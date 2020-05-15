Behind the Numbers: Commencal Meta TR 29

Behind the Numbers made possible by Creaform Portable 3D Measurement Technologies

The final mesh file of the Commencal Meta TR 29 made up of more than 18 million triangles and with an accuracy of 0.1mm across the length of the bike.

Scanning

Heading to the home of the Commencal rep to scan the bike wasn't an issue. Setup was quick and only required a background with additional reflective targets to allow the scanner to know where it was in space.

Given that the Meta TR 29 is a single pivot design the instant center, IC, is the main pivot. Depicted here by the engineering standard for showing an instant center - a cat.





It uses a single pivot suspension system to define the axle path and acceleration responses of the bike, and the seat stays, link and shock extender to compress the shock.



Most of Commencal’s less gravity orientated bikes use this same system, with only the Clash and Supreme using other linkage arrangements. One thing that is true of all the Commencal bikes is that they’re single pivot.



The Commencal Meta TR 29 is, as the name suggests, a 29" wheeled bike with 130mm rear travel and a 150mm travel fork. It was recently reviewed by both the Mikes during the Sedona Field Trip



Travel Rear: 129.7mm

Travel Front: 150mm

Wheel Size: 29"

Frame Size: M

CoG Height: 1100mm

Chainring Size: 32T

Cassette Cog Sizes: 50T, 24T and 10T





Leverage Ratio

Anti-Squat

Cycling the bike through its travel we can see how the anti-squat decreases with travel. This is with a 24-tooth cassette gear. The red dot shows the 100% anti-squat point and the yellow dot shows the instant center of anti-squat.

Pedal Kickback

We can also see how the pedal kickback with a fixed rear wheel and a 24-tooth cassette gear works. The green line that remains is the 0 degree mark.

Anti-Rise

Cycling the bike through its travel we can also get a better idea for the anti-rise. The red dot shows the 100% anti-rise point and the yellow dot shows the instant center of the bike, or in this case, the main pivot.

Axle Path

Assumptions in Analysis

Final Thoughts

The impressions from the Field Trip on the Commencal Meta TR 29 were really positive, with many of the comments revolving around the bike's balance between climbing and descending capabilities and its supportive nature both on the ups and downs.



It only has 130 millimeters of travel, which does contribute to the lively portion of its character. But the leverage ratio curve shape and values are well done to provide support while still having good impact absorption and make the best use of that travel. The bike's anti-rise would also play a part in making it a capable descender, keeping the geometry closer to how you want it rather than altering too much with the effects of load transfer. Its uphill performance was also praised and the higher anti-squat plays a role in that. Along with that supportive leverage ratio and good seated position.



Overall, the Meta TR 29 is a really well-rounded trail bike, with that being seen in the graphs, numbers and the ride impressions.

