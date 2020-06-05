Behind the Numbers: Ibis Ripmo V2

Behind the Numbers is made possible by Creaform Portable 3D Measurement Technologies.

The MetraSCAN setup enabled us to scan all the intricate and hidden portions of the Ripmo frame and generate a mesh file ready to extract the kinematic.

The Ibis Ripmo V2 uses a four-bar suspension system with two short co-rotating links. Like other four-bar systems, the instant center is a virtual point in space, depicted here by the engineering standard for showing an instant center - a cat.

The Ripmo V2 is a 29” wheeled, 147mm travel trail bike with a 160mm travel fork.



The Ripmo is a four-bar short link bike. Similar in many ways to the Unno Dash from last week in that the links rotate in the same direction. However, the Ripmo drives the shock from a separate pivot on the rear triangle, and uses a large shock extender to bridge the gap from the rear triangle, around the seat tube to the shock which is nestled inside the mainframe.



Ripmo V2 Analysis Details



Travel Rear: 147.3mm

Travel Front: 160mm

Wheel Size: 29"

Frame Size: Medium

CoG Height: 1,100mm

Chainring Size: 32T

Cassette Cog Sizes: 50T, 24T and 10T





The instant center moves around in space as the links that define it move with the rear wheel. The yellow dots represent the pivots of the bike and the red the IC.

Leverage Ratio

Anti-Squat

The red IC dot is carried over and creates the blue IC - rear axle line. Intersecting that with the chain line we get the instant center of anti-squat, the green dot. The orange dot represents the 100% anti-squat mark.

Pedal Kickback

Remember that pedal kickback is calculated with a fixed rear wheel and only looks at the influence on the crank. When we ride it can be a different matter. The blue line represents the bike at zero travel and the green shows how the cranks rotate backwards as the bike goes through its travel.

Anti-Rise

It's only the red IC dot we need to calculate anti-rise. The orange one again represents the 100% anti-rise mark.

Axle Path

Final Thoughts

Designing a bike is a huge balancing act, and a tough one at that. It’s simply not a case of going one by one through the suspension characteristics and choosing exactly what you want. Often there’s a bit of give and take to balance out across the entire board.



It definitely looks like Ibis focussed on some specific suspension characteristics with the Ripmo which come through when the bike is out on the trails and being ridden.



Its feeling of efficiency in pedalling comes from the consistently high anti-squat combined with a more linear leverage from sag to give some suppleness while on the gas and pedalling up technical climbs.



Often when you focus on one specific characteristic more than another, you swing the balance of the design. Perhaps that’s what happened with the Ripmo with its specifically massaged curve shapes giving a clear benefit in one aspect, but perhaps making the bike a little more sensitive to setup, as it needs to be bang on to ensure it sits in the right part of its travel in order to behave the way Ibis intended.



Either way, this is the joy of bike design and why we currently have so many varying designs and takes on what a trail bike should do. And the Ripmo V2 definitely receives praise for the way that Ibis envisaged and executed their ideal do-it-all trail bike.