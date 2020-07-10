Behind the Numbers: 5 Trail Bikes Compared

The trail bike category is an ever growing one, making it somewhat harder and harder to choose the right bike. Our look at five trail bikes never sought to crown one winner, but instead show exactly what's going on with the suspension and overall bike and how that related to the rider feedback.



Hopefully this information helps you understand what's happening with not just these five bikes but, if you take what we're explaining and apply it elsewhere, to your own bike or one that you're looking at owning. It's really only you who can know which bike will be the best for your needs in the terrain you're going to ride it in.



Armed with a bit more unbiased information than just marketing claims you can refine your search to find that bike that fits you like a glove.



As we've seen here, all the bikes overall perform well, but do have their own scenarios where they might excel or have a little quirk. While riding bikes is a lot of fun, and to many a commenter yes, I do just ride too, it's also good to go a bit techy and geeky to make sure the bike you're on is going to extract the most amount of fun out of every ride.