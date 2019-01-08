BC Bike Ride Announces Expanded Tour Packages in British Columbia

PRESS RELEASE: BC Bike RideBC Bike Ride
- powered by the world-renowned BC Bike Race - is expanding its operations and event style tours to include new adventures and new regions. The Ride will now include the Kootenays, the Coast, and - returning for year three - Northern British Columbia.
Race and Ride both fall under the brand BCBR and with 12 years of experience executing a mobile stage race with 600 racers and over 200 staff, the BC Bike Race has become internationally recognized as 'the best week on a bike.' BCBR is now focusing that same level of service and attention to detail on event style tours. Groups of 12-24 can enjoy the same high-quality trails and entertainment that have become synonymous with BC Bike Race in more locations.
Working in harmony with local bike clubs, guides, and businesses BC Bike Ride offers world-class mobile mountain bike vacations while providing culturally immersive experiences with as much singletrack as possible. These packages are developed to alleviate the stress of planning logistically complex trips for folks with already busy schedules. Nearly everything is taken care of for the rider from the time they arrive until they depart.
Each tour has been designed to highlight the uniqueness of the region and therefore no one is exactly like the other. Depending on the trip, accommodations may include tenting, hotels, or hostels, the riding will vary from intermediate to advanced, and the opportunities for engaging in local culture will be as bountiful as the variety of terrain.Ride North - The New Frontier
BC Bike Ride North explores 11 unique stashes of incredible purpose and hand-built singletrack throughout the communities of Prince George, Burns Lake, Smithers, Terrace, and Prince Rupert over six days. The tour also passes through the lands of numerous Nations including the Tsilhqot'in, Secwepemc, Nazco, Lheidli T'enneh, Carrier Sekani, Wet'suwet'en, Gitxsan, and Tsimshian.
The summer days are long up north, and BC Bike Ride maxes out each day with as much riding as possible, but at the end of the day riders can rest and relax around the campfire, share stories, and crawl into their tents dreaming about what the next day will bring.Ride Coast - Mountain Biking's Mecca
On the Coast tour, riders will travel by ferry, bus, and bike as they dive into the lush rainforest that is home to the origins of hand-built singletrack - the motherland. Crossing the Salish Sea from the mainland to Vancouver Island, breathing the salty ocean air and keeping an eye on the water for signs of whales, riders will experience some favourite 'backyard' trails and gems that have already been incorporated into the BC Bike Race course.
The towns of North Vancouver, Cumberland, Powell River, Sechelt, Squamish, and Whistler are brimming with the kind of hand-built singletrack that dreams are made of. Ripping through the brown ribbons that lace their way through the abundantly green forests will bring a smile to your face and make your heart pound. This is a perfect opportunity to pre-ride some of the race course for prospective racers - or even those who are already signed up! Ride Kootenays - Big Mountain Culture
Riders will take in 360-degree views of the Kootenay Rockies while breathing in the fresh mountain air. This area of British Columbia is known for its endless alpine trails, flowing descents, unique towns, and colourful people. Built on a historic passion for skiing and outdoor adventure, the towns visited on the tour include Castlegar, Nelson, New Denver, Nakusp, and Revelstoke. These special communities have embraced mountain biking and made it their own.
12 distinct trail networks offer the full range of riding available in this region - from mountaintops to valley floors, the trails range from fast and flowy to challenging and technical. From chilly mountain peaks to warm local's hangouts - Ride Kootenays is all about big mountain culture.
No matter what participants are looking for on their mountain bike vacation, BCBR has an itinerary for everyone full of hand-built singletrack, gourmet meals, and event style basecamps with plenty of entertainment. Each tour is designed to offers the best riding and culture the region has. The professional staff, incredible riding, and the unique mobile-event-style basecamps create the ultimate road trip experience.
"The wonderful things in life are the things you do, not the things you have," wrote Reinhold Messner. In a time when the abundance of material objects has detracted from their meaning, experiencing travel with new and old friends is what hold the most value. Memories from trips like these ones will last a lifetime.
Registration is now open for all three tours. More information is available at www.bcbikeride.com.Photos by Dave Silver and Margus Riga.
