10 Bike Checks from the 2023 BC Bike Race

Peter Disera is riding a Pivot's new Mach 4SL, in a pale baby blue that works off the Pivot Cycles-OTE "Blue Train" theme quite nicely. There are a few details around the wheels that make this race whip stand out and keep Disera rolling fast through corners instead of through them. New ENVE rims move to an external spoke nipple, a nice step that should make fixes and repairs easier. There's more going on that we can't see in the rim profile. All Disera would say is that, unlike many pros here, he's not running inserts "because they told us not to." Intriguing. Either way, it's working. The fast-rolling and hard cornering (for a cross-country tire) Schwalbe Wicked Will and Racing Ralph combo isn't hurting either.



Pivot March 4 SL

Frame: Pivot Mach 4 SL (Medium)

Fork: Fox 34 SC Factory (set to 120mm travel)

Shock: Fox Float (115mm)

Rims: ENVEDark 6 (Prototype)

Drivetrain: Shimano XTR

Brakes: Shimano XTR (2-Pison)

Handlebar: Enve M5 "cut to XC race width (700mm)"

Tires; Schwalbe Wicked Will (F) Racing Ralph (R)

Weight: 22.7 lb



Instagram:

