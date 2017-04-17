BC Bike Ride Contest: Grand Prize Winner Announced!

Apr 17, 2017

Congratulations to Ian Burbidge from Ogden, Utah on taking home the grand prize!



• BC Bike Ride North Entry

– 7-days of Fully Supported Mountain Biking through North Vancouver, Williams Lake, Prince George, Burns Lake, Smithers, and Terrace

– Two Flights (Vancouver to Williams Lake and Terrace to Vancouver), a Train Ride, Shuttle Laps, and Good Times

– Professional Mechanical Care During the Ride and All Your Meals Included



• New Instinct 950 MSL from Rocky Mountain Bicycles

– Personal Tour of the Rocky Mountain Bicycles Factory



Ian has won the ultimate road trip experience—BCBR style! The grand prize package ($10,000 value) awards him the front row seat at the



Ian has won the ultimate road trip experience—BCBR style! The grand prize package ($10,000 value) awards him the front row seat at the BC Bike Ride and a brand new Rocky Mountain Instinct 950 MSL! From North Vancouver, he will embark on a journey through the new frontier of mountain biking in British Columbia—the north! We will show him around the sweet singletrack stashes that Burns Lake, Prince George, Smithers, Terrace, and Williams Lake have to offer! An experienced BCBR crew will chaperone and guide Ian through seven days that include more than just good times on bikes, but also all the road trip essentials; beers, campfires, and plenty of entertainment!



Leading up to the final draw we will have weekly prize packs!



Week 1 prize pack - Eric Budsberg, Washington



• Pearl Izumi Summit Shorts

• Pearl Izumi Custom 3/4 Sleeve Jersey

• Kali Interceptor Helmet

• Ryders Eyewear Roam Glasses

• Shimano XC7 Shoes



Week 2 Prize Pack—Winner: Kim Bo Jensen, Denmark

• Fox 34 Fork

• Maxxis Tires



Week 3 Prize Pack—Winner: Petier Lessingh, South Africa

• Shimano XT Drive Train

• Shimano XT Brake Set







GRAND PRIZE PACKAGE—Winner: Ian Burbidge, Utah



The contest is now closed, thank you to everyone who participated!



All photos:



MENTIONS: @BCBR / @RockyMountainBicycles / @Maxxis / @shimano / @foxracingshox

The contest is now closed, thank you to everyone who participated!All photos: @Margus

