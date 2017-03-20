USER GENERATED

BC Bike Ride: Win The Ultimate Road Trip Experience and a New Bike

Mar 20, 2017
by BC Bike Race  
BC Bike Ride Ultimate Road Trip Experience

You could win the ultimate road trip experience—BCBR style! The grand prize package ($10,000 value) will award one lucky person the front row seat at the BC Bike Ride and a brand new Rocky Mountain Instinct 950 MSL! From North Vancouver, you will embark on a journey through the new frontier of mountain biking in British Columbia—the north! Let us show you around the sweet singletrack stashes that Burns Lake, Prince George, Smithers, Terrace, and Williams Lake have to offer! An experienced BCBR crew will chaperone and guide you through seven days that include more than just good times on bikes, but also all the road trip essentials; beers, campfires, and plenty of entertainment!

BC Bike Race BC Bike Ride

Leading up to the final draw we will have weekly prize packs!

Week 1 Prize Pack—Winner announced March 27
• Pearl Izumi Clothing
• Kali Helmet
• Ryders Glasses
• Shimano Shoes

Week 2 Prize Pack—Winner announced April 3
• Fox 34 Fork
• Maxxis Tires

Week 3 Prize Pack—Winner announced April 10
• Shimano XT Drive Train
• Shimano XT Brake Set

BC Bike Ride Ultimate Road Trip Experience

GRAND PRIZE PACKAGE—Winner announced April 17!

BC Bike Ride North Entry
7-days of Fully Supported Mountain Biking through North Vancouver, Williams Lake, Prince George, Burns Lake, Smithers, and Terrace
– Two Flights (Vancouver to Williams Lake and Terrace to Vancouver), a Train Ride, Shuttle Laps, and Good Times
– Professional Mechanical Care During the Ride and All Your Meals Included

• New Instinct 950 MSL from Rocky Mountain Bicycles
Personal Tour of the Rocky Mountain Bicycles Factory

BC Bike Ride Ultimate Road Trip Experience

Fill out the form below to enter:

Official Rules.

Good Luck!

All photos: @Margus

MENTIONS: @BCBR @RockyMountainBicycles @Maxxis @shimano @foxracingshox


16 Comments

  • + 8
 Only open to Canada, US and Germany?
  • + 5
 I'm gutted! Sounds like it would be an awesome prize.
  • + 6
 New travel ban from Trump. These are the only countries allowed in N.A. The U.K would have been included but some Brit made fun of Trump and hurt his feelings so now the U.K must prepair for war.
  • + 2
 The only reason Germany is allowed is because that is where Trump believes his mentor was born. Sorry Austria, you should be included.
  • + 1
 @Boardlife69: probably house of rothschild
  • + 1
 Gutted - no entry from UK residents...

Perhaps we should start our own UK road trip competition.
Prizes could be:
1. 7 day guided tour around some of the UK's premier trail centres
2. Travel by national rail service (providing there are no leaves on the line and you can only use an off-peak ticket).
3. Pick-up from and return to local station (usually miles away...) by Dave in his dodgy 80's Transit.
4. luxurious overnight accommodation in the back of Dave's dodgy 80's Transit.
5. Breakfast at "Greasy Lil's" Truck-stop
6. A brand new Sports-Direct provided Muddy Fox MTB
  • + 1
 Gutted, my wife's family are in Prince Rupert, right near terrace etc, Id be able to take her home for a visit and still have an excuse to be mountain biking rather than spending... ah... quality time with the in-laws.
  • + 4
 So uh.... No email field. How will we know we won? Lol
  • + 1
 Good point!
  • + 2
 Given that the terms & conditions state you must enter with an email address but make no mention of only being open to nth America and Germany I'm hoping they just have a really crappy Web entry form that will be fix soon.
  • + 3
 Hold my beer and give me my passport. Lol!
  • + 2
 Dang.. need to migrate to Canada, US & Germany to qualify
  • + 2
 screw you RM il make my own road trip with blackjack and hookers
  • + 1
 DREAM TRIP! I'm even taking the summer off to do nothing but ride!
  • + 1
 Why no UK??

Post a Comment



