Behind the Build: Preparing for Black Sage with Kyle Jameson and Carson Storch - Video

Behind the Build // Preparing for Black Sage with Kyle Jameson and Carson Storch

Hosting a Fest event is akin to throwing a huge party for all of your good friends. But that's often the easy part—it’s building the course that is the real challenge. After a winter of unprecedented snow in Oregon, Kyle Jameson and Carson Storch have been working non-stop on the build for Black Sage Fest. With Kyle’s experience building Cruz Fest and Carson’s connections in Oregon, these boys have created the perfect venue, putting an insane amount of blood, sweat, and beers into making the entire event come to fruition.Once the build is done, it’s time for the party.