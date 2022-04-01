close
BC Bike Race Announces New 2022 Route, in the USA

Apr 1, 2022
by BC Bike Race  
Start Line Summerland Day 2

PRESS RELEASE: BC Bike Race

BC Bike Race is proud to announce that it's 16th edition and the 2022 race will be held jointly between Sedona, Moab and Bentonville, yes in the USA, Sept 16-22, 2022. All three stops will host 2 separate stages, with the final 5, 6 and 7th stages to be hosted in Bentonville.

bigquotesI rode the race a couple of years ago and was stoked on what they are doing up there, we've been chatting ever since to bring the event down south. We'll add in some Sedona Festival Vibe and maybe ride the Hangover trail to bring the wild-side out in the racers.Mike Raney – Sedona MTB Festival and Thunder Mountain Bikes


The move to the USA coincides with a growth in Snowbird migration (Canadians that head South 6 months of the year). BC Bike Race wants to make sure to provide a mountain bike experience for these Canadians abroad and these destinations are like sister cities to British Columbia, boasting a ton of fun and thrilling singletrack

bigquotesMoab is ready to host its first ever BC Bike Race- I’ve done 2 editions myself – and we're importing a ton of dirt from BC to make the experience as authentic as possible, just imagine Captain Ahab with BC Loam all the way down..Mark Sevenoff – Outerbike and Western Spirit Adventures


By combining the air travel experience with mountain biking we hope to keep all the participants' logistics highly challenging and add an extra layer of fatigue between the stops, this will truly be an EPIC event.

New 2022 BC Bike Race Route

bigquotesNo one has ever put on an event like this, well maybe the Tour De France, but we think now is the time to blow the doors off the mountain bike world, gotta think Big and Crazy. We want to think extra big, maybe next year the final stop will be in Vermont, expand to a four stop 12 stage race.Dean Payne - BC Bike Race President

Check out details on 2022 at
BCBikeRace.com




Posted In:
Racing and Events Bc Bike Race 2022 XC Racing


21 Comments

  • 13 0
 haha got me I was angry for a second
  • 8 0
 Straight up got me, I was already putting in for the time off work. Son of a bitch....
  • 1 0
 Best reaction, lol.
  • 3 0
 Needs a SXS event in Moab, including running down a motorcyclist or cyclist at 80mph in a blind turn, and destroying everything you can find habitat-wise.
  • 2 0
 You all think this is a joke, but I was in Moab the other week, our shuttle driver legitimately mentioned that both Dean, and Kabush were in town.

Strange coincidence, or C-O-N-S-P-I-R-A-C-Y?!?!?!
  • 1 0
 Ha - I believe Dean was down south because BCBR had a booth at Sedona MTB Fest? And Kabush was prepping for Transrockies Moab Rocks (taking place this weekend)?

No, wait, definitely C-O-N-S-P-I-R-A-C-Y!
  • 4 0
 Oh man, just had coffee and realized this was a joke. Lame.
  • 2 0
 Every American wishes this wasnt a joke.
  • 3 1
 This is great news to wake up to!
  • 1 0
 Heck why not throw in stops in Park City, Pisgah and the Kingdom Trails as well to make this even more over the top..
  • 2 0
 Sadly, I didn't catch it until they talked about importing BC loam. Sigh.
  • 1 0
 See, some of these are legit decent ideas, and then I go and remember the date...
  • 2 0
 Ok ok, y'all got me.
  • 1 0
 Lake Wilson, KS, could have been stage 3.
  • 1 0
 North America looks funny without pants.
  • 1 0
 Sevy! Booyaaaah!!!!
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



