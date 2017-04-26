VIDEOS

Behind the Build: Preparing for Black Sage with Kyle Jameson and Carson Storch - Video

Apr 26, 2017
by Freehub Magazine  
by FreehubMag
Views: 728    Faves: 8    Comments: 0


Hosting a Fest event is akin to throwing a huge party for all of your good friends. But that's often the easy part—it’s building the course that is the real challenge. After a winter of unprecedented snow in Oregon, Kyle Jameson and Carson Storch have been working non-stop on the build for Black Sage Fest. With Kyle’s experience building Cruz Fest and Carson’s connections in Oregon, these boys have created the perfect venue, putting an insane amount of blood, sweat, and beers into making the entire event come to fruition.

Once the build is done, it’s time for the party.

Building Black Sage

5 Comments

  • + 1
 Sick course one hell of an push to get it done through this crazy winter and creating an awesome event. I enjoyed walking the whole course just as much as watching the insane off axis flips at the bottom. Growing up in Santa Cruz watching lines develop year after year then moving to Bend and seeing this come together over a winter gives me a lot to look forward to how you guys will develop this into the future. HUGE PROPS
  • + 1
 As somebody who use to live in the PNW and now lives in PHX. I want to roll around in all that soft loam... oh man how I miss it. One day I will reunite with it... one day...
  • + 3
 Building is an art and these guys are artists on and off the bike
  • + 1
 I only counted once , but around 16 quality airs on this line... Nicely done!!
  • + 1
 so late

