BC Bike Race Announces the 2022 Route

|I had a great day. It’s not just about today, it’s about the journey and working hard. It’s awesome here, one of the highlights of my life!.—Bill Juhasz – 2021 Racer
We are proud to announce our new 2022 Route, from the North Okanagan to the South Okanagan: Starting in Kelowna through Salmon Arm, Vernon, Silver Star and onto Apex Mountain, with a grand finale on the Naramata Bench of Penticton. This 2022 route includes an incredible variety of new locations and amazing trails. This year’s ‘Ultimate Singletrack Experience’ will continue the diverse exploration of all the amazing communities and trail networks British Columbia is renowned for.
See Routes and Details, on an our all NEW website
Event Dates: Sept 16- 22, 2022.
The BC Bike Race has operated both Race and Ride (the Tour division) in 39 different communities across BC over its 15-year history. BCBR has been exploring the many, diverse regions of British Columbia, sleuthing out every thrilling opportunity to yip and holler down all the hidden single-track gems that abound. Always, with the unifying goal - to bring you the ‘Ultimate Singletrack Experience’- in every region we visit!
THE DETAILS:
|Just finished the British Columbia Bike Race, this has been one of the best weeks I’ve ever had!.—Scott Ramsay –UK, 2021 Racer
Day 1, Sept 16 - Kelowna (Registration and Prologue) – TBD (approx. 7-10Km)
Day 2, Sept 17 – Kelowna
, 37km, 1100m
Day 3, Sept 18 – Salmon Arm
, 50km, 1900m
Day 4, Sept 19 – Silver Star
, 41km, 1800m
Day 5, Sept 20 – Vernon
, 38km, 1630m
Day 6, Sept 21 – Apex Mountain
and Nickle Plate Nordic Center, 30km, 1250m
Day 7, Sept 22 – Naramata and Penticton
, 47km, 1600m
Total Distance, 253km, Total Vertical, 9530m
- All proposed courses subject to change & pending final approvals -
Working with the local clubs and regional expertise, the BC Bike Race is excited to continue its evolution and journey, sharing all that makes BC one of the greatest mountain bike destinations in the world. All of us are truly fortunate to live in a time where the bikes are at the pinnacle of our short history and the trail inventory beyond our wildest expectations. Mountain Biking and singletrack development has been a growing piece of community pride within each town in British Columbia, and it would be nearly impossible in one current lifetime to actually ride every trail, but we are certainly going to try.
Join us this year, in 2022 as we explore the incredibly beautiful and scenic Okanagan, from the North to the South, and all stops in between. Sept 16- 22, 2022.ABOUT THE OKANAGAN
The Okanagan Valley is in south-central British Columbia, extending about 200 km north from the American border. Originally home to the Okanagan First Nations, cities in the region now include Vernon, Kelowna and Penticton. The area is one of the largest producers of fruit and wine in Canada.
The region stretches northwards via the Spallumcheen Valley to connect to Sicamous in the Shuswap Country, and reaches south of the Canada-United States border, where it continues as Okanogan County. The Okanagan as a region is sometimes described as including the Boundary, Similkameen and Shuswap regions, though this is because of proximity and historic and commercial ties with those areas.
Trailforks Link to the North Okanagan
Trailforks Link to the Central Okanagan
Trailforks Link to the South Okanagan
