PDT on June 28th with limited spots at our Early Bird Price.
https://www.bcbikerace.com/registration-2020/



Not much to add, mark your calendar, now get out and ride, the BCBR Team!


About BC Bike Race:
BC Bike Race the “Ultimate Singletrack Experience” is a seven-day mountain bike stage race from the trail Mecca of North Vancouver, over to the pastoral hills of Vancouver Island and along the Sunshine Coast to it’s conclusion in legendary Squamish. This amazing and unique route is made possible by four beautiful coastal cruises on the BC Ferries. BC Bike Race is in its 13th year as a mountain bike destination adventure. For some of its six hundred participants from on average 39 countries per year, this race is the culmination of a year or more of training. As a mountain biking goal it is a lifetime achievement award, a bucket list journey, what some people have said is the “best week of my life”.

7 Days of Awesome Handmade Singletrack
4 Boat Cruises on the BC Ferries, whales optional
2 Nights of beach side camping
and, and, and......so much more!

