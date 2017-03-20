BC Bike Ride: Win The Ultimate Road Trip Experience and a New Bike



You could win the ultimate road trip experience—BCBR style! The grand prize package ($10,000 value) will award one lucky person the front row seat at the



You could win the ultimate road trip experience—BCBR style! The grand prize package ($10,000 value) will award one lucky person the front row seat at the BC Bike Ride and a brand new Rocky Mountain Instinct 950 MSL! From North Vancouver, you will embark on a journey through the new frontier of mountain biking in British Columbia—the north! Let us show you around the sweet singletrack stashes that Burns Lake, Prince George, Smithers, Terrace, and Williams Lake have to offer! An experienced BCBR crew will chaperone and guide you through seven days that include more than just good times on bikes, but also all the road trip essentials; beers, campfires, and plenty of entertainment!



Leading up to the final draw we will have weekly prize packs!



Week 1 Prize Pack—Winner announced March 27

• Pearl Izumi Clothing

• Kali Helmet

• Ryders Glasses

• Shimano Shoes



Week 2 Prize Pack—Winner announced April 3

• Fox 34 Fork

• Maxxis Tires



Week 3 Prize Pack—Winner announced April 10

• Shimano XT Drive Train

• Shimano XT Brake Set



