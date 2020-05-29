Behind the Numbers: Unno Dash

Behind the Numbers is made possible by Creaform Portable 3D Measurement Technologies.

Scanning

The Unno's high gloss black finish is one of the trickier surfaces to scan, but the MetraSCAN 3D can see it well and can switch from a wide laser grid to a single line to help pick up the detail where needed.

Using VXelemts, the reference points from the scan be picked out and turned into simpler geometry for then generating the kinematic.

The Unno Dash uses a four-bar suspension system with two short co-rotating links. Like other four-bar systems, the instant center is a virtual point in space, depicted here by the engineering standard for showing an instant center - a cat.

The Unno Dash is a 29” wheeled, 130mm-travel trail bike with a 140mm travel fork.



Behind the scenes of Unno and Cero, Cesar Rojo’s other company, there is a hive of minds that have worked on motorcycle projects. There’s the potential that Unno frames include the learnings from this experience in the motorcycle industry, especially when it comes to engineered flex.



Unno Analysis Details



Travel Rear: 128.7mm

Travel Front: 140mm

Wheel Size: 29"

Frame Size: Medium

CoG Height: 1,100mm

Chainring Size: 32T

Cassette Cog Sizes: 50T, 24T and 10T





The instant centre moves around in space as the links that define it move with the rear wheel. The yellow dots represent the pivots of the bike and the red the IC.

Leverage Ratio

Anti-Squat

The red IC dot is carried over and creates the blue IC - rear axle line. Intersecting that with the chain line we get the instant centre of anti-squat, the green dot. The orange dot represents the 100% anti-squat mark.

Pedal Kickback

Remember that pedal kickback is calculated with a fixed rear wheel and only looks at the influence on the crank. When we ride it can be a different matter. The blue line represents the bike at zero travel and the green shows how the cranks rotate backwards as the bike goes through its travel.

Anti-Rise

It's only the red IC dot we need to calculate anti-rise. The orange one again represents the 100% anti-rise mark.

Axle Path

Assumptions in Analysis

Final Thoughts

The Unno Dash was said to be a fun bike when we reviewed it back in 2019, with a supportive feel on the climbs and it being reactive to rider inputs when wanting to move the bike around and find roots and rocks to jump off. Something that can be seen from its low leverage ratios and not lacking anti-squat.



But it could also be that these low leverage ratios, in combination with a well-damped shock, transmit a little more of the bumps to the rider than some people would prefer. This is likely the reason why the Dash is said to be more suited to a precise and skilled rider, one looking for takeoffs and landings in technical terrain rather than just smashing through the lot. But it sounds like the Dash is exactly that. And with it coming from the brand of an ex-World Cup racer and Masters World Champion, it’s not a surprise to see the beautifully crafted Dash be a precise and fast trail bike that demands to be piloted rather than simply plowed down a trail.