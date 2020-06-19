Behind the Numbers: Yeti SB140

Behind the Numbers is made possible by Creaform Portable 3D Measurement Technologies.

Scanning

Aligning the scanned bike in space using the center plane, floor and crank axis is the first crucial step. A different alignment can result in different measurements further down the road. Extracting entities uses the scan data to create clean geometrical entities that can represent parts of the bike scan and easily be used later in the analysis. Here the shock shaft scan area is being turned into a cylindrical entity.

The original scan consisted of around 14 million small triangles, which makes it a pretty hefty file for working directly with. Decimation reduces the number of triangles without disturbing the quality of the scan. It puts the small triangles where the detail lies and uses fewer larger triangles on flatter surfaces. After decimation we were down to around 2.5 million triangles.

Splitting the bike scan into sections allows to have individual parts that we can then assemble together and move around to animate the bike as it goes through its suspension.

The Yeti SB140 is essentially a four-bar suspension system, but their Switch Infinity design mimics an infinitely long lower link packaged into the space of a smaller link. The instant center, or IC, is depicted here by the engineering standard for showing an instant center - a cat.

The SB140 is a 27.5” wheeled, 140mm travel trail bike with a 160mm travel fork.



Of late, Yeti have split their range into Rip and Race categories, and the SB140 falls into the Rip segment of bikes, intended to have a bit more of a focus on the play aspect of riding rather than the fastest point to point time, which can also be fun sometimes.



As mentioned, Yeti use a system called Switch Infinity. In the same way that the Ibis Ripmo we looked at had a name associated with its suspension system, DW-Link in that case, we can actually look at the Yeti as falling under the same four-bar suspension design.

SB140 Analysis Details



Travel Rear: 140.1mm

Travel Front: 160mm

Wheel Size: 27.5"

Frame Size: Medium

CoG Height: 1,100mm

Chainring Size: 30T

Cassette Cog Sizes: 50T, 24T and 10T





If we take a short link, like the top link from a Santa Cruz, we can visibly see the arc the link moves through as the bike goes through its travel. If we make the link length longer and longer then the arc becomes straighter and straighter. If you make the link infinitely long, then the arc becomes a straight line, and this is exactly what Yeti have done with their Switch Infinity system. Trying to package a link that long gets tricky, so having it packaged into their small proprietary slider system is a clever trick from a kinematic point of view.

0% Loaded prev 1/21 next

The instant center moves around in space as the links that define it move with the rear wheel. The yellow dots represent the pivots of the bike and the red the IC.

Leverage Ratio

Anti-Squat

0% Loaded prev 1/21 next

The red IC dot is carried over and creates the blue IC - rear axle line. Intersecting that with the chain line we get the instant center of anti-squat, the green dot. The orange dot represents the 100% anti-squat mark. This is in the 30t chain ring and 24T cassette cog.

Pedal Kickback

0% Loaded prev 1/21 next

Remember that pedal kickback is calculated with a fixed rear wheel and only looks at the influence on the crank. When we ride it can be a different matter. The blue line represents the bike at zero travel and the green shows how the cranks rotate backwards as the bike goes through its travel.

Anti-Rise

0% Loaded prev 1/21 next

It's only the red IC dot we need to calculate anti-rise. The orange one again represents the 100% anti-rise mark.

Axle Path

Assumptions in Analysis

Final Thoughts

The SB140 is described as lots of fun, and some of you may solely attribute that to smaller wheels. While they do play a part, the bike shows us that predictability in suspension and efficiency in dealing with acceleration and deceleration help that too.



High levels of anti-squat and anti-rise keep the bike from, well, squatting and rising when you pedal forwards or brake. But in the case of the braking, and combined with the increased chain growth, it was a little harsher than some of the other bikes we’ve looked at in slower speed technical sections.



The SB140, along with Yeti’s take on a four-bar suspension system, keeps the world of mountain bike design interesting and diverse while not just doing it for diversity’s sake.