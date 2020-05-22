Behind the Numbers: Norco Sight

Behind the Numbers is made possible by Creaform Portable 3D Measurement Technologies

The C-Track unit keeps a watch on the handheld scanner and positions it in space.

The MetraSCAN 3D was the perfect tool for doing our repeated scans on the four bikes we took to the Creaform France office in Grenoble.

The Norco Sight uses a four-bar suspension system and so the instant center is a virtual point in space, depicted here by the engineering standard for showing an instant center - a cat.

The Norco Sight comes in two wheel sizes to cater for everyone’s preference, and we scanned the 29” version. Between the wheel sizes, reach, chainstay, effective seat angle, and seat tube length are the same. It’s only the head angle, bottom bracket height, fork offset, stack, and head tube length that change.



The Sight has 150mm rear travel, 160mm of fork travel, and touts much more progressive geometry than a lot of the other trail bikes out there today.



Norco Sight Analysis Details



Travel Rear: 149.6mm

Travel Front: 160mm

Wheel Size: 29"

Frame Size: M

CoG Height: 1,100mm

Chainring Size: 32T

Cassette Cog Sizes: 50T, 24T and 10T





The instant centre moves around in space as the links that define it move with the rear wheel. The yellow dots represent the pivots of the bike and the red the IC.

The red IC dot is carried over and creates the blue IC - rear axle line. Intersecting that with the chain line we get the instant centre of anti-squat, the green dot. The orange dot represents the 100% anti-squat mark.

Remember that pedal kickback is calculated with a fixed rear wheel and only looks at the influence on the crank. When we ride it can be a different matter. The blue line represents the bike at zero travel and the green shows how the cranks rotate backwards as the bike goes through its travel.

It's only the red IC dot we need to calculate anti-rise. The orange one again represents the 100% anti-rise mark.

The Norco Sight is overall a bigger bike from front to back and with more travel front and rear than last week’s Commencal Meta TR 29. It’s aimed a touch more towards descending and aggressive riding, but is still a well-balanced trail bike that can climb and comfortably descend, with brilliant geometry and predictable suspension, if a little easier to find the end of travel. These characteristics, both favorable and not, can be seen in the curves and values once we delve inside the suspension.



The Commencal might be a more evenly balanced for attacking both sides of the hills with its shorter travel and focus, but Norco chose a slightly more aggressive focus for the Sight that could see it configured to encroach into the enduro segment.



But as is commented in our review of the Sight, it climbs exceptionally with its mix of geometry and suspension, and can descend fast and predictably. And with Norco’s focus on achieving a good fit and balance for each rider size, it’s no surprise to see that it’s a really popular bike out on the trails.

