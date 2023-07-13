10 Bike Checks from the 2023 BC Bike Race

BC Bike Race 2023
The 17th edition of the BC Bike Race headed back to the rough and technical trails of Vancouver Island. While BCBR is a cross-country stage race, a healthy dose of burly black diamond trails, and the occasional double black, makes bike set-up interesting. Do you opt for a lightweight build to get up the climbs first? Or suffer a little extra to enjoy the downhills without worrying about your equipment?
Here's how the top pros balanced weight and durability at the 2023 BC Bike Race. Peter Disera's Pivot Mach 4SL
Katerina Nash Specialized Epic EVO
Peter Disera is riding a Pivot's new Mach 4SL, in a pale baby blue that works off the Pivot Cycles-OTE "Blue Train" theme quite nicely. There are a few details around the wheels that make this race whip stand out and keep Disera rolling fast through corners instead of through them. New ENVE rims move to an external spoke nipple, a nice step that should make fixes and repairs easier. There's more going on that we can't see in the rim profile. All Disera would say is that, unlike many pros here, he's not running inserts "because they told us not to." Intriguing. Either way, it's working. The fast-rolling and hard cornering (for a cross-country tire) Schwalbe Wicked Will and Racing Ralph combo isn't hurting either.
Pivot March 4 SL
Frame: Pivot Mach 4 SL (Medium)
Fork: Fox 34 SC Factory (set to 120mm travel)
Shock: Fox Float (115mm)
Rims: ENVEDark 6 (Prototype)
Drivetrain: Shimano XTR
Brakes: Shimano XTR (2-Pison)
Handlebar: Enve M5 "cut to XC race width (700mm)"
Tires; Schwalbe Wicked Will (F) Racing Ralph (R)
Weight: 22.7 lb
Instagram: @Petey__d
Remi Gauvin
Katerina Nash showed up at BC Bike Race with the Epic EVO version of Specialized's cross-country frame, size small. The legendary Czech-Californian racer ridden incredibly consistently to the top step of the podium on all but two days so far this week, including the overall BC Bike Race win. There aren't as many prototype or custom parts on this Epic EVO, showing that all you really need to go fast is... well, a whole heck of a lot of skill.
Specialized Epic EVO
Frame: Specialized Epic EVO (Small)
Fork: Fox 34
Shock: Fox Float DPS
Rims: Stan's NoTubes
Drivetrain: Shimano
Brakes: Shimano XTR
Cockpit: RaceFace with Garmin
Weight: "Around 22lbs"
Instagram: @katkanash
Eva Poidevin
Remi Gauvin's BCBR-build Rocky Mountain Element is, as you would expect, a little more burly than the pinner XC whips at the front of the race. Not the Squamish racer is far behind. The EWS (EDR) pro is sitting right in the top-10, and making most of that time up on the descents. A 130mm Fox 34 fork, Race Face Next SL wheels with a single, rear CushCore XL insert keep Remi's Element rolling. A full 170-mm Fox Transfer post gives the enduro pro the room he needs to attack the descents, even on pinner 2.4" Maxxis Rekon Race tires, while a custom-moulded Reform Tantalus saddle lets The Semi keep rolling along for long hours in the saddle, day after day.
Rocky Mountain Element
Frame: Rocky Mountain Element (Large)
Fork: Fox 34 Factory 130mm travel w/FIT4
Shock: Fox FLoat DPS
Rims: Race Face Next SL
Tires: Rekon Race 2.4" EXO Maxxspeed (F: 20 psi R: 22 psi)
Inserts: CushCore XC in rear
Post: 170mm Fox Transfer post, Reform Tantalus saddle
Drivetrain: Shimano XTR, 10-51 w/ 34t Chainring
Brakes: Shimano XTR (180mm Shimano Freeza Rotors)
Cockpit: RaceFace NextSL 750mm, 50mm Turbine R stem
Weight: "??"
Instagram: @remi.the.semi
Andrew L'Esperance
Alberta's Eva Poidevin was the dark horse of this year's BC Bike Race. The 23-year-old is going toe-to-toe against veterans Katerina Nash, Evelyn Dong and Sandra Walter aboard a Santa Cruz Blur, even taking two stage wins by the end of the week. RockShox SID Ultimate and a pinner Continental CrossKing / RaceKing tire combo. Reserve carbon fibre rims wheels and SRAM's Wireless XO1 groupset with a Fox Transfer Factory post round out the build. Poidevin's able to squeeze two water bottles into the Blur frame, which is essential for making it through this week's hot weather.
Santa Cruz Blur
Frame: Santa Cruz Blur
Fork: RockShox SID Ultimate
Shock: RockShock SID
Rims: Reserve
Drivetrain: SRAM XO1 AXS Eagle
Brakes: SRAM 2-piston
Instagram: @e_poidev
Evelyn Dong
Andrew L'Esperance is riding the made in the U.S.A. Exie frame. It's a 110-mm rear travel frame with Fox's 34SC Factory in 120 mm travel, a popular choice at this year's BC Bike Race. Despite the aggressive "BCXC" trails, the Maxxis Factory Racing rider is rolling on his title sponsor's very fast-rolling Aspen tires in the new MaxxSpeed compound. With Tannus Armour inserts between the rubber and a prototype Stan's rim, the 6'1" Canuck (6'4" on skates) is able to run 19/20 psi. That ended up being a winning combo, as the Halifax, N.S. racer came on strong in the last few days to earn his second BC Bike Race title.
Ibis Exie
Frame: Ibis Exie USA (XL)
Fork: Fox 34 SC Factory 120mm travel
Shock: Fox FLoat DPS
Rims: Stan's SRD Prototype
Tires: Aspen 2.4" WT EXO Maxxspeed (F: 19 psi R: 20 psi)
Inserts: Tannus Armour
Drivetrain: Shimano XTR
Brakes: Shimano XTR
Cockpit: RaceFace, Wahoo Bolt on K-Edge computer mount
Weight: 23 lbs.
Instagram: @andrewlespy
Craig Oliver
Evelyn Dong brought her Juliana Wilder to the 2023 BC Bike Race. The Utah racer was running RockShox SID Ultimate forks and SIDLuxe shock along with SRAM's golden XX1 AXS Eagle drivetrain. Reserve Carbon wheels rolled on a Maxxis mix of Rekon Race front and Aspen rear tires to balance climbing speed and enough traction to get back down fast. In case either tire lost air, a lightweight Turbolito tube was strapped inside the Juliana frame along with two water bottles to keep hydrated in the July heat. That never happened, and the Juliana racer ended up second overall behind Nash.
Juliana Wilder
Frame: Juliana Wilder
Fork: RockShox SID Ultimate
Shock: RockShox SIDLuxe
Rims: Reserve Carbon
Tires: Maxxis Rekon Race (F) Aspen (R)
Drivetrain: SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS with Quarq power meter
Other: ESI Grips, BOA tool pouch with Turbolito tube
Seatpost: RockShox Reverb
Instagram: @evelynd11
Sandra Walter
Craig Oliver disrupted this year's Canadian procession at the BC Bike Race on this Giant Anthem with a Fox 34 SC Factory fork and DT Swiss Wheels. The Kiwi didn't share too many more details about his race bike, but it sure was helping him go fast. Oliver won a couple stages and led from mid-week all the way until the penultimate stage. Lingering effects of a heavy crash, and heaps of pressure from L'Esperance and Disera, saw the New Zealand racer slide out of the leader's jersey but not off the overall podium.
Giant Anthem
Frame: Giant Anthem
Fork: Fox 34 SC Factory 120mm travel
Shock: Fox Float DPS
Rims: DT Swiss
Tires: Maxxis Aspen
Drivetrain: Shimano XTR
Instagram: @Craig.Oliverxc
Geoff Kabush
Sandra Walter rolled into the 2023 BC Bike Race as the returning champion. The Coquitlam, B.C. racer mixes World Cup XCO with her stage race endeavours (and Ride Like a Girl mentoring) aboard the Liv Pique Advanced Pro 29. Walter's race rig maximizes weight and efficiency with Fox 32 Float SC Factory and Fox Float shock both controlled by the Live Valve electronic suspension system. While the suspension is electronic, the drivetrain is good old Shimano XTR, with 2-piston XTR Race brakes. Giant Contact XCR 1 carbon wheels roll on Maxxis Rekon Race 2.35" tires with just 16psi up front and 17psi in the rear.
Liv Pique Advanced Pro 29
Frame: Pique Advanced Pro 29
Fork: Fox 32 SC Factory Live Valve
Shock: Fox Float Factory Lie Valve
Rims: Giant XCR 1 29
Drivetrain: Shimano XTR 12-speed
Brakes: Shimano XTR Race
Stem: Giant Contact SLR carbon (60mm, -8 degrees)
Handlebar: Giant Contact SLR (700mm)
Stem: FSA gradient
Weight: 23.5 lbs
Instagram: @Sandrawaltermtb
Lauren Cantwell
Geoff Kabush is riding an SB120 Turq, extra large, with a full Fox 34 Grip2 Factory 140mmm fork. Because races aren't just won on climbs, right? The Veteran Canadian was in a heated battle with up-and-coming Fernie racer, Carter Nieuwesteeg all week. Kabush descended with grace and all-out speed to take fourth overall by the end of the week.
Yeti SB 120
Frame: Yeti SB120 Turq (XL)
Fork: Fox 34 Grip2 Factory 140mm travel
Shock: Fox DPS
Tires: Maxxis Aspen 2.4" (F: 19 psi, R: 20 psi)
Rims: Stan's Podium
Drivetrain: Shimano XTR 34x10-51
Brakes: Shimano XTR 9100
Handlebar: Race Face 750mm x 50mm
Instagram: @geoffkabush
Lauren Cantwell shows you don't need the fanciest build to go toe-to-toe with the pros. Reno, Nevada racer lined up for BC Bike Race with a mix of Performance Elite-level suspension from Fox and Shimano's XT brakes. She was one of the few pros that's already converted to SRAM's Transmission direct-mount drivetrain, running XO AXS T-Type on Vancouver Island. WTB CZR i30 rims and Ranger tires stand out in a sea of Maxxis and carried Cantwell to a 10th overall in the Open Women's race.
Rocky Mountain Element
Frame: Rocky Mountain Element C70
Fork: Fox 34 Float Performance Elite
Shock: Fox Float DPS Performance Elite
Tires: WTB Ranger (F: 18 psi, R: 19 psi)
Rims: WTB CZR i30
Drivetrain: SRAM XO AXS T-Type
Brakes: Shimano XT 2-piston
Weight: 28.1 lbs.
Instagram: @lmackenzie87
Race Reports
2023 BC Bike Race - Overall Open Men’s Overall
Andrew L’Esperance - 10:45:47
Peter Disera - 10:46:29 (+0.42)
Craig Oliver - 10:47:34 (+1.47) Open Women’s Overall
Katerina Nash - 13:07:44
Evelyn Dong - 13:12:58 (+5.14)
Eva Poidevin - 13:20:33 (+12.49)
MENTIONS
: Dave Silver
/ Margus Riga
/ BC Bike Race
/ Jens Klett