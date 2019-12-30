Behind the Numbers: Santa Cruz Megatower Suspension Analysis

Behind the Numbers made possible by Creaform Portable 3D Measurement Technologies

Creaform's HandySCAN 3D in action producing the live mesh of the Megatower. And right, the entire scan of the bike once completed.

A zoomed-in look revealing the mass of small triangles that make up the surface. This is then used to generate reference points and finally the 2D kinematic of the bike which we use to analyze the suspension (red lines in the right picture).

The instant center of the suspension lies at the intersection of the upper and lower links, depicted by the engineering standard for showing an instant center - a cat.

Almost all of the Santa Cruz bikes have now moved over to a lower link driven shock layout. Maybe they now focus more on having a progressive and smoother changing leverage ratio? Maybe they like water bottles? Either way, it's a good move.



The construction needed to achieve this layout is decidedly more complex than some of the more traditional double diamond layouts of the other bikes in the enduro category. Complexity in most cases leads to some extra weight. The complexity needs repeatable quality in manufacturing, and if the form of the frame naturally twists, turns and splits then more material is added to ensure that the expanse of edges and corners won’t provide a strength problem. That being said, at least all of the complexity of the bike is low and centered, and the quality of the Santa Cruz frames and attention to detail is impressive.

Santa Cruz Megatower Analysis Details



Travel Rear: 159.5mm to 163.6mm

Travel Front: 160mm

Wheel Size: 29

Frame Size: L

COM Height: 1150mm

Chainring Size: 30T

Cassette Cog Sizes: 50T, 24T and 10T





Leverage Ratio

The full range of the Megatower anti-squat.

A zoomed-in look at the anti-squat to show more detail for the lighter gears.

Anti-Squat

Anti-Rise

Axle Path

Final Thoughts

The Megatower takes on many of the suspension traits from the Nomad and Bronson, most of these being positive traits that will assist the bike in living up to its intended purpose as a 160mm 29er. The adjustability is a nice touch and is going to provide owners with options to change the character of the bike, although the high position could be the choice setting.



There are some interesting quirks in the suspension characteristics that are simply there as a result of choosing this short counter-rotating layout, but it seems from looking at the characteristics, and our ride impressions, that if you're into grabbing it by the horns it will go bloody fast.

