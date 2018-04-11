Jordie Lunn Shreds His Hidden Zone in BC - Video



We are all used to shredits. From rough clips stitched together by average Joes to full-length cinematic art with the best athletes of our sport displaying their craft in amazing places around the world, shredits are a part of the fabric of mountain biking.



The bar has been raised to a very high level. But sometimes that bar isn't what you are reaching for. Sometimes you just want your day to consist of scoping out a sick new line, building it out, and sessioning it with your buddies. Bonus points if you get some of it on camera. So we posed this challenge to our riders - make an edit that gets you hyped about riding, but you only get one day to ride and one day to edit. Whatever the result is, as rough or short as it is, that is the video.



So what makes this video different? What makes our shredit special? Nothing! And that's ok with us. We had fun making it. We hope you enjoy it and come back for the next episode.







Jordie Lunn is a long-standing member of the Kali Krew, and can certainly put together some gnarly lines. When we told him about the Behind the Mask idea, he grabbed hold and ran with it.



This 'zone' is a hidden gem of riding tucked away in the forests of Victoria, BC. It is here Lunn frequently ponders, moves earth, builds features, crashes, rebuilds and reshapes the landscape to reveal amazing new lines.



Teamed up with a videographer, Jordie wandered into the backwoods to show us something slightly less than 'rough af'. Given this was the first shot at the 2-day format, there were some hiccups. With mechanical issues, lighting, and time constraints, this edit wasn't all sunshine and rainbows. But that isn't what we were looking for anyway.



Filmed by Calvin Huth, featuring Jordie Lunn, Behind the Mask proves that edits don't have to take [what seems like] a lifetime to capture.















