BC Bike Race Kicks Off 16th Edition - Tackling 6 Different Trail Networks in the Okanagan

BC Bike Race is ready to celebrate, with the 16th edition of this singletrack classic rolling into British Columbia’s Okanagan region, Sept 16- 22nd, 2022.
After testing the waters, and beaches, of Penticton last year, 2022 expands to the entire Okanagan region, bringing back the traveling format that racers know and love. Starting in Kelowna, racers will head north to Vernon, Silver Star and Salmon Arm before returning to the best trails from last year in Penticton, Naramata and Apex Mountain. That means a mix of new trails and proven favourites, all under ideal fall conditions.
On the men’s side, a pair of past champions, Geoff Kabush
and Felix Burke
, are returning to try reclaim their title. They’ll have to fend off Canadian Olympian, Peter Disera
. Hot off the World Cup season, Disera will have speed. But will he have endurance? There’s a diverse field of challengers this year, including BCBR podium finisher Carter Nieuwesteeg
, past U.S. marathon national champ Stephan Davoust
and, back for his second stab at a BCBR-Gravel double, off-road triathlete Karsten Madsen
.
A new twist to BC Bike Race will be a select group of high-profile gravel racers looking to double up and combine the BCBR with the Gravel Explorer. Led by former World Tour pro, Canada’s Rob Britton
, and 2021 Gravel Explorer champ Amity Rockwell
, they’ll have to balance their push for BCBR glory with a full second week of racing. Mathieu Belnager-Barette
and Life Time athlete Lars Hallstrom
are also stepping up to take a swing at the double.
Canadian Olympic medallist, two time world champion, and past-BCBR victor Catharine Pendrel
is lacing up for her return to BC Bike Race. She’ll face off against current Canadian World Cup racer Sandra Walter
, U.S. marathon nationals medalist and TransAndes winner Kaysee Armstrong
as well as veteran stage racer’s Chloe Cross
and Lauren Cantwell
as they aim for the title of fastest woman at the “Ultimate Singletrack Experience.”
With a new course and ideal fall trail conditions, racing is going to be exciting. From the gnarly, rock-strewn tech that B.C. is known for to the high-speed flow and loose Okanagan dust, slabs and stunning views, this seven (7) stage, seven (7) route has it all. Stay tuned for the unfolding story as we bring you highlights from BC Bike Race 2022, the “Ultimate Singletrack Experience”.
The BC Bike Race kicks off – Sept 16-22, 2022
The BC Bike Race kicks off – Sept 16-22, 2022
