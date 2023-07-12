Race Report: 2023 BC Bike Race Day 4-7 on Vancouver Island

Words: BC Bike Race

BC Bike Race 2023

Pro Men: A Kiwi vs. The Canadians.

Oliver leads L'Esperance in Nanaimo.

Yeah, They’re just chipping away at me. They seemed like they were almost on the same page today. One would go up the road, one wouldn’t chase. The other would go up the road, and the first wouldn’t chase, just trying to work me over. Fair enough, that’s stage racing. — Craig Oliver

Peter Disera rides the Rollercoaster in Nanaimo.

Geoff Kabush rode steadily all week to take fourth overall. Rob Britton digging scenic B.C. tech on his way to sixth overall.

Racing on this kind of terrain anything can happen. with this much single track, it’s amazing the amount of times that you’re just centimeters from trees and just on the edge of losing traction, all seven days. — Andrew L'Esperance

2023 BC Bike Race Open Men's podium.

Disera and L'Esperance share notes after a big day in Cumberland. L'Esperance arrived at the finish line on time to take the overall, but with twisted bars.

Andrew L'Esperance starts the champagne celebration.

Katerina Nash on form in Nanaimo.

Pro Women: A returning champion versus a rising challenger

Eva Poidevin finds flow, and a few seconds advantage on Vanilla.

Evelyn Dong leads through Nanaimo's Abyss. This wasn't returning champion Sandra Walter's year but the Liv racer was still 4th overall.

Honestly, I was just trying to take it one kilometer at a time. Just get to the next kilometer and hold her wheel, and then get to the next kilometer and I was able to keep doing that. When it opened up I thought, it’s now or never, I may as well try! — Eva Poidevin

Switching from a yellow leader's jersey to a gold puffy, Katerina Nash knows how to win in style.

You never know until you cross that finish line, right? I don’t mess around, I don’t take it too easy. But I was definitely running out of energy and had to manage the last two days. Today was hard because they gave it from the start and I couldn’t keep up. But that’s part of stage racing, you have to forget the first five minutes and focus on yourself and that’s what I did today. I believed I still had something in me to win the overall, and it worked out. — Katerina Nash

There are many ways to win at BC Bike Race.

BC Bike Race: One course, different challenges and many victories

“That was the best trail ever! That just made the entire week worth it, already!” And it’s only day four! — Victor Cortese - Panama

Finding flow, and a little air time, on Vancouver Island. A musical welcome to Cumberland's Vanilla flow trail.

Every rider dug deep and found a little extra energy for that final sprint.

Iconic west coast woodwork in Cumberland. The best, and most challenging trails on Vancouver Island, all week long.

Barney Bentall brought racers back to life with two sets of live music.

One last night in Basecamp. Tired legs, tired bikes.

Race Reports

Brett Tippie and BCBR volunteers kept the stoke high all week.

Open Women’s Results: Day 7

Open Men’s Results: Day 7

Will you be the next rider to earn a BCBR finisher's belt buckle?

2023 BC Bike Race - Overall

Open Men’s Overall

Open Women’s Overall

MENTIONS

While “The Ultimate Singletrack Experience” is never easy, this year has been extra hard. Other than a brief reprieve on Day 6, when Campbell River served up rolling terrain and cooler temperatures, Vancouver Island has pushed riders physically with heat and hard climbs as well as technically, taking on local classics on cross country bikes.Stiff competition at the front of the race added an extra challenge for the pros. With lead changes and several different stage winners, the men and women were fighting hard for the BC Bike Race trophies all the way to the final finish arch in Cumberland.Early on in this year’s BC Bike Race, New Zealand’s Craig Oliver built up a solid lead over an elite list of Canadian pros. Over the next four days of racing, Peter Disera and Andrew L’Esperance took turns taking shots at the race leader. It took a few days of trying, but cracks finally started to show in the otherwise unflappable Kiwi on Day 5 when Peter Disera earned a stage win in Cumberland. Sensing weakness, L’Esperance and Disera took turns attacking Oliver on the 8km rolling gravel run-in to the singletrack.Peter Disera took the win in Campbell River but with Andrew L’Esperance just a handful of seconds behind him. That put L’Esperance in the yellow jersey, but with Disera and Oliver both within 90 seconds overall. Far from a safe lead, and L’Espy knew it.“Anything” tends to happen more often when the legs are tired and the mind is foggy. In the final kilometres of Stage 7, both Oliver and L’Esperance had mechanicals on the very last short section of singletrack in Cumberland. That left Disera alone on the front and L’Esperance chasing with his bars more than slightly off-kilter. Even with his bars askew, L’Espy limited his losses enough to keep his lead in the overall.“To be honest, winning this version of BCBR is pretty special. It’s on the coast, it’s the original version. That coupled with the fact that we had a really strong field this year, it’s super special. The whole experience was great.”By the second half of the week, returning BC Bike Race champion Katerina Nash had a solid, but not insurmountable lead. While she had won each of the first three days of racing, Utah’s Evelyn Dong and Alberta’s Eva Poidevin were making the highly accomplished Czech-Californian work hard for her victories.On Day 6, it was Poidevin finally able to unseat Nash. When the trio emerged from the last stretch of Campbell River singletrack together, the 23-year-old was the only racer with energy to put in one more dig.Buoyed by that success, Poidevin launched her attack early on Day 7 in Cumberland. The Albertan sprinted for a second win against Evelyn Dong. Nash trailed across the line 3.5 minutes later but, with her advantage going into Sunday’s racing, earned another BC Bike Race overall title by a solid margin.Everyone who starts BC Bike Race rides the same course, from pros to the last riders across the finish line. But every rider experiences their own personal highs, lows and victories throughout the week.For some, a standout section of trail is enough to count the week as a win. Panama’s Victor Cortese was beaming as he exchanged high-fives and fist bumps after whipping and scrubbing his way down Max Power on Day 4 in Nanaimo.BC Bike Race is about creating a challenge, and through overcoming challenge together, you create community. Alexandru Cristea, up from Mexico, was the final rider across the line in Cumberland. While he might not have finished as fast as some, there’s a reason everyone that finishes BCBR gets one of the iconic finisher’s medals. This event is about more than time on the clock.“It’s an amazing feeling, because finally, I feel like I’m entering a community, not just a Canadian community, but an international community of mountain bikers. I am super proud to be here! So thank you, thank you BC Bike Race!”After an early awards ceremony, racers recovering in the beer garden and tent area were treated to two full sets of live music from Barney Bentall. Yes, the Barney Bentall. No matter how tired the legs and lungs were in the audience, how much they left on the trail, physically and emotionally, the racers watching have never felt more alive.If that sounds like the way you’d like to spend a Sunday afternoon, or a full week on Vancouver Island, registration for the 2024 BC Bike Race opens at 10:00 AM PST on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. This year was nearly at capacity, don’t miss out on your chance to take on the challenge of “The Ultimate Singletrack Experience.”Eva Poidevin - 1:55:17Evelyn Dong - 1:55:17 (+0.00)Katerina Nash - 1:58:45 (+3.28 )Peter Disera - 1:34:38Andrew L’Esperance - 1:34:55 (+0.17)Craig Oliver - 1:35:11 (+0.33)Andrew L’Esperance - 10:45:47Peter Disera - 10:46:29 (+0.42)Craig Oliver - 10:47:34 (+1.47)Katerina Nash - 13:07:44Evelyn Dong - 13:12:58 (+5.14)Eva Poidevin - 13:20:33 (+12.49)