Fantasy
DH
Enduro
Video: BC Freeriding in 'High Quality Low Res'
Nov 16, 2022
by
August Nesbitt
Follow
Following
1 Comments
Freeriding from all over BC, Canada. Riders: Andrew Giesbrecht, Tor Cameron, Kyle Slocomb, Nick Griffiths, August Nesbitt. Thanks to TOOL for their great music.
1 Comment
Score
Time
1
0
brianpark
Mod
(4 mins ago)
This was sick. Made me nostalgic for summer road trips.
[Reply]
1 Comment