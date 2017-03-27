BC Bike Ride Contest: Week 1 Winner Announced

Congratulations to Eric Budsberg who is the winner of our Week 1 prize pack valued at over $1000!
• Pearl Izumi Summit Shorts
• Pearl Izumi Custom 3/4 Sleeve Jersey
• Kali Interceptor Helmet
• Ryders Eyewear Roam Glasses
• Shimano XC7 ShoesOur next draw will be on April 3 (details below), if you haven't entered yet, don't miss out - this contest is available to entrants around the world!
You could win the ultimate road trip experience—BCBR style! The grand prize package ($10,000 value) will award one lucky person the front row seat at the BC Bike Ride
and a brand new Rocky Mountain Instinct 950 MSL! From North Vancouver, you will embark on a journey through the new frontier of mountain biking in British Columbia—the north! Let us show you around the sweet singletrack stashes that Burns Lake, Prince George, Smithers, Terrace, and Williams Lake have to offer! An experienced BCBR crew will chaperone and guide you through seven days that include more than just good times on bikes, but also all the road trip essentials; beers, campfires, and plenty of entertainment!
GRAND PRIZE PACKAGE—Winner announced April 17!
• BC Bike Ride North Entry
– 7-days of Fully Supported Mountain Biking through North Vancouver, Williams Lake, Prince George, Burns Lake, Smithers, and Terrace
– Two Flights (Vancouver to Williams Lake and Terrace to Vancouver), a Train Ride, Shuttle Laps, and Good Times
– Professional Mechanical Care During the Ride and All Your Meals Included
• New Instinct 950 MSL from Rocky Mountain Bicycles
– Personal Tour of the Rocky Mountain Bicycles Factory
4 Comments
Post a Comment