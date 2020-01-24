Video: Behind the Scenes at the Urban DH Race in Manizales, Colombia with Remy Metailler

Jan 24, 2020
by Rémy Métailler  


This is not a typical Urban Downhill video. This is a behind the scenes of a 1-minute race run in Manizales, Colombia, where the first stop of the Enduro World Series will be this year.

Tomas Slavik (who won the event) and I talk about the track, our bike settings, and the race lines as well as attitude when riding during training and qualifying. I hope this video shows the vibe of these incredible events as well as teaches you some racing tips!

Thanks for watching, see you on the trails or on Youtube.

Behind the Scenes

5 Comments

  • 4 0
 @remymetailler Thanks for sharing man, keep this kinda content coming!
  • 1 0
 excellent content. can't be that easy to be a racer and capture the content too. takes a lot of focus and experience and I can't wait for the next one.
  • 1 0
 i'am ready for crankworx and the beginning of riding season on dirt...
  • 1 0
 Fabio would love this!
  • 1 0
 that's alot of whistles

