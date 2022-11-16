Video: BC Freeriding in 'High Quality Low Res'

Nov 16, 2022
by August Nesbitt  

Freeriding from all over BC, Canada. Riders: Andrew Giesbrecht, Tor Cameron, Kyle Slocomb, Nick Griffiths, August Nesbitt. Thanks to TOOL for their great music.



1 Comment

 This was sick. Made me nostalgic for summer road trips.





