Video: Behind the Scenes at the Urban DH Race in Manizales, Colombia with Remy Metailler

This is not a typical Urban Downhill video. This is a behind the scenes of a 1-minute race run in Manizales, Colombia, where the first stop of the Enduro World Series will be this year.Tomas Slavik (who won the event) and I talk about the track, our bike settings, and the race lines as well as attitude when riding during training and qualifying. I hope this video shows the vibe of these incredible events as well as teaches you some racing tips!Thanks for watching, see you on the trails or on Youtube.