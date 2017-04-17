SPONSORED

BC Bike Ride Contest: Grand Prize Winner Announced!

Apr 17, 2017
by BC Bike Race  
 
BC Bike Ride Grand Prize Winner


Congratulations to Ian Burbidge from Ogden, Utah on taking home the grand prize!

• New Instinct 950 MSL from Rocky Mountain Bicycles
Personal Tour of the Rocky Mountain Bicycles Factory

Ian has won the ultimate road trip experience—BCBR style! The grand prize package ($10,000 value) awards him the front row seat at the BC Bike Ride and a brand new Rocky Mountain Instinct 950 MSL! From North Vancouver, he will embark on a journey through the new frontier of mountain biking in British Columbia—the north! We will show him around the sweet singletrack stashes that Burns Lake, Prince George, Smithers, Terrace, and Williams Lake have to offer! An experienced BCBR crew will chaperone and guide Ian through seven days that include more than just good times on bikes, but also all the road trip essentials; beers, campfires, and plenty of entertainment!

BC Bike Race BC Bike Ride

Leading up to the final draw we will have weekly prize packs!

Week 1 prize pack - Eric Budsberg, Washington

• Pearl Izumi Summit Shorts
• Pearl Izumi Custom 3/4 Sleeve Jersey
• Kali Interceptor Helmet
• Ryders Eyewear Roam Glasses
• Shimano XC7 Shoes

Week 2 Prize Pack—Winner: Kim Bo Jensen, Denmark
• Fox 34 Fork
• Maxxis Tires

Week 3 Prize Pack—Winner: Petier Lessingh, South Africa
• Shimano XT Drive Train
• Shimano XT Brake Set

BC Bike Ride Ultimate Road Trip Experience

GRAND PRIZE PACKAGE—Winner: Ian Burbidge, Utah

BC Bike Ride Ultimate Road Trip Experience

The contest is now closed, thank you to everyone who participated!

All photos: @Margus

MENTIONS: @BCBR / @RockyMountainBicycles / @Maxxis / @shimano / @foxracingshox
11 Comments

  • + 9
 Oh, I didn't sign up. That must be why I lost.
  • + 2
 when you sign up multiple times and you still lose...
  • + 1
 Why didn't I win?
  • + 7
 I must be the only one happy for this dude... wow! congratz!
  • + 1
 Guy will be a mtb ambassador for life!
  • + 4
 i volunteer as an alternate.
  • + 3
 I'd be lying if I said i wasnt jealous. Enjoy!
  • + 3
 Congrats Ian, lucky bastard.
  • + 1
 Big winner winner chicken dinner. Congrats!
Maybe next time for me ;-)
  • + 1
 Congratulations, better luck for the rest of us. keep on riding guys!
  • + 1
 Lucky fucker.

