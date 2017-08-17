British Downhill Series: Round 4, Llangollen - Race Preview

Aug 17, 2017 at 2:18
Aug 17, 2017
by Simon Paton  
 
We have a brand new track for round four of the HSBC UK National Downhill Series at Llangollen this weekend on the 19th and 20th of August. Carefully hand crafted out of the beautiful Welsh hillside by Brian Mundy of Ride Portugal as a reference to showcase his course building skills to the world. The track itself is almost two kilometers long and carves its way down this steep Welsh hillside. With multiple line choices, solid berms and large man-made jumps; Doubles, tabletops, step-downs, triples and hip jumps. This course will really test the UK's top flight riders of all ages.

Ride Portugal Holidays in Llangollen UK

The big news is that Strider Racing is back by popular demand! Racing from two years of age onwards, the stars of tomorrow will descend down the finish straight, the course that will be lined with adoring fans cheering these mini rippers across the finish line. FMD Racing's, Tahnee Seagrave, has just confirmed she will be handing out the medals at their award ceremony.

In the Schwalbe Elite Women's category, Tahnee Seagrave.

The Schwalbe Elite Men's category.

So far in the lead up to the series final, Charlie Hatton leads the way in the series standings for elite men, with 467 he has a 45 point lead over Danny Hart in second and 51 points ahead of Matt Simmonds in third. In elite women, it looks like Tahnee may come away with the overall as she's currently 120 points ahead of Manon Carpenter in second and 235 points ahead of Veronique Sandler in third. Best four out of five rounds count for the season. To see the full standings go here.

The Spank Junior Men's category is pinned.

Schedule:

Saturday:

- 09:30 to 18:00 - Practice.

Sunday:

- 08:30 to 10:45 - Practice
- 11:15 to 14:00 - Seeding Runs
- 14:30 to 17:00 - Race Runs.

For the full event details, please click here. Spectators are kindly asked to read the spectators guidelines by clicking here.

