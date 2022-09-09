BC Bike Race Kicks Off 16th Edition - Tackling 6 Different Trail Networks in the Okanagan

Sep 9, 2022
by BC Bike Race  

PRESS RELEASE: BC Bike Race

BC Bike Race is ready to celebrate, with the 16th edition of this singletrack classic rolling into British Columbia’s Okanagan region, Sept 16- 22nd, 2022.

After testing the waters, and beaches, of Penticton last year, 2022 expands to the entire Okanagan region, bringing back the traveling format that racers know and love. Starting in Kelowna, racers will head north to Vernon, Silver Star and Salmon Arm before returning to the best trails from last year in Penticton, Naramata and Apex Mountain. That means a mix of new trails and proven favourites, all under ideal fall conditions.

Endless Okanagan Singletrack

No shortage of views above Naramata
Lush alpine riding at Apex

On the men’s side, a pair of past champions, Geoff Kabush and Felix Burke, are returning to try reclaim their title. They’ll have to fend off Canadian Olympian, Peter Disera. Hot off the World Cup season, Disera will have speed. But will he have endurance? There’s a diverse field of challengers this year, including BCBR podium finisher Carter Nieuwesteeg, past U.S. marathon national champ Stephan Davoust and, back for his second stab at a BCBR-Gravel double, off-road triathlete Karsten Madsen.

Geoff Kabush, 2017/18 BCBR winner
Felix Burke, 2019 BCBR winner

Calm before the storm

A new twist to BC Bike Race will be a select group of high-profile gravel racers looking to double up and combine the BCBR with the Gravel Explorer. Led by former World Tour pro, Canada’s Rob Britton, and 2021 Gravel Explorer champ Amity Rockwell, they’ll have to balance their push for BCBR glory with a full second week of racing. Mathieu Belnager-Barette and Life Time athlete Lars Hallstrom are also stepping up to take a swing at the double.

Canadian Olympic medallist, two time world champion, and past-BCBR victor Catharine Pendrel is lacing up for her return to BC Bike Race. She’ll face off against current Canadian World Cup racer Sandra Walter, U.S. marathon nationals medalist and TransAndes winner Kaysee Armstrong as well as veteran stage racer’s Chloe Cross and Lauren Cantwell as they aim for the title of fastest woman at the “Ultimate Singletrack Experience.”

Catharine Pendrel Luna Chix has returned to the BC Bike Race with a new teammate.
Catharine Pendrel, great to have this legend back
Sandra Walter, going for the big W?

With a new course and ideal fall trail conditions, racing is going to be exciting. From the gnarly, rock-strewn tech that B.C. is known for to the high-speed flow and loose Okanagan dust, slabs and stunning views, this seven (7) stage, seven (7) route has it all. Stay tuned for the unfolding story as we bring you highlights from BC Bike Race 2022, the “Ultimate Singletrack Experience”.

Fierce singletrack chases
Wide open singletrack

and obviously mountain top snacks

Trailside entertainment guaranteed
Cold refreshments for riders at the finish line.
with refreshments waiting at Basecamp

The BC Bike Race kicks off – Sept 16-22, 2022
For more info stay tuned – daily reports and media coming
Celebration

Photo Credits: Dave Silver, Chris Stenberg, Margus Riga

