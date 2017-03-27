EVENTS

BC Bike Ride Contest: Week 1 Winner Announced

Mar 27, 2017
by BC Bike Race  
BC Bike Ride Ultimate Road Trip Experience

Congratulations to Eric Budsberg who is the winner of our Week 1 prize pack valued at over $1000!

• Pearl Izumi Summit Shorts
• Pearl Izumi Custom 3/4 Sleeve Jersey
• Kali Interceptor Helmet
• Ryders Eyewear Roam Glasses
• Shimano XC7 Shoes

Our next draw will be on April 3 (details below), if you haven't entered yet, don't miss out - this contest is available to entrants around the world!

You could win the ultimate road trip experience—BCBR style! The grand prize package ($10,000 value) will award one lucky person the front row seat at the BC Bike Ride and a brand new Rocky Mountain Instinct 950 MSL! From North Vancouver, you will embark on a journey through the new frontier of mountain biking in British Columbia—the north! Let us show you around the sweet singletrack stashes that Burns Lake, Prince George, Smithers, Terrace, and Williams Lake have to offer! An experienced BCBR crew will chaperone and guide you through seven days that include more than just good times on bikes, but also all the road trip essentials; beers, campfires, and plenty of entertainment!

BC Bike Race BC Bike Ride

Leading up to the final draw we will have weekly prize packs!

Week 2 Prize Pack—Winner announced April 3
• Fox 34 Fork
• Maxxis Tires

Week 3 Prize Pack—Winner announced April 10
• Shimano XT Drive Train
• Shimano XT Brake Set

BC Bike Ride Ultimate Road Trip Experience

GRAND PRIZE PACKAGE—Winner announced April 17!

BC Bike Ride North Entry
7-days of Fully Supported Mountain Biking through North Vancouver, Williams Lake, Prince George, Burns Lake, Smithers, and Terrace
– Two Flights (Vancouver to Williams Lake and Terrace to Vancouver), a Train Ride, Shuttle Laps, and Good Times
– Professional Mechanical Care During the Ride and All Your Meals Included

• New Instinct 950 MSL from Rocky Mountain Bicycles
Personal Tour of the Rocky Mountain Bicycles Factory

BC Bike Ride Ultimate Road Trip Experience

Fill out the form below to enter
(Note: You must be Logged In to your Pinkbike User Account):

Official Rules.

Good Luck!

All photos: @Margus

MENTIONS: @BCBR @RockyMountainBicycles @Maxxis @shimano @foxracingshox


