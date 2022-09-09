BC Bike Race Kicks Off 16th Edition - Tackling 6 Different Trail Networks in the Okanagan

PRESS RELEASE: BC Bike Race

Endless Okanagan Singletrack

No shortage of views above Naramata Lush alpine riding at Apex

Geoff Kabush

Felix Burke

Peter Disera

Carter Nieuwesteeg

Stephan Davoust

Karsten Madsen

Geoff Kabush, 2017/18 BCBR winner Felix Burke, 2019 BCBR winner

Calm before the storm

Rob Britton

Amity Rockwell

Mathieu Belnager-Barette

Lars Hallstrom

Catharine Pendrel

Sandra Walter

Kaysee Armstrong

Chloe Cross

Lauren Cantwell

Catharine Pendrel, great to have this legend back Sandra Walter, going for the big W?

Fierce singletrack chases Wide open singletrack

and obviously mountain top snacks

Trailside entertainment guaranteed with refreshments waiting at Basecamp

Sept 16-22, 2022

BC Bike Race is ready to celebrate, with the 16th edition of this singletrack classic rolling into British Columbia’s Okanagan region, Sept 16- 22nd, 2022.After testing the waters, and beaches, of Penticton last year, 2022 expands to the entire Okanagan region, bringing back the traveling format that racers know and love. Starting in Kelowna, racers will head north to Vernon, Silver Star and Salmon Arm before returning to the best trails from last year in Penticton, Naramata and Apex Mountain. That means a mix of new trails and proven favourites, all under ideal fall conditions.On the men’s side, a pair of past champions,and, are returning to try reclaim their title. They’ll have to fend off Canadian Olympian,. Hot off the World Cup season, Disera will have speed. But will he have endurance? There’s a diverse field of challengers this year, including BCBR podium finisher, past U.S. marathon national champand, back for his second stab at a BCBR-Gravel double, off-road triathleteA new twist to BC Bike Race will be a select group of high-profile gravel racers looking to double up and combine the BCBR with the Gravel Explorer. Led by former World Tour pro, Canada’s, and 2021 Gravel Explorer champ, they’ll have to balance their push for BCBR glory with a full second week of racing.and Life Time athleteare also stepping up to take a swing at the double.Canadian Olympic medallist, two time world champion, and past-BCBR victoris lacing up for her return to BC Bike Race. She’ll face off against current Canadian World Cup racer, U.S. marathon nationals medalist and TransAndes winneras well as veteran stage racer’sandas they aim for the title of fastest woman at the “Ultimate Singletrack Experience.”With a new course and ideal fall trail conditions, racing is going to be exciting. From the gnarly, rock-strewn tech that B.C. is known for to the high-speed flow and loose Okanagan dust, slabs and stunning views, this seven (7) stage, seven (7) route has it all. Stay tuned for the unfolding story as we bring you highlights from BC Bike Race 2022, the “Ultimate Singletrack Experience”.The BC Bike Race kicks off –For more info stay tuned – daily reports and media comingA special thank you to our partners and sponsors:: Dave Silver, Chris Stenberg, Margus Riga